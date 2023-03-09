Childcare Shortages, Disadvantaged Children Missing Out And Increased Costs – The Bleak Picture Painted By The Coram Survey 2023

Another day, another bleak survey about the state of the nation's childcare and what it means for families, workers and the economy.

The Coram survey was published today and reveals a sharp drop in childcare availability across England over the past year, with only half of local areas reporting sufficient childcare for children under two, a decrease of 7% on 2022, and under half (48%) reporting enough childcare for parents working full-time, a decrease of 11% on last year.

The cost of childcare (as most families already will know) has risen by 5.6 per cent on average this year, meaning the average price of a full-time nursery place for a toddler under two is £14,836 per year.

Heartbreakingly, the most disadvantaged children are missing out, says the report.

Less than one in five (18%) local authorities in England have sufficient childcare for children with disabilities, a 3% decrease on 2022. In addition, 43% of local authorities say some or many of their local childcare providers have reduced the number of funded early education entitlement places they can provide. In England there has been a 6% drop in the proportion of local areas who have enough places for the universal 15 hour early education entitlement for three and four year olds.

And while parents are struggling, childcare providers are too. Over the past year, 48% of local authorities say that some or many providers have had to reduce staff numbers and 44% say that some or many providers have reduced their opening hours.

Megan Jarvie, Head of Coram Family and Childcare, says: 'The need for reform of the childcare system is urgent. As well as eye watering bills, parents are facing widening gaps in availability of the childcare they need. As the Chancellor decides his budget, we urge him to recognise the value of investing in childcare – it is a wise investment, enabling parents to work and boosting the outcomes of young children.'

Commenting on the report, founder of Pregnant Then Screwed Joeli Brearley said: 'Childcare and early years education has been neglected by this Government with devastating consequences for children and parents. Our research found that for three quarters of mothers it doesn’t make financial sense for them to work, with prices set to increase further, we will see more parents forced out of their jobs and into poverty. This isn’t a ‘mummy issue’ this is an issue for the whole of society - it contributes to the skills gap, it inhibits economic growth, and it ensures only the very wealthy can access early years education for their children thereby entrenching inequality.''

'The data showing significant issues in accessing childcare for disabled children demonstrates how bad this situation has become. Do these children not matter? We know that families with a disabled child are more likely to live in poverty, a lack of childcare undoubtedly exacerbates economic inequalities between families of disabled and non disabled children.

'If parents cannot afford or cannot access the childcare they need then we cannot rebuild our economy. Despite years of campaigns, reports, protests and letters, there is still no plan or strategy to deal with this issue, meanwhile the situation is drastically deteriorating. The solution is staring the Government in the face - invest in childcare and early years education, and enable both children and the economy to flourish.'

Pregnant Then Screwed will be delivering a letter signed by over 50,000 parents to Rishi Sunak, and Jeremy Hunt today to urge them to invest in early years education and care in the upcoming Spring budget.

Coram Family and Childcare is calling on the government to completely overhaul the childcare system, but also take some urgent steps in the meantime.