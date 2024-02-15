Can I Go To Work If My Child Has Chickenpox? Everything You Need To Know, From a Doctor

Chickenpox isn't much fun - and that's for everyone involved. For a child with chickenpox it can feel horrible, itchy and prevent them sleeping and going to nursery, school or any events they have planned. For a parent, you're dealing with a poorly child who can't sleep and is probably pretty upset. But between constantly trying to keep kindness in your voice as you tell them 'Don't scratch!' you might also be wondering what it means for you and 'Can I go to work if my child has chickenpox?'

Obviously we're talking about on a contagious level here. A child who has chickenpox will need to stay off school until they're well enough and not contagious, which of course means someone needs to stay at home. But if you're able to get help and need to be in work, should you? Or could you be putting your co-workers at risk? It also begs the question, if you're leaning on family members, should grandparents really be looking after a child with chickenpox?

The coronavirus epidemic has made all of us more aware of spreading bugs and sicknesses, with many more of us opting to stay at home to keep co-workers and other commuters safe when we're sick now. So what's the deal with chickenpox? We asked Dr Babak Ashrafi, GP at Superdrug Online Doctor, so you can be confident in your decisions.

Can I go to work if my child has chickenpox?

When it comes to what people are googling, this comes top - and honestly, it's very nice and considerate of you all.

Dr Babak told Grazia: 'It’s not usually necessary for you to stay at home if your child has chickenpox, as long as you’re sure you’re not affected. If you’ve had chickenpox before, or been vaccinated, it’s unlikely for you to become infected.

'As long as your child has appropriate care at home, you should be fine to go to work, but be mindful that chickenpox is a highly contagious viral infection that can spread easily, and while you may be immune to the infection, your work colleagues could be particularly susceptible to a more severe infection. For example, those with weak immune systems, pregnant people, or anyone who hasn’t had chicken pox previously.'

So, should parents isolate if your child has chickenpox?

So while you may not be infected, there are some circumstances where you might want to be a bit more careful. You may be wondering if you're contagious when your child has chickenpox. Though isolating in the same way we did at the beginning of covid when 'contacts' had the disease is not necessary, Dr Babak says: 'Parents need only try to avoid contact if they think they might be infected themselves. Otherwise, the infected child is generally the one who needs to isolate.

'Parents can usually tell that their child has recovered from the infection when the last blister has dried out. This happens roughly five to six days after the rash begins. It may be a good idea to try to avoid close contact with those who might be at higher risk of complicated infections if there is any doubt as to whether the parent is infected or not.'

So, as you would be with any illness, if you know you're going to be around people who are high risk, it could be worth staying away if you can.

How long should a child with chickenpox isolate?

If you're trying to balance out the risk or decide when you might be able to go back to work, you might be wondering how long a child is contagious for and is required to isolate. So how long does chickenpox last for?

Dr Babak says: 'It’s recommended by the NHS that your child should isolate for at least five days after their spots have appeared, which is when their infection is most contagious.' The NHS also says that children are often contagious two days before the spots appear too.

Can grandparents look after a child with chickenpox?

If you are clear to work and you need to be in the office, but your child is unable to go into a childcare setting, many of us will fall back on grandparent care.

Again, Dr Babak says, it's about your individual circumstances and the grandparents when it comes to deciding whether it's safe for grandparents to look after a child with chickenpox.

He told Grazia: 'I would only recommend this if the grandparents have themselves had chickenpox previously and are therefore immune to the infection. Chickenpox is much worse in adults and as older people have weaker immune systems they can suffer further health complications when having contracted chickenpox, such as pneumonia.'

Dr Babak says if you are worried, it's worth looking further into the possible complications of chickenpox in adults, which you can do here.

Looking after a child with chickenpox

Whether it's you, your partner or a family member, dealing with chickenpox is a different beast when it comes to looking after children compared to the colds and stomach bugs you might be used to.

Dr Babak says there are a number of things you can do to make your child more comfortable during chickenpox.

'Chickenpox can be incredibly uncomfortable and itchy so it’s best to use a cooling lotion or gel to help soothe your child,' he says. 'I’d also recommend cutting your child's nails so they aren’t tempted to scratch the spots further. Chickenpox can also make you feverish so it’s best to stay hydrated and cool as much as possible throughout the day. You may want to try some paracetamol to bring down the fever or help with any pain, if suitable.

'For more severe chickenpox your child may need pain relief but in this scenario I would recommend speaking to your GP for their recommendation on medication as it can vary between children.'

The NHS website also recommends that unless told to do so, you don't take ibuprofen.

When should you seek medical advice about chickenpox?

The NHS website says to speak to your GP if you're concerned about your child and are not sure if something is chickenpox - but, you should make your GP's receptionist aware the child may have chickenpox.

The NHS also advises that you should call 111 in a series of circumstances, such as if your child is dehyrdated, or the skin around the blisters is hot, painful and red, or symptoms suddenly get worse. You should also call 111 if you're pregnant and haven't had chickenpox before and you contract it, or are in contact with someone who has it. If you think your newborn baby has chickenpox you should also consult 111.

You can check the NHS website for more information.

Should I get my child the chickenpox vaccine?

In November 2023, The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advised the government that all children should be offered the job at 12 months old and 18 months old.

The vaccine is given in other countries such as the US and Australia. Speaking about the recommendation, Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam from the UK Health Security Agency told the BBC: 'Introducing a vaccine against chickenpox would prevent most children getting what can be quite a nasty illness - and for those who would experience more severe symptoms, it could be a life saver.'

Currently, parents can pay privately for children to have the chickenpox vaccine, and it's available at several High Street retailers, including Superdrug for £150 - or £75 per dose.

Dr Babak said: 'If your child hasn’t had chickenpox previously then I would recommend them getting the chickenpox vaccination. Especially older children who are reaching adulthood and are likely to have a more severe reaction to chickenpox, but also children who are more susceptible to illnesses, such as having an immunodeficiency disorder.'

What is the work policy for chickenpox in the UK?

The government website states that legally, you’re allowed time off to deal with an emergency involving a dependant.

However, there's not a law laid out for how long should be allowed and whether that would be paid leave or how your company might classify that lead.

If you're wondering about your rights looking after a sick child, you should consult the company handbook or HR, or discuss things with your line manager.