  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Parenting

This Chic Zara Maternity Bag Is TikTok-Approved (and Under £60)

Functional and stylish.

Best Zara maternity bags
by Jade Moscrop |
Posted on
Slide 1 of 5
1
Zara Baby/Maternity Bag Pack
Zara Baby/Maternity Bag Pack
2
Zara Clover Maternity Bag
Zara Clover Maternity Bag
3
Zara Baby Floral Maternity Bag
Zara Baby Floral Maternity Bag
4
Zara Baby Quilted Maternity Backpack
Zara Baby Quilted Maternity Backpack
5
Zara Floral Print Maternity Bag
Zara Floral Print Maternity Bag

Any new (or experienced) parent will tell you that one of the most overwhelming things about being out and about with a baby is the sheer amount of stuff they require. From nappies, dummies and bottles to wipes, spare clothing and toys, you could easily squeeze everything and the kitchen sink into the maternity bag under your buggy and still feel underprepared.

Having a bag you can rely on to fit in all of your baby's accessories is a must, but that doesn't mean you should settle for one that you don't love the look of. If you've made your way on to MomTok or even ZaraTok (one of our favourite digital haunts), you might have spotted this chic Zara maternity bag doing the rounds.

At just £55.99, it's no wonder it's being snapped up left, right and centre. With almost 700k views at time of writing on @xoliviamay_'s video, it's no surprise that the maternity bag has sold out and come back into stock numerous times. One commenter wrote, 'Me buying it while i dont have a baby yet 😂😂', while another said, 'Omg I wish I saw this before I got mine 🤦🏼‍♀️'.

Made from cotton and able to be personalised, the bag comes with a matching toiletries bag and changing mat, features a zip closure and lots of lovely pockets to store everything you need. It also has a double shoulder strap and hook-and-loop straps for your pushchair.

1. Zara Baby/Maternity Bag Pack

Zara Baby/Maternity Bag Pack

Buy now
Zara Baby/Maternity Bag Pack
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

We know what you're thinking. White? We must be mad! If that isn't your #aesthetic, Zara has a selection of other other options to choose from that might be more up your street. Shop a few of our other favourites below or browse the full maternity bags range here.

2. Zara Clover Maternity Bag

Zara Clover Maternity Bag

Buy now

Description

With a sweet clover print on the inside, this maternity bag is a little more fingerprint-friendly

Zara Clover Maternity Bag
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Zara Baby Floral Maternity Bag

Zara Baby Floral Maternity Bag

Buy now

Description

A classic maternity bag silhouette, this floral print bag has a large main compartment, front

Zara Baby Floral Maternity Bag
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Zara Baby Quilted Maternity Backpack

Zara Baby Quilted Maternity Backpack

Buy now

Description

This quilted backpack has two front zip pockets and two side pockets, interior compartments and

Zara Baby Quilted Maternity Backpack
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Zara Floral Print Maternity Bag

Zara Floral Print Maternity Bag

Buy now

Description

In a sweet all-over floral print, this large bag has room for everything a parent needs when

Zara Floral Print Maternity Bag
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us