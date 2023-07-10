This Chic Zara Maternity Bag Is TikTok-Approved (and Under £60)

Any new (or experienced) parent will tell you that one of the most overwhelming things about being out and about with a baby is the sheer amount of stuff they require. From nappies, dummies and bottles to wipes, spare clothing and toys, you could easily squeeze everything and the kitchen sink into the maternity bag under your buggy and still feel underprepared.

Having a bag you can rely on to fit in all of your baby's accessories is a must, but that doesn't mean you should settle for one that you don't love the look of. If you've made your way on to MomTok or even ZaraTok (one of our favourite digital haunts), you might have spotted this chic Zara maternity bag doing the rounds.

At just £55.99, it's no wonder it's being snapped up left, right and centre. With almost 700k views at time of writing on @xoliviamay _ 's video, it's no surprise that the maternity bag has sold out and come back into stock numerous times. One commenter wrote, 'Me buying it while i dont have a baby yet 😂😂', while another said, 'Omg I wish I saw this before I got mine 🤦🏼‍♀️'.

Made from cotton and able to be personalised, the bag comes with a matching toiletries bag and changing mat, features a zip closure and lots of lovely pockets to store everything you need. It also has a double shoulder strap and hook-and-loop straps for your pushchair.

We know what you're thinking. White? We must be mad! If that isn't your #aesthetic, Zara has a selection of other other options to choose from that might be more up your street. Shop a few of our other favourites below or browse the full maternity bags range here.

Zara Clover Maternity Bag

With a sweet clover print on the inside, this maternity bag is a little more fingerprint-friendly

Zara Baby Floral Maternity Bag

A classic maternity bag silhouette, this floral print bag has a large main compartment, front

Zara Baby Quilted Maternity Backpack

This quilted backpack has two front zip pockets and two side pockets, interior compartments and