The Best Starting School Books To Get Your Child Through This Milestone Moment

They'll be ready to tackle whatever comes their way.

best starting school books matilda movie
by Alice Hall |
Posted
No matter how many times people warn you, the first day of school always creeps up quicker than you think. Before you know it, you're packing a lunch box and picking out their first pair of school shoes. Where did the time go?

Although starting school can be exciting, it can also be a nerve-wracking experience for both parents and children. Recent research by Save the Children Wales found that the majority of children were 'sad' and 'nervous' about starting school for the first time, with popular concerns including not knowing what was going to happen and when, where the toilets were, how to sit properly, the loud noises and strange environment.

While it's perfectly natural that there will be some nerves around starting school, there are plenty of books out there to help kids process the transition. By setting the scene of what school will look like for children, from the daily routine to the people they might encounter, the books will help children to feel prepared to tackle whatever the day throws at them.

We’ve had a look for the best starting school books to support kids ahead of the big day. Whisper it, but it could mean you're the only one shedding a tear at the gates.

SHOP: Our Pick Of The Best Starting School Books

1. Starting School by Janet and Allan Ahlberg (3+, Fiction)

Starting School by Janet and Allan Ahlberg (3+, Fiction)

Rrp: £6.99

Price: £6.33

Description

A lovely little picture book that gently walks your child through what to expect from their first

Starting School by Janet and Allan Ahlberg (3+, Fiction)

2. Topsy and Tim: Start School by Jean and Gareth Adamson (3+, Fiction)

Topsy and Tim: Start School by Jean and Gareth Adamson (3+, Fiction)
Price: £4.99

Description

Told through the eyes of two of our favourite characters in children's fiction, this book teaches

Topsy and Tim: Start School by Jean and Gareth Adamson (3+, Fiction)

3. Mouse’s Big Day by Lydia Monk (3+, Fiction)

Mouse’s Big Day by Lydia Monk (3+, Fiction)
Price: £6.99

Description

This uplifting story follows a character called Mouse who meets a cast of adorable animal

Mouse’s Big Day by Lydia Monk (3+, Fiction)

4. All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold and Suzanne Kaufman (2+, Fiction)

All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold and Suzanne Kaufman (2+, Fiction)

Rrp: £6.99

Price: £5.99

Description

This uplifting and inclusive picture book features bright illustrations that introduce children to

All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold and Suzanne Kaufman (2+, Fiction)

5. Starting School Sticker Book by Felicity Brooks and Kay Widdowson (3+)

Starting School Sticker Book by Felicity Brooks and Kay Widdowson (3+)

Rrp: £5.99

Price: £4.49

Description

Taking a fun, interactive approach to the school day, this charming book familiarises children

Starting School Sticker Book by Felicity Brooks and Kay Widdowson (3+)

6. The Colour Monster Goes To School by Anna Llenas (3+, Fiction)

The Colour Monster Goes To School by Anna Llenas (3+, Fiction)

Rrp: £6.99

Price: £6.33

Description

A story about monsters will hook most children, and Anna Llenas’ brightly coloured character is no

The Colour Monster Goes To School by Anna Llenas (3+, Fiction)

7. Peter Rabbit Tales: Starting School by Beatrix Potter (3+, Fiction)

Peter Rabbit Tales: Starting School, by Beatrix Potter (3+, Fiction)
Price: £5.99

Description

One to make us all feel nostalgic, Beatrix Potter’s much-loved tales are updated with humorous

Peter Rabbit Tales: Starting School, by Beatrix Potter (3+, Fiction)

8. Five Minute Mum: Time for School by Daisy Upton (3+, Non-Fiction)

Five Minute Mum: Time for School by Daisy Upton (3+, Non-Fiction)

Rrp: £14.99

Price: £12.99

Description

We love the way Daisy Upton's book takes nervous parents into consideration, too. Packed with

Five Minute Mum: Time for School by Daisy Upton (3+, Non-Fiction)

9. Let’s Get Ready For School by Jane Porter and Carolina Rabei (3+, Fiction)

Let’s Get Ready For School by Jane Porter and Carolina Rabei

Rrp: £7.99

Price: £7.35

Description

This sweet book follows six children, Marley, Maya, Theo, Akiko, Ella and Zakir, as they prepare

Let’s Get Ready For School by Jane Porter and Carolina Rabei

10. Hello Friend! By Rebecca Cobb (3+, Fiction)

Hello Friend! By Rebecca Cobb (3+, Fiction)

Rrp: £7.99

Price: £7.35

Description

A beautifully observed book that addresses every child’s biggest concern when it comes to starting

Hello Friend! By Rebecca Cobb (3+, Fiction)
