The Best Highchairs For Babies And Toddlers In Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

The weaning stage is an exciting milestone in your baby's life which sees them graduating from drinking liquid foods, to gaining a seat at the grown-ups' table. What does that mean for you? It's time to invest in a highchair.

Happily, Amazon Prime Day is upon us, offering lots of brilliant discounts on highchairs for babies and toddlers to save you money. Here are the very best deals...

Now that your little one can finally join the rest of the family and become a part of mealtimes (bye-bye clean walls) choosing the right highchair is key, and surprisingly – there's a lot to think about.

Things like safety functions, portability and – let's be honest – the overall look play an important role when deciding on the right highchair. After all, it is a piece of furniture, and if it doesn't match that emerald rug, then it's a no-go.

Parents are perhaps among the busiest people on this planet, so we've created a handy guide to help you quickly navigate this highchair shopping business in no time.

Things to look out for when choosing a highchair

Age suitability: We suggest checking what age the highchair is suitable for. Many highchairs can be used from birth while others are only suitable from six months when they start weaning.

Space: If you only have a small kitchen or dining area, you'll want to choose a less bulky and more compact option.

Cleaning: Yep, your baby will smear every piece of food they get their hands on all over the highchair, so we suggest finding a highchair that can be easily cleaned.

Weight: Don't fancy an arm workout every meal time? It might be a good idea to get a lightweight chair or one with wheels.

Multi-function: Many highchairs can now be converted into different styles of seats, from rockers to booster seats, catering for children as old as 12. If you're looking for a highchair that will grow with your child, check how many functions it has.

Foldable: Yep, you can still go on summer hols when you've got a baby, so you might want to opt for a highchair that can be folded down when you're jet-setting.

Gallery SHOP: The best highchairs 1 of 9 It was love at first sight with this cute, watermelon-printed highchair. It has six height positions, as well as a 390-degree twirl allowing your bub to see you wherever you are. The tray can easily pop off for when they're ready to join you at the table, and both trays and the seat pad are easy to clean no matter the splatter. 2 of 9 We love that the Joie Baby Snacker converts from a highchair to a table chair, accommodating your little one as they grow. Far from taking up lots of space, the Snacker 2in1 collapses easily with one hand into a slim, freestanding fold that will slip into even the smallest of spaces – making tidy up time quick and simple, so you can get on with the fun. 3 of 9 Maxi Cosi's Minla ticks every box when it comes to highchairs; it reclines, has four trays and nine height positions and doubles as a baby relax thanks to the cosy inlay. The brand promises hassle-free clean-up due to the washable covers and compact fold, but the overall feel is chic and premium - so you might want to keep it on display for a little while longer. 4 of 9 Scandinavian homeware is on another level, so it's no surprise that we fell for Stokke's minimalist highchair. It's solid, sturdy and fits right up against the table to truly involve your baby in family mealtimes. The genius design can be adjusted to any seating position, adapting with your child as they grow and is also available with free personalised engraving on the Stokke site. 5 of 9 Award-winning and stylish as can be, there's a lot to love about the Evolu highchair. It can swivel around to face three different directions, can be used up until six years and has an overall rustic feel that we can't get enough of. Thanks to the five-point harness strap, you can also feel confident that your baby won't fall or tilt the chair over. 6 of 9 Contemporary design meets optimal comfort in this simple yet elegant highchair. It converts from a newborn cradle into a feeding highchair and finally onto a junior seat, supporting you and your family throughout the years. It has three reclining positions and includes a safety bar as well as a footrest. 7 of 9 Suitable from birth, this Chicco Polly highchair comes with a toy toolbar to entertain your bub while you're busy Nutribullet-ing their meal and can be removed once your baby is old enough. Uniquely, the reducer is double-sided, meaning you can swap it around as the seasons change to ensure maximum comfort. There are eight height positions, and the added wheels make transport a breeze. 8 of 9 Inspired by luxury furniture, this highchair will blend right in with your home. It's suitable from six months to three years, transforming from a feeding chair to a seat for juniors. It's available in a range of stylish hues including teal, burgundy, grey and olive so you can find the perfect match for your home. 9 of 9 Revolutionise your child's comfort with this 2-in-1 adjustable highchair that can be used as a baby relaxer for your newborn and a highchair once they're older. The backrest reclines in a resting, playing and feeding position, supporting you and your baby's day to day needs. The highchair comes with a tray that opens and detaches from either side making it easy to place baby in.