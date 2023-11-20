You Can Still Get Tickets To Some Of The Biggest Shows Featuring Female Artists This Year

Post-covid, the big, record-breaking, singing-with-all-your-heart, talk-about-it-for-years-to-come tour is back - and getting tickets can feel stressful.

Whether you're a Swiftie or a fan of Kylie, there's plenty of music still to come over the next few months. And the best bit is - most of the big hitters hitting the road are women (don't get stressed Harry Styles fans, his tour is done!)

So without a delay - here are some of the best female-fronted gigs still to come - and how to get tickets.

Madonna's Celebration Tour

We gaveMadonna's incredible Celebration Tour a glowing review when it kicked off at the O2 last month. Now the Queen of Pop is set to cap-off the UK/European leg of her wildly successful world tour. It ranked as one of the UK’s top 10 highest-selling shows of 2023 according to viagogo, with fans from over 70 countries coming to see her in December (5 & 6 Dec). You could be one of them, as there’s still seats available on the platform. Click here to find some tickets.

An Audience With Kylie Minogue

At the Royal Albert Hall in Kylie Minogue fans can live their dreams and spend the night with their icon. Her viral single ‘Padam Padam’ has grown fan-anticipation and pushed her to extend her upcoming Vegas residency. See her in London for one-night only at the Royal Albert Hall (1 Dec) before she swiftly returns to the States. Click here to find tickets.

Anne Marie's The Unhealthy Club Tour

The Voice judge Anne Marie goes back to her day job, hitting the road with a European tour, starting in the UK with her latest album ‘Unhealthy’, led by a title single featuring the legendary Shania Twain. From the 20th - 29th November, Anne Marie will stop off in Cardiff, Brighton, Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester and London. Click here for tickets.

Ayra Starr, 21: The World Tour

The Afrobeat princess has gone viral with smash hits ‘Rush’ and ‘Bloody Samaritan’. With over 5 million followers on TikTok and flawless style, you’ll have FOMO once those concert clips begin to circulate. She’ll be in London (13 Nov), Birmingham (11 Nov) and Manchester (10 Nov). Click here for tickets.

Sunset Boulevard

Ok, not a gig. But featuring one big female artist. Running until January 6, Nicole Scherzinger leads the latest adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, Scherzinger will play the immortal Norma Desmond - a movie star who will stop at nothing to step back into the spotlight. Click here for tickets.

Ballet Black - Pioneers

Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black is a British ballet company founded to spotlight professional Black and Asian ballet dancers in the UK. With patronage by actress Thandiwe Newton, the latest piece ‘Pioneers’ is a double bill, blending classical ballet, music and the poetry of Adrienne Rich. The second piece is a moving love letter to musician and activist, Nina Simone. Catch remaining performances in Covent Garden (16 - 19 Nov) later this month. Click here for tickets.

Lemonade: An Orchestral Rendition Of Beyonce

Ok, so Renaissance has gone (though you can still catch it at the cinema, ofc). Why not check out this orchestral rendition of Beyonce’s Lemonade album by Reimagine? Playing live on the 14th December, this serves as the perfect pick-me-up for any BeyHive member suffering from post-Renaissance Tour blues. Click here for tickets.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour