The Best Children’s Snowsuits To Keep Them Snug and Stylish

As any parent knows, there are two choices when it comes to parenting in the wintertime. Go outside regardless of the weather and let the kids burn off some of that endless energy, or stay inside in the warmth and go somewhat slightly insane. And as appealing as the second one may sound *nervous laughter*, there are only so many days that you can avoid the outside world before you're forced to tackle the great outdoors, so that's where a children's snowsuit comes in, to keep the winter chills out and the warmth in.
Designed to keep your little bundle of joy wrapped up from head to toe, snowsuits, originally called ski suits, essentially do the same thing. There is nothing more iconic than an '80s metallic snowsuit, and the good news (for kids) is they are now back in fashion. Little ones (and you, if you are brave enough) can wear them daily when the freezing weather hits, and they're great for your next family ski trip, too.
Whilst a warm coat, hat, and gloves are great for tackling little trips to the shops, a few hours in the bleak, bitter winter winds and those little legs will turn into ice blocks. Cue lots of complaining and crying - and not just from the children. The best way to avoid having a disastrous day out is to throw them in a stylish all-in-one snowsuit and be done with it.
As the weather is seemingly taking a turn for the worst, we've rounded up the very best children's snowsuits to keep your little ones warm this winter.
SHOP: The Best Children's Snowsuits
Description
This elegant, eye-catching pink and red rose design is perfect for kids. The reflective trim on
Pros
- Zip, popper and Velcro fastening
- Waterproof
- Windproof
- Polar fleece lining
Cons
- Hand wash
Description
This eco-friendly, high-performance snowsuit is made with recycled materials and is designed to be
Pros
- Reflective trims
- Chin guard
- Windproof
- Waterproof to 20,000 mm
- Machine washable
Cons
- Only one colour available
Description
As always, Zara delivers on this trendy polka-dot snowsuit. This snowsuit is made of special
Pros
- Reflective strips
- Multiple pockets
- UV protection
- Adjustable hook-and-loop straps
Cons
- Limited sizes available
Description
Another sleek snowsuit from Zara, but this time in a classic blue and orange combo. We love the
Pros
- Elasticated hems
- Water-repellent
- Windproof
- Reflective strips
Cons
- Only one colour option
Description
This unisex snowsuit is the ultimate coat for the outdoors with breathable, wind- and waterproof
Pros
- Two colour options
- Room-to-grow function
- Extra-durable fabric
- Hood with a fluffy trim
Cons
- Some customers found the sizing was a little big
Description
Putting your child in a bright coat not only adds a playful and cheerful touch to their outfit but
Pros
- Breathable
- Waterproof
- Machine Washable
- Detachable hood
Cons
- No online reviews available
Description
Little ones will love the fun character design and ears to the hood. This snowsuit has durable
Pros
- Recycled waterproof & breathable fabric - Ared 10,000
- Durable water-repellent finish
- Taped seams for complete waterproof protection
- Recycled high-warmth padding
- Ski features (incl snow gaiters and a zip gusset at hem)
- Two designs
Cons
- Designs may not to be all tastes
Description
Keep your little one toasty on their chilly adventures with this floral padded snowsuit. It comes
Pros
- Fuss-free zip
- Two pockets
- Padded
- Shower-resistant
Cons
- Only available in a floral pattern
Description
Embrace winter with the Cloud All-in-One Kids Snowsuit, a fantastic waterproof and breathable
Pros
- Five colour options
- Reinforced knees
- Two convenient side pockets
- Breathable material
Cons
- Dark colours may be hard to see in winter
Description
Why blend in when your little one was born to stand out? This show-stopping snowsuit from Dinoski
Pros
- Machine washable
- Waterproof
- Windproof
- Made from 100 per cent recycled polyester
- Unique design
Cons
- One colour option
What's the difference between snowsuits, puddle suits and all-in-one coats?
The short answer is, not much. Although they all have different names, they all do a similar job and serve a similar purpose - to keep kids cosy and protected in bad weather. The only difference is the level of padding and water resistance you'll find in each one, with snowsuits being fully waterproof and more padded.
Hannah Carroll is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.