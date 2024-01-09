The Best Children’s Snowsuits To Keep Them Snug and Stylish

As any parent knows, there are two choices when it comes to parenting in the wintertime. Go outside regardless of the weather and let the kids burn off some of that endless energy, or stay inside in the warmth and go somewhat slightly insane. And as appealing as the second one may sound *nervous laughter*, there are only so many days that you can avoid the outside world before you're forced to tackle the great outdoors, so that's where a children's snowsuit comes in, to keep the winter chills out and the warmth in.

Designed to keep your little bundle of joy wrapped up from head to toe, snowsuits, originally called ski suits, essentially do the same thing. There is nothing more iconic than an '80s metallic snowsuit, and the good news (for kids) is they are now back in fashion. Little ones (and you, if you are brave enough) can wear them daily when the freezing weather hits, and they're great for your next family ski trip, too.

Whilst a warm coat, hat, and gloves are great for tackling little trips to the shops, a few hours in the bleak, bitter winter winds and those little legs will turn into ice blocks. Cue lots of complaining and crying - and not just from the children. The best way to avoid having a disastrous day out is to throw them in a stylish all-in-one snowsuit and be done with it.

As the weather is seemingly taking a turn for the worst, we've rounded up the very best children's snowsuits to keep your little ones warm this winter.

SHOP: The Best Children's Snowsuits

1. Pilguni - Girls Black Floral Snowsuit Children Salon Price: £ 181 www.childrensalon.com View offer Description This elegant, eye-catching pink and red rose design is perfect for kids. The reflective trim on ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Zip, popper and Velcro fastening

Waterproof

Windproof

Polar fleece lining Cons Hand wash Price: £ 181 www.childrensalon.com View offer

2. MOLO - Boys Blue Patterned Snowsuit Children Salon Price: £ 230 www.childrensalon.com View offer Description This eco-friendly, high-performance snowsuit is made with recycled materials and is designed to be ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Reflective trims

Chin guard

Windproof

Waterproof to 20,000 mm

Machine washable Cons Only one colour available Price: £ 230 www.childrensalon.com View offer

5. H&M Room-To-Grow Outdoor All-In-One Suit H&M Price: £ 59.99 www2.hm.com View offer Description This unisex snowsuit is the ultimate coat for the outdoors with breathable, wind- and waterproof ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Two colour options

Room-to-grow function

Extra-durable fabric

Hood with a fluffy trim Cons Some customers found the sizing was a little big Price: £ 59.99 www2.hm.com View offer

6. Frugi Kids' Any Weather All-in-One Outwear Credit: John Lewis Price: £ 80 www.johnlewis.com View offer Description Putting your child in a bright coat not only adds a playful and cheerful touch to their outfit but ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Breathable

Waterproof

Machine Washable

Detachable hood Cons No online reviews available Price: £ 80 www.johnlewis.com View offer

7. Regatta Kids' Snowplay Snowsuit - Blue Arctic Animals Credit: Regatta Price: £ 36 (Was £90) www.regatta.com View offer Description Little ones will love the fun character design and ears to the hood. This snowsuit has durable ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Recycled waterproof & breathable fabric - Ared 10,000

Durable water-repellent finish

Taped seams for complete waterproof protection

Recycled high-warmth padding

Ski features (incl snow gaiters and a zip gusset at hem)

Two designs Cons Designs may not to be all tastes Price: £ 36 (Was £90) www.regatta.com View offer

8. M&S Floral Hooded Padded Snowsuit Credit: M&S Price: £ 36 www.marksandspencer.com View offer Description Keep your little one toasty on their chilly adventures with this floral padded snowsuit. It comes ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Fuss-free zip

Two pockets

Padded

Shower-resistant Cons Only available in a floral pattern Price: £ 36 www.marksandspencer.com View offer

9. Mountain Warehouse Cloud All-In-One Waterproof Snowsuit Save 40% Credit: Mountain Warehouse Price: £ 44.99 (was £74.99) www.mountainwarehouse.com View offer Description Embrace winter with the Cloud All-in-One Kids Snowsuit, a fantastic waterproof and breathable ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Five colour options

Reinforced knees

Two convenient side pockets

Breathable material Cons Dark colours may be hard to see in winter Price: £ 44.99 (was £74.99) www.mountainwarehouse.com View offer

10. Roarsome Kids' Dash Leopard Waterproof Snowsuit, Yellow Credit: John Lewis Price: £ 185 www.johnlewis.com View offer Description Why blend in when your little one was born to stand out? This show-stopping snowsuit from Dinoski ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Machine washable

Waterproof

Windproof

Made from 100 per cent recycled polyester

Unique design Cons One colour option Price: £ 185 www.johnlewis.com View offer

What's the difference between snowsuits, puddle suits and all-in-one coats?

The short answer is, not much. Although they all have different names, they all do a similar job and serve a similar purpose - to keep kids cosy and protected in bad weather. The only difference is the level of padding and water resistance you'll find in each one, with snowsuits being fully waterproof and more padded.