Here Are The Best Hotels, Restaurants And Clubs In Ibiza

by Georgia Aspinall

Summer may be hotter than ever here in the UK, but there’s one European destination you must visit for ultimate holiday vibes: Ibiza. This time of year, the celebrity-filled parties make Ibiza a must-visit destination, with temperatures still in the high twenties and ravers flocking to watch their favourite DJ’s final sets at the world’s best nightclubs.

For all of its party-infamy, the Island has maintained an air of glamour and prestige that makes it a thirst-trap of ideal Instagram content. Ibiza has some of Europe’s best beaches, the quirkiest hotels and must-visit restaurants, it’s a content hub like no other.

The best hotels in Ibiza

The Standard Ibiza A new arrival for 2022, The Standard, Ibiza marks the hotel brand's second entry into Europe, after the successful launch of The Standard, London. Situated in the heart of Ibiza's Old Town, the 67-room hotel is just a couple of minutes' walk from the waterfront and a 20-minute boat ride to the neighbouring island of Formentera. Already a popular hang-out for locals and tourists alike, the hotel offers a street-level all-day restaurant, Jara, as well as a rooftop pool and hideout, Up. There is also a private residence available to guests, Casa Privada. On the hotel's rooftop, find UP, where views of the beautiful Castle of Ibiza are the backdrop to drinks and poolside snacks, including fresh ceviche and fish tacos. For daytime, bask on the loungers and dip in the pool, while night sees swimwear swapped for cocktail hour (OK, hours). In season, UP hosts DJ sets and intimate acoustic sessions. On the ground floor of The Standard, Ibiza, find Jara, named after a flowering plant native to the Mediterranean, and which spills out into the street outside. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, it offers Spanish classics like paella, Jamón Ibérico and croquetas, as well as salads, Wagyu burgers and pasta. Wi Ki Woo is already up there as one of the best, most instagrammable hotels in Ibiza. Need proof? Just scroll through the feeds of any influencer and you can guarantee they've got a picture on one of their colourful and stylish beds. Designed by Tony Truman based on Club Tropicana, Wi Ki Woo rooms are like no other. Colourful, spacious and of course, very instagrammable, they're not just a place to rest your head between parties. In fact, you might struggle to leave the luxurious room, and not just because you've had a heavy night. Collaborating with luxury vodka brand Elyx, Wi Ki Woo took their hotel to new heights with the Elyx suite. The exclusive, hidden suite is available on an application basis only - designed to create something new for die-hard fans of the beloved hotel. Featuring two double bedrooms, a private lounge and bar it's the perfect Ibiza escape. Because, who needs the party to end at the club? In this suite, you can use the DJ booth for private parties to keep the night going for as long as you can handle it... Pikes is legendary not just in Ibiza, but across the globe. Often housing celebrity guests, it's where Club Tropicana was filmed AND where Freddie Mercury held his 41st birthday party. But the reason Pikes is so beloved by a-listers isn't simply for it's quirky luxury - it's also constantly being reinvented. Hosting literary festivals, club nights and even hosting it's own Pikes Podcast on Apple Music and Spotify (for which it climbed to number two in the Apple Music charts), people are so desperate to experience Pikes they're even listening to exclusive interviews from the hotel back home. Created in the late 70s by Tony Pike, the hotel has not only been listed as one of the 'top 100 hotels in the world' by Sunday Times Travel, but also won the 'best boutique hotel' award at the White Ibiza Readers Choice Awards for four years on the run. As you would expect, the rooms are absolutely a-list worthy. Destino Pacha Resort is not just a hotel, it's a day club, an events venue and an all-around unforgettable experience. The bright, modern rooms make you feel a world away from the typical party scene. That is, until you get round the pool and delight in the day club events that have guests coming from all over the Island. You'd be amiss not to get an Instagram picture with this backdrop. Casa Cook is for the quirky instagrammer. The rustic, bare-bones aesthetic is a world away from your classic unicorn float picture. The adults-only hotel has two penthouse suites and six swim-up pool rooms, perfect for a luxurious getaway. Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, d'en Bossa Another legendary hotel, if you want to look like you're having the wildest time in Ibiza, stay at Ushuaïa. The day parties are infamous, and the club itself features a series of suites that you absolutely need a picture in. The fashion victim room is our personal favourite. Located in one of Ibiza's most exclusive areas, just minutes from the White Isle's stunning port, Pacha has opened their latest sleek and sociable accommodation offering: El Hotel. The perfect blend of fun and comfort, El Hotel is perfect for anyone who enjoys the energy of DJs playing in the lobby as well as downtime in a luxurious waffle robe. Guests are gifted free entry into the famous Pacha Club as well as day passes to the pool at Pacha's luxury resort El Destino.

With that in mind, we’ve broken down the most beautiful beaches, the coolest places to visit and unique places to rest your head (for those precious few hours). Here is your Grazia guide to Ibiza...

The best day parties in Ibiza

ANTS is a must-visit event in Ibiza, not just because it's held in such a legendary hotel but also because of the amazing DJs it attracts. This summer, Andrea Olivia, Camelphat and Fisher have all performed as part of the line-up. Nikki Beach is yet another instagram famous location in Ibiza - and there's good reason for it. Sitting in the midst of Santa Eulalia, it's style and luxury decor are just the start of what you will experience here. Rent a day bed or just go for an exquisite lunch, either way you'll have a great time. The day parties at Destino are a world away from you're average. I don't know whether it's the sunset, the luxurious vibe that fills the air or the laidback people, but it's the type of day party that will have you thinking 'i'm really living THE life right now'. With so many instagrammable spots around the venue for the perfect picture, you'll be running between photoshoots and dancing sessions all day at Destino.

The best clubs in Ibiza

Pikes Ibiza This hotel is so legendary, people event go there for the parties alone. It's 25 and over, which means a very different vibe from your average Ibiza club - and you'll be thankful for it. Music, art, photography, literature, film and one-off shows, Pikes is an absolute must-visit regardless of whether you're there for one night or many. elrow Going to any elrow event, you're guaranteed to have a great time - but Ibiza, elrow in Ibiza is a whole new level of fun. This year, a new event for 2019 is Kaos Garden and is hosted by Okuda San Miguel - who turns the Garden of Earthly Delights by El Bosco into a real life experience. The Masquerade is iconic in ibiza. How do I know? Because I've personally witnessed the endless queues and huge crowds that flock there. All about hedonism, magic and mystery - it's a night you'll never forget. Jamie Jones summer residency at DC-10 was so well-received he returned for another this year, running until the 2nd of October. With a reputation like theirs, you can count on big names coming to DC-10. Hï Ibiza is one of Ibiza's larger venues, and you'll be thankful for it after a week of jam-packed clubs. The multiple rooms, massive outdoor area and quirky decor is perfect for a memorable night out. Afterlife in particular hosts world-renowned DJs until 3rd October.

The best things to do in Ibiza

Mambo If there is one thing you must experience in Ibiza, it's a sunset dinner at Mambo. Not just because it's an exquisitely beautiful setting to devour delicious food, but because it's an Ibiza bucket list moment. Everyone flocks to the beach to watch the sunset, but you - you'll be up on the terrace living lavish. Not only do Mambo have a DJ spinning great tunes while you watch the sun go down, you have the best pre-party atmosphere you could ask for. Seriously, just do it. Mustang Adventours You can get all the beach pictures, poolside poses and party snaps you want in Ibiza - but if you want one picture that's going to be a head above the rest, you need to go on a Mustang Adventours tour. Not only can you take some snaps looking luxurious and expensive in a mustang, you will be driven to some of Ibiza's best spots to visit (and capture) every ounce of the Island. It's definitely our choice when it comes to touring holiday destinations in style. Bottega Il Buco Famed for it's NYC equivalent, Bottega il Buco is a much-loved restaurant that recently opened on the Island. And it's not just instagrammable - with it's rustic and quirky decor - it's also just plain great. So much so that Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper both love the NYC contigent.

The best beaches in Ibiza

Cala Benirrás, North West Known as the 'hippy hangout', this beach is as popular for it's beauty as the people that sunbathe there. A beautiful, medium-size bay opening, it has the clear water every Instagram beach picture craves. Plus, the mountains in the background don't make half-bad scenery either.... Sa Caleta, South East It might not look like the comfiest place to sunbathe, but find the small stretch of golden sand nestled in the rustic cliff-sides and you'll have a hidden haven surrounded by natural, unfiltered beauty. More than this, the shallow waters and sparkling sea make for great 'i'm in the sea but you can still see my bikini' posing. Where better to take an Instagram picture than a secret escape with no prying eyes? Playa d'en Bossa, South East Some hunt for more secluded spots for the perfect holiday picture, others find the busiest, liveliest place they can and get that all-important 'just a bunch of girls having a blast' picture. This is that spot. Playa d'en Bossa is Ibiza's most famous beach - and at three kilometres long, it makes for a massive party. DJ's on every corner, beach bars and boutiques, this beauty is sure to have so many people posing on it you won't even look like a weirdo when you're 300 shots deep. Es Torrent, South East Another secluded escape hidden between cliffs, Es Torrent is one of Ibiza's unspoiled treasures. With radios and beach balls forbidden, you won't be able to bring any props for your beach photoshoot - but you will get an eerie silence that makes it feel like you're in another world. Perfect for de-stressing, Es Torrent is also known for it's clear blue water that makes it perfect for snorkelling - and pictures of your snorkelling, of course. Cala Xarraca, North East Cala Xarraca has been maintained as one of Ibiza's best kept secrets for a long time, with those who visit comparing it to having their own private beach. The privacy, crystal clear waters and lush forests surrounding the cliffs make for the ideal Insta photoshoot location. Las Salinas, South East Las Salinas is another Ibiza legend, so popular it attracts dancers there to promote the Islands nightlife. But hidden amongst the chaos are secret encoves and carved rocks - the perfect Instagrammable background before returning to the party. With the golden sand stretching long and far, the sea is also exceptionally salty and makes for the perfect floating pictures - you know, if you fancied getting some ariel shots with your GoPro, whatever floats your boat. Cala d´Hort, South West This picture alone says one thousand words. The perfect Ibiza backdrop, we can only imagine how many photos have been taken here during sunset. The arc shaped beach means an uninterrupted view of the beautiful Es Vedra island, and the laidback atmosphere makes for a perfect afternoon. Cala Gracioneta, South West This quaint, rustic cove is small but mighty. Perfect for those who run for the shade at the slightest sign of sun, this beach is filled with trees on the outskirts to provide perfect shading. It's a busy little beach, but that's just because of how great it is. If you're looking for underwater or snorkeling pictures, this is the one for you.

