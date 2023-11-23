How To Get Girls Aloud Reunion Tickets

Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts teased that an announcement was on its way all week, but they finally put Girls Aloud fans out of their misery last night (Wednesday 22 November) with news of a reunion arena tour: The Girls Aloud Show.

The girls are reuniting for the first time in over a decade to celebrate their late band member and friend Sarah Harding, who died in September 2021 following a battle with breast cancer.

Sparking sheer pandemonium online, the four-piece revealed they would be heading to arenas across the country in May and June 2024, writing, 'We can’t wait to sing & dance with you again.'

Nadine has confirmed that no fresh material is on the way, nor is a music video, but they did shoot an advert.

Cheryl added, 'Making new music without Sarah would be odd. But celebrating what we made together? Fabulous.'

Let's answer your all-important questions ahead of the tickets going on sale: How much are they? Where can you get them? And is there a presale?

When do Girls Aloud arena tour tickets go on sale?

Set your alarms people. Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday 29 November at 9am, with the general sale batch on sale Friday 1 December, also at 9am.

How can you get Girls Aloud presale tour tickets?

You can sign up for presale access here. All you have to do is fill out your email address, and then you will be told to keep an eye on your inbox for future updates.

It's not a given that you will get presale tickets - the link just means you have early access.

Are Girls Aloud tour tickets on Ticketmaster?

Yes, you will be able to (try) and purchase Girls Aloud tickets, for both the presale and general sale, on Ticketmaster here. As they aren't available yet, there is no option to buy, but you can check out event info.

Can you buy Girls Aloud tour tickets anywhere else?

After signing up for the presale, the Girls Aloud website also directs you to TEG Europe, where you will be able to buy tickets.

How much are Girls Aloud tour tickets?

The price information for Girls Aloud tickets is not yet available. Prices vary from venue to venue and depend on whether you choose to sit or stand (and where you are sat in the arena).

Saturday 18 May: Dublin 3Arena

Monday 20 May: SSE Arena Belfast

Thursday 23 May: Manchester AO Arena

Friday 24 May: Manchester AO Arena

Monday 27 May: Utilita Arena Cardiff

Friday 31 May: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Saturday 1 June: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tuesday 4 June: Aberdeen P&J Live

Saturday 8 June: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Wednesday 12 June: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Saturday 15 June: Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 18 June: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Saturday 22nd June: London The O2

Sunday 23rd June: London The O2

Saturday 29th June: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena