Sarah Snook Announces Pregnancy At Succession’s Final Season Premiere

Sarah Snook revealed she is pregnantwith her first child, with comedian Dave Lawson, as she attended the HBO premiere for the final season of Succession.

Snook, who plays Shiv Roy in the hit comedy-drama, told reporters she is currently 32-weeks pregnant and feels 'great' about becoming a mother. ' [ I ] brought someone I have not met, but am intimate with,' she said. But she joked that she wouldn’t be taking any advice from her onscreen family. 'I don't think the Roy family are a paragon of family values, I don't think we can really be looking to them for parental guidance,' Snook told Extra. When further quizzed by Entertainment Tonight on if she had learned anything about being a parent from Succession, she replied, 'What not to do.'

Snook is best known for playing Shiv Roy on the Emmy-winning series Succession. The show follows a wealthy family’s warring siblings as they compete to take over a multibillion-dollar company from their ailing father, with Cox as patriarch Logan Roy, Snook as his only daughter Siobhan/'Shiv', and Strong and Culkin as Snook’s onscreen brothers Kendall and Roman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: Sarah Snook attends the Season 4 premiere of HBO's "Succession" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The fourth season is set for release in the UK on 27 March - and will follow the family through their final 10 episodes. The season is due to pick up after the Roy siblings’ failed coup and their father’s proposal to sell Waystar RoyCo to tech mogul Lukas Matsson.

But what does this Snook's pregnancy mean for the final season of Succession? The season has been filmed already. Snook confirmed she was pregnant whilst filming the show's fourth and final season, saying, 'I mean, you couldn't super tell. Because it's not super big, at least at the moment.' During the last season of the show, there was a lot of unnecessary attention surrounding Snook's body - with many fans voicing that they were convinced she was pregnant.No one's pregnancy should be speculated or under surveillance - we're just happy Snook was able to reveal the news on her terms.

The actress told Vogue Australia in October 2021 that she and Lawson, an Australian actor and comedian, secretly tied the knot earlier that year. 'At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,' she told the publication.

'We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic,' she continued. 'We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed, and we got married in February in my backyard.'

To the disappointment of fans and the show's stars, Succession is definitely coming to an end.The show's creator Jesse Armstrong revealed how 'tortured' he felt about ending the show. He previously revealed that he got together with a few of his fellow-writers in December 2021, before work began on season four, and mused how the upcoming series should be the final one.