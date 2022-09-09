Will Harry And Meghan’s Children Become Prince And Princess?

Under protocols established by King George V in 1917, the children and grandchildren of a sovereign have the automatic right to the title Her Royal Highness or His Royal Highness (HRH) and Prince or Princess.

However, Archie and Lilibet's official titles all depend on King Charles III's thoughts on royal protocol - he ultimately has the final say. Asked in their Oprah Winfrey interview last year, The Sussexes indicated that they had expected Archie would be given the title of Prince after Charles acceded the throne. However, they had been told that protocols would be changed – in line with Charles’s wish for a slimmed-down monarchy – so that the child would be excluded from becoming an HRH and Prince.

If this is what he wishes then King Charles III will have to issue a Letters Patent revoking Archie’s right to be a Prince and Lili’s right to be a Princess. Until then - if it even happens at all - Lilibet and Archie will remain as Prince and Princess.

There is also some speculation as to wether the Duke and Duchess will actually allow their children to use their royal title. Meghan was quizzed in the same interview if Archie being a Prince was important to her. Meghan replied, 'If it meant he was going to be safe, then of course.' This was said in response to the announcement that extended members of the royal family would not get an automatic right to police security.

When Archie was born, the Queen actually offered him the titles Earl of Dumbarton or Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor but Harry and Meghan chose not to use either for their son, instead deciding to call him Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.