Why Has This Rightmove Video Gone Viral On Twitter?

You know we're all bored when someone discovers a new viral sensation from the depths of Rightmove. That's what's happened today and Twitter can't stop talking about it.

There is a five-bedroom detached house for sale in Bedfordshire (if you're looking for that sort of thing, act now) and the family has gone to new lengths to get their property noticed.

On the Rightmove website, the home looks perfectly normal with key features listed including five double bedrooms, five reception rooms, a village location, double garage and ample off road parking as well as a master with en suite and walk-in wardrobe. It's described on the website as 'a home which will tick all those important boxes! From space to garden, this house has it all!' And it's currently on the market for £700,000.

However, it's not the pictures or the price that have caught people's attention – it's the video attached to the listing.

In a YouTube video they've called 'The never ending property', the enthusiastic female home owner takes us on a karaoke tour of her house with singalong subtitles to boot. To the theme tune of cult 80s film The NeverEnding Story, she sings: 'This old house, there's so much here to see (eeeee)! Living room, all covered with these bea(eeeee)ms.' You get the gist. She then proceeds to show us round the entire property, including her private dog grooming station. Don't worry, we don't think she comes with the house.

People on Twitter have rightly been taken by the sheer madness of this marketing tactic. One user shared the video and wrote just: 'oh my god. The video.' While another said, 'Clicked to see why Rightmove was trending... I was NOT disappointed.'

Other Twitter users said 'this has made my morning' and 'laughter or shock – not sure – but brilliant!'. It has even been described as 'a work of art' which 'can't be improved', and 'without a doubt the best thing on the internet'.