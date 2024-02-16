Prince Harry Addresses Rift In Light Of King Charles’ Cancer: ‘I Love My Family’

Prince Harry has opened up about King Charles' cancer for the first time during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Speaking to presenter Will Reeve in Whistler, Canada, The Duke of Sussex reflected on making the trip from California to London to meet with his father, less than 24 hours after the diagnosis was made public at the beginning of February. He recalled 'jumping on a plane and going to see [King Charles] as soon as I could' but made clear his personal outlook on his father's health would stay between them.

'Look, I love my family,' Harry said. 'The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that.'

Alluding to the royal rift that has been ongoing since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their duties in 2020, Reeve asked Harry if it was possible, in this case, that 'illness in the family can have a galvanising or a sort of reunifying effect'.

Harry replied, 'Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis, again, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.'

Harry was also asked how he is processing the distressing news on the other side of the pond. He answered, 'I have my own family, as we all do, right? My family and my life in California is as it is. I have got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK. I will stop in and see my family as much as I can.'

The kids keep us grounded every single day. I'm very grateful to be a dad. Prince Harry

Harry, who also revealed that he has 'considered' becoming a US citizen (although says it's 'not a high priority'), additionally gave a rare albeit brief insight into fatherhood during the interview with Reeve. 'The kids are doing great. The kids are growing up like all kids do, very very fast. They have both got an incredible sense of humour and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. So I'm just very grateful to be a dad,' he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations. When the pair arrived in Whistler this week, they were accompanied by a camera crew and seemed to be in high spirits, giving a clear 'business as usual' message. The trip comes as the pair received some criticism after the launch of their Sussex.com website, which led to some accusing Harry and Meghan of 'monetising their titles and royal status'.

When news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was made public earlier this month, Prince Harry, 39, swiftly made the more than 5000-mile trip from California to Heathrow, reported to have met with his father for less than an hour. Meanwhile, former Suits actress Meghan, 42, stayed in the US with their children Archie, four, and two-year-old Lilibet.

King Charles cancer diagnosis ©Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles' cancer diagnosis came to light on 5 February, with a Buckingham Palace statement reading: 'During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

'The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.'

The King, whose type of cancer and treatment plan has not been disclosed, thanked the public for their support last week.

He said, 'It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world...My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.'