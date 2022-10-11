Mrs Hinch’s Favourite Hoover Is On Sale On Amazon Prime

In case it’s gone under your radar, today is Amazon Prime day – a yearly extravaganza to celebrate the joy of buying stuff by offering major discounts across thousands of its products. And so, in the true spirit of consumerism, why not splurge on a household item or two?
In fact, it’s probably the best day of the year to buy a new hoover – given that they can normally set you back hundreds. The question of how much money we need to spend if we want our vacuum cleaners to pick up even the smidgiest of specks has finally been answered – on Amazon Prime Day, you needn’t even spend triple digits.
If it’s celebrity endorsement you’re after, look no further than Mrs Hinch’s favourite vacuum brand, Shark, which is currently giving discounts of up to 50% (!), with free click and collect and returns. Beloved for her endless household cleaning tips (and for her enthusiasm – you’ve got to respect a woman who genuinely loves doing the washing up), there’s not really any grander seal of approval than from the UK's favourite cleanfluencer. Her ultimate favourite hand-held jobby, perfect for hoovering furniture and small spaces, is currently 38% off – but be quick, the offer is only valid while stocks last.
SHOP: The Best Hoovers To Buy On Amazon Prime Today
1. Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
View offer
Crumbs on the sofa annoying you but not enough to get the hoover out for a proper runaround? This nifty handheld mini version of Shark technology is easy to pick up and clean up furniture or small spaces with zero faff.
2. Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
View offer
For the bigger jobs, you'll need a more powerful version, and this cordless stick vacuum is currently almost 50% off. It's been praised as being as good or better as a Dyson - with one customer reviewer saying it's 'Superbly good at cleaning floors - far better than the Dyson ever was.'
3. Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner
View offer
For a seriously powerful clean up to the job of doing the entire house, you'll need to invest in a corded hoover with maximum suction. 'It is so easy to use and has some great features like being able to bed the stick in half to get under furniture,' wrote one 'pleasantly surprised' Amazon reviewer. 'The power is incredible and it is so easy to change from hard floor to carpet.'