Mrs Hinch’s Favourite Hoover Is On Sale On Amazon Prime

In case it’s gone under your radar, today is Amazon Prime day – a yearly extravaganza to celebrate the joy of buying stuff by offering major discounts across thousands of its products. And so, in the true spirit of consumerism, why not splurge on a household item or two?

In fact, it’s probably the best day of the year to buy a new hoover – given that they can normally set you back hundreds. The question of how much money we need to spend if we want our vacuum cleaners to pick up even the smidgiest of specks has finally been answered – on Amazon Prime Day, you needn’t even spend triple digits.

If it’s celebrity endorsement you’re after, look no further than Mrs Hinch’s favourite vacuum brand, Shark, which is currently giving discounts of up to 50% (!), with free click and collect and returns. Beloved for her endless household cleaning tips (and for her enthusiasm – you’ve got to respect a woman who genuinely loves doing the washing up), there’s not really any grander seal of approval than from the UK's favourite cleanfluencer. Her ultimate favourite hand-held jobby, perfect for hoovering furniture and small spaces, is currently 38% off – but be quick, the offer is only valid while stocks last.