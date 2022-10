Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale Is Here And These Are The Best Deals To Shop Now

Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale 2022 is finally here, and this year the retailer is making the annual savings splash bigger than ever.

During the Early Access Sale, there are thousands and thousands of bargains to be had, which is particularly welcome in 2022. The deals on offer largely fall into two categories: the first is reductions that will last the duration of Prime Day, and the second are so-called ‘'lightning' deals, which run for a limited time until they've sold out completely. These deals are only available to Amazon Prime customers, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime and make sure you’ve got access to them.

We've scoured Amazon for the very best Early Acess Sale deals this year. From coffee machines to eye cream, and earbuds to gym leggings, shop our top picks below.

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals

When is Amazon Prime Day in 2022?

Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day will take place on Tuesday July 12th, AND on Wednesday July 13th. That marks a change for Amazon, who have moved the event to later in the week, rather than the general Monday and Tuesday time frame we've got used to. All the deals on offer, including alcohol, laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances and much more will go live at Midnight on July 12th.

What Amazon Prime Day deals can I expect?

Some of the best deals already publicised include Apple products, air fryers, robot vacuums and mattresses. You can also scoop discounted beauty buys like the viral Revlon Volumizer Brush and CeraVa skincare. To update your summer wardrobe, Levi 501s, Thomas Sabo Earrings, RayBan sunglasses and Calvin Klein underwear are also all discounted ahead of the event. Let's get shopping.

How do I get Amazon Prime?

Signing up for Amazon Prime is easy: just head to amazon.co.uk/amazonprime and enter your details for a 30 day free trial, which includes unlimited free next day delivery (with same day options available in some areas), unlimited music streaming and access to thousands of films and TV shows through Prime Instant Video . Once those 30 days are at an end, you'll be automatically charged £7.99 per month if you choose to continue with the subscription.