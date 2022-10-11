Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale Is Here And These Are The Best Deals To Shop Now

Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale 2022 is finally here, and this year the retailer is making the annual savings splash bigger than ever.
During the Early Access Sale, there are thousands and thousands of bargains to be had, which is particularly welcome in 2022. The deals on offer largely fall into two categories: the first is reductions that will last the duration of Prime Day, and the second are so-called ‘'lightning' deals, which run for a limited time until they've sold out completely. These deals are only available to Amazon Prime customers, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime and make sure you’ve got access to them.
We've scoured Amazon for the very best Early Acess Sale deals this year. From coffee machines to eye cream, and earbuds to gym leggings, shop our top picks below.
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals
1. Philips Lumea Advanced IPL
Kiss those pesky hairs goodbye once and for all, with the Philips at-home laser hair removal decide.
2. ghd Original Styler
The only pair of straighteners we trust our hair with, to be honest.
3. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Smart Watch
Track all your key metrics and smash those fitness goals out the park with Samsung's Galaxy fitness watch.
4. JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo HandbagJW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid's favourite affordable, off-duty bag is now on sale.
5. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Enterprise Edition
What better time to replace your old battered phone than during Prime Day? The Samsung Galaxy Enterprise boasts long-lasting battery life, AI editing features and 5G connection.
6. Philips 2200 Series Bean-to-Cup Espresso Machine
Start your day right with a freshly brewed cup of coffee. The Philips espresso machine contains a built-in milk frother and touchscreen to help you control the strength and quantity of your beverage.
7. Olay Ultimate Eye Cream For Dark Circles
Create the facade of restfulness with Olay's highly-rated eye cream. As well as helping with dark circles, Olay's special formula also reduces wrinkles and puffiness.
8. eufy by Anker RoboVac
Sit back and relax while your floors become squeaky clean.
9. Beats Fit Pro – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
The only gym companion you need are the Beats Fit Pro wireless, sweat-resistant earphones.
10. L'Oreal Paris Midnight Serum Cell Renew
Apply three of four drops and wake up to rejuvenated, younger-looking skin. Suitable for all skin types.
11. Shark Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Investing in a great hoover is life-changing, and there's no time like the present to shop Shark's highly-rated power-lift vacuum cleaner.
12. Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Lemon Lavender Large Jar Candle
Yankee Candles are our kryptonite, and we're especially obsessed with the lemon lavender scent for some added freshness.
13. Samsung 55 Inch BU8000 UHD Crystal 4K Smart TV
We can't quite believe the discount on this 55-inch 4K Smart TV...
14. Calvin Klein Euphoria For Women
A timeless, feminine scent that will never get old.
15. Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Brushes
Give your make-up brushes and nice refresh with none other than Real Techniques Everyday Essentials set.
16. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Get rid of all the buzz around you and enjoy the crisp sound of music with the Beats Studio3 noise-cancelling headphones.
17. Crocs Classic Clogs
In case you didn't realise, Crocs are cool again - and it's not every day that they're on offer.
When is Amazon Prime Day in 2022?
Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day will take place on Tuesday July 12th, AND on Wednesday July 13th. That marks a change for Amazon, who have moved the event to later in the week, rather than the general Monday and Tuesday time frame we've got used to. All the deals on offer, including alcohol, laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances and much more will go live at Midnight on July 12th.
What Amazon Prime Day deals can I expect?
Some of the best deals already publicised include Apple products, air fryers, robot vacuums and mattresses. You can also scoop discounted beauty buys like the viral Revlon Volumizer Brush and CeraVa skincare. To update your summer wardrobe, Levi 501s, Thomas Sabo Earrings, RayBan sunglasses and Calvin Klein underwear are also all discounted ahead of the event. Let's get shopping.
How do I get Amazon Prime?
Signing up for Amazon Prime is easy: just head to amazon.co.uk/amazonprime and enter your details for a 30 day free trial, which includes unlimited free next day delivery (with same day options available in some areas), unlimited music streaming and access to thousands of films and TV shows through Prime Instant Video . Once those 30 days are at an end, you'll be automatically charged £7.99 per month if you choose to continue with the subscription.
We’ll endeavour to bring you all the best deals, so please keep checking Grazia for Amazon Prime Day news...