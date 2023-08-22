Here’s Everything To Know About Lucy Letby’s Parents And Family Background

Lucy Letby, 33, is a British serial killer who was found guilty of the murder of seven babies, and the attempted murder of six more, while she worked as a nurse in neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. This week, Lucy Letby was sentenced to life imprisonment with no chance of parole.

She is the fourth woman in British history to ever be given a whole-life sentence. As the case becomes one of the most high profile serial killer trials in recent history, there is an understandable interest in Lucy's background. Here is what we can gather about Lucy Letby's family life.

Who are Lucy Letby's parents, Susan and John Letby?

Lucy Letby was born in Hereford on January 4, 1990. Her parents are furniture retail boss John Letby, 77, and accounts clerk Susan Letby, 63.

Do Lucy Letby's parents support her?

Lucy Letby's parents are said to have supported her throughout the trial. They attended every court hearing and her dad stayed at her house the night she was arrested.

Lucy was the first person in her wider family to go to university and her parents have been described as 'doting'. In messages obtained by the court, she is said to have told her colleagues that she felt guilty for moving away from her parents who were always keen to maintain a close relationship with their daughter.

Are Lucy Letby's parents religious?

There is no suggestion that Lucy Letby's parents are religious, though details remain unclear. They do, however, live in Hereford, which is a cathedral city and civil parish in Herefordshire, England.

Lucy also attended the evangelical Hope City Church, which is a charity consisting of six autonomous churches based in the UK.

What was Lucy Letby's upbringing like?

It is understood that Lucy had a normal upbringing. She went to Aylestone School and Hereford Sixth Form College before attending the University of Chester to pursue her education in nursing. During her degree, she undertook placements at Liverpool Women’s Hospital and the Countess of Chester Hospital.

There is no suggestion that Lucy endured a distressing or abusive childhood, as has been the case with other convicted serial killers.

What did Lucy Letby's parents act like in court?

Early on in the trial, the court heard how the couple had previously helped their daughter secure a letter of apology from senior doctors who had raised concerns about her and threatened to report them to the General Medical Council. They have stood by her side since her arrest and throughout the case and maintained her innocence throughout the trial, even renting a flat nearer Manchester Crown Court so they could attend every day.

However, Lucy's parents chose not to attend her sentencing. Like their daughter, they were not present in court to hear the testimonies from the victims' parents.

It is said that when all the verdicts were made public last Friday, Susan Letby was crying in her husband's arms and shouted: 'You can't be serious. This cannot be right.'

Has Lucy Letby got siblings?

No, Lucy Letby has no siblings and is an only child.

Did Lucy Letby have a boyfriend?

Lucy lived alone in a flat near the Countess of Chester Hospital with her two rescue cats. Any further details about her relationship status are not known.

Who are Lucy Letby's friends?

By all accounts, Lucy has had lots of friends and was well liked by colleagues. She even received messages of support from her nursing colleagues checking in on her when so many babies died under her supervision, seemingly as the result of underlying health conditions, with colleagues at the time having no idea of the extent of her crimes.

Another of Lucy's closest friends Dawn, who went to school with her, spoke to BBC Panorama about the trial and refuses to accept her friend's guilt.

She said: 'I grew up with Lucy and not a single thing that I’ve ever seen or witnessed of Lucy would let me for a moment believe she is capable of the things she’s accused of. It is the most out-of-character accusation that you could ever put against Lucy.

'Think of your most kind, gentle, soft friend and think that they’re being accused of harming babies… Unless Lucy turned around and said "I’m guilty", I will never believe that she’s guilty.'