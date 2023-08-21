Lucy Letby Sentencing: Here’s How Long Lucy Letby Will Spend In Prison

Today, the Lucy Letby sentencing is all anyone can read about. To imagine a killer stalking the corridors of a hospital neonatal unit is an unthinkable evil. That a young, smiling woman in blue NHS scrubs could carry out these crimes is somehow even worse. 33-year-old Nurse Lucy Letby has cemented herself as one of Britain’s worst serial killers.

Following a nine-month trial and over three weeks of deliberations, a jury found Lucy Letby guilty of 14 of the 22 counts she faced, after she embarked on a campaign of horror at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Today, Monday 21 August, Lucy Letby was given a whole life term sentence, with no chance of parole, for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more

What did Lucy Letby do?

Lucy Letby was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven premature infants and attempting to murder six others when she was working on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. The jury heard how she deliberately injected newborns with air, force-fed others milk, or poisoned them with insulin.

In this handout photo provided by Cheshire Constabulary, Lucy Letby has a headshot taken while in police custody in November 2020. Letby, a former nurse at Countess of Cheshire Hospital, was convicted of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six more, in the hospital’s neonatal ward between 2015 and 2016. (Handout Photo by Cheshire Constabulary via Getty Images)

Despite claiming she had been the victim of a 'conspiracy' Lucy's account was rejected by the jury and she was found guilty, making her one of the country’s most prolific child killers. Letby was cleared of two counts of attempted murder and the jury was unable to reach verdicts on six further attempted murder counts relating to five babies.

The two babies who survived - a girl, now eight, and a boy, now seven, sustained brain damage as a result of her attacks. The girl, who was born 15 weeks early and given just a 5% chance of survival, has since been diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy. She is nil by mouth and requires 24-hour care.

An independent inquiryhas also been set up to understand how Letby was able to carry out the killings and attempt six others before being reported to the police.

What is Lucy Letby's sentence?

Lucy Letby's likely sentence is a rare whole-life order which could be handed by judge Mr Justice Goss.

What is a whole life term sentence?

A whole life order means you will never be released from prison, except in exceptional compassionate circumstances. They are the most severe punishment available in England's criminal justice system and are reserved for those who commit the most heinous crimes.

Prisoners given a whole-life order are only considered for release if there are exceptional compassionate grounds. Under the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, which passed through parliament last year, the government has expanded the use of whole-life orders for premeditated murder of a child.

What prison is Lucy Letby in?

It has been reported that Lucy Letby will be placed in HMP Low Newton, a maximum security prison that is home to many of the deadliest female killers in recent history. Located in the village of Brasside near Durham, the prison accepts female inmates from across the north of England and holds a number of lifers and juvenile prisoners.

Read the judge's statement in the Lucy Letby sentencing

Judge Mr Justice Goss said that that for the offence of murder, Lucy Letby's sentence is fixed by law and is imprisonment for life. 'You are now 33... I have to determine whether the seriousness of the offences is sufficiently high that I should not make a minimum term,' he said. 'These are offences of very exceptional seriousness. This was a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder involving the smallest and most vulnerable of children... you created situations so that collapses and causes of collapses could not be obvious.

'You checked up on parents... there was a deep malevolence bordering on sadism... you have no remorse... there are no mitigating factors... the offences are of sufficient severity to require a whole life order,' he continued. 'I sentence you to prison for life. I direct that the early release provisions do not apply. A whole life order on every offence and you will spend the rest of your life in prison.'

Ahead of Lucy Letby's sentencing, the judge had also said the following:

'Lucy Letby... when employed as a nurse... you murdered seven babies and attempted to murder 6 others, in the case of one of them trying on occasions two weeks apart. You acted in a way that was completely contrary to normal human instincts. You deliberately harmed them intending to kill them... in your evidence you said that hurting a baby is completely against everything that being a nurse is. There is no doubt that you are intelligent and outwardly were a very conscientious and professional nurse which enabled you to repeatedly harm babies on the unit without arousing suspicion.'

Why did Lucy Letby not attend her sentencing?

Letby refused to attend court and the judge said 'accordingly I have to sentence her in her absence.' 'I shall deliver the remarks as if she is present to hear them and I direct that she shall receive a copy of them and the victim impact statements.' Last week, Letby indicated to her legal team that she will not take any part in the hearing. The judge said the court has no power to force a defendant to attend a sentencing hearing but a government source suggested 'lawful enforcement' could be used as a last resort to ensure Letby attends if it is considered necessary, reasonable and proportionate.

What did the family of Lucy Letby's victims say in their statements?

The Guardian reports the family statements from court. A statement by the mother of Child N, a baby boy born with haemophilia, was read to the court. Letby tried to murder the newborn by injecting him with air and thrusting a nasogastric tube down his throat. It was an 'utterly catastrophic' scene as doctors tried to save their little boy, she says, and has left a 'lasting imprint' on their lives.

Were Lucy Letby's parents at her sentencing?