Kate Garraway: ‘Caring For Someone You Love Is A Privilege, And I Will Never Give Up’

Kate Garraway has given an update on the realities of caring for her husband Derek Draper after his year-long battle with coronavirus, which left him with lasting damage to his organs.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Kate revealed that she only sleeps for around four hours most nights, and has not taken a day off caring for Derek since he fell ill in March 2020.

'Caring for someone you love is a privilege, and I will never give up, but I want to champion the cause that everyone in my position faces because I know people are drowning trying to navigate through the care system,' she said. 'We talk about a crisis but it is beyond crisis. It is very lonely and very difficult, and I at least do have that voice.'

In the interview, Kate also gave an update on Derek's condition. The 55-year-old has no physical mobility and needs to be held upright by two people five times a day in order to bear any weight. 'Being upright is incredible for the brain,' she explained. 'We’re meant to be upright – you don’t want your brain to adjust to being flat.'

However, the situation has taken a toll on the couple's mental health. 'The truth is he’s terribly, terribly depressed,' she aded. 'I think sickness is selfish. Selfish in the sense that it does strip you of your empathy. He does get very emotional about the strain this has put on me.'

Kate also revealed that those closest to her have become increasingly concerned about her own wellbeing. 'My friends worry that I can’t spend my life forever attached to whether Derek is having a good or bad day, for my own sanity,' she told The Sunday Times. 'So I’ve got to create a bit of headspace. But we’ve never had a period where we could say, "Well, at least he’s safe now."'

In her new book, The Strength Of Love, Kate details how she was taken to A&E after experiencing 'excruciating' chest pains.

'There was a searing pain in my chest — as though someone had punched their fist through my breastbone, snatched hold of my heart and squeezed. The pain was sharp and excruciating. Then I realised that it wasn't a sudden onset of pain. It had been there all the time. My temporary paralysis had ­distracted me,' she writes in an extract from her book, published in The Sun. 'Then came the thought, "Oh God, was I having a heart attack?". But why was my body reacting like this. Could I be so desperate to help Derek that I'd started having ­sympathy pains?'

After Kate underwent tests, a cardiologist ruled out that she was having a heart attack before the doctor let her go home.

The interview comes after Kate was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle in June.

She was recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism, and charity.

What is Kate Garraway's net worth?

Anyone following Derek's journey will be familiar with the sacrifices Kate has made to care for her husband. In an interview with The Sun earlier this year, Kate opened up about the high costs involved in caring for Derek, and the financial difficulties the family has faced as a result.

'As anyone with a loved one who is seriously ill knows, the costs go through the roof in so many ways. You have to make changes to your home and it affects your ability to work,' she said. 'I had to take long periods off when Derek was first sick, and of course if affects the overall income for the family as he can no longer work. We had to wind up the business we had together, and also I’ve had to take on assistants so that I can focus on Derek when not on air.'

Kate added that there was potentially an assumption the pair had recieved ‘special treatment’ due to her career but added they hadn’t bypassed any waiting lists. ‘We haven’t jumped any queues, which is just as it should be,’ she continued.

In May this year, Kate was reportedly faced with a £716,000 tax bill, after she was forced to close her husband's psychotherapy firm.

What has Kate previously said about her husband's condition?

In 2021, Kate posted on Instagram that she'd made the difficult decision to pack up Derek's office and therapy room, after revealing he sleeps for 20 hours a day.

'One of things [I] have been tackling is packing up Derek’s therapy rooms and office,' she wrote. 'Had been dragging my feet because I knew it would be so emotional and because didn’t want to seem to be giving up hope of him returning to the work he loves one day. Then the building was put up for sale and we had to clear out - fate!'

Kate has been commended for sharing her journey with the public throughout Derek's battle, telling Woman's Own magazine 'It's both emotional and physical because your relationship with the person has changed, but also what I've found is that some of things that floor me are when there are moments when Derek is very present and then the next moment he is not.

'You get a strange, overwhelming feeling of loneliness where you suddenly feel the person is lost and you want to grab them, fix them - bring them back,' she added.

Finding Derek, which detailed her husband's battle with coronavirus, won best authored documentary. On the night of the NTAs, Kate gave an emotional speech and 'Kate Garraway NTA speech' quickly trended on Google.

'Thank you so much, it was a hugely brave decision for ITV to commission this, they didn’t know whether they were making a story about bereavement or triumph,' Kate began.

'In the end, really it ended up being something between the two… Thank you so much for voting, I wonder if the reason why you did is because our story is your story. I think we’ve all been touched by the pandemic, whether it’s livelihood, mental health... I just want to say to all the Darcey’s and Billy’s and Derek’s and Derek’s family, that whatever you’re going through and however you’re affected, you’re not forgotten. We want the joy back, we want it to be over but if you’re still living with the scars the fight goes on.

'Derek should be here, and should’ve had the chance to tell his own story,' Kate finished. 'Derek: you’re going to get the chance, believe, the hope is real.'

Derek Draper, Kate Garraway's husband, returned home in April 2021 after spending an entire 12 months in hospital fighting Covid-19. His lengthy time in hospital means Derek is believed to be the UK's longest surviving in-patient. He suffered kidney failure, liver damage and pancreas and heart failure due to coronavirus. He now receives round-the-clock care.

'As we pulled up, I could see two little faces, Darcey and Billy [their children] looking out the window, and I could literally see them go, "He's here"', Kate told her Good Morning Britain colleagues of her husbands arrival home. 'And they sort of ran out and ran forward, opened the door, and he immediately burst into tears,' she told Good Morning Britain.

'There was a lot of hugging and we got him inside. He absolutely knew he was home, he is responding all the time - what he's not able to do is to talk...He can't really move...We do need a lot of help. It does feel a little bit like the hospital has come home with me at the moment.'

It appears the public are hooked into the couples endless battle against the disease. In 2021, many took to social media to applaud Garraway for her unbelievable strength and resilience in the toughest year.

Did Derek Draper have underlying health conditions before he caught covid?

Not only is Kate letting us in on an extremely emotional journey, but given Derek's relatively healthy former life, our obsession can also come from the fear we have that this can happen to anyone - and the hope he will pull through because of that.

According to Kate, Derek had ‘zero underlying health conditions’ and at only 53, his age didn’t make him particularly vulnerable. While he was ‘a little bit overweight’, she said on Good Morning Britain – which is a known contributor to the severity of Covid-19 symptoms – there was ‘no explanation’ as to why his condition is so severe.

'[Their story] shows that nobody is immune to Covid,' explains Dr Johl, clinical psychologist and nationwide therapist. 'There have been lots of “famous” people who have contracted Covid. But this feels closer to home and therefore more in our hearts than in our minds.'

When coronavirus broke out in March 2020, the government did us a disservice when they told us this was a disease that attacked the old and ill. Even when weight and certain ethnic minorities were added to that list, it still gave us a bargaining game to play with ourselves – I’m overweight, but young and white… I’m old, but I look after myself… it seems we’re hardwired to rationalise and try to believe that it won’t happen to us.

But the reality is, it might. And it might happen to someone you know or someone that you love. We don't know enough to rule out anything.

Perhaps it’s that terror that a seemingly normal healthy person like Derek could react to Covid-19 so badly - to the point Kate was told he would ‘not make it’ six times by doctors - that’s keeping us all so tuned in. Much like people searching for Derek Draper's ‘underlying health conditions’ when he was first induced into a coma, everyone is desperate to find a reason for this atrocity, and hoping to God there’s a positive outcome.