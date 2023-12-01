It’s Official: Girls’ Night In Is The New Girls’ Night Out

For many of us, the circle of life means seeing the items we once owned as teenagers cropping up in Urban Outfitters, marketed as ‘cool’ again. But as well as your battered old Walkman, did you know Gen Z has also brought back the humble board game?

If Guess Who or Paint By Numbers takes you screamingly back to the early ’00s, before you could Netflix and doomscroll your way through a rainy Sunday, then you will have to get over yourself, because TikTok has spoken. Staying in to play games has been given the headliner slot: Saturday night.

In fact, Gen Z has decided a girls’ night in with games is the perfect opportunity to produce viral-worthy TikTok content. Just scroll through your feed for ideas of how to host and post from home. It makes sense: Gen Z drinks on average 20% less than Millennials, so the Big Night Out is doing the walk of shame these days, with only hen dos or the 1% not deterred by the inflated cost of drinks bucking the trend.

The joy of the new girls’ night in is all in its theme and creative activity (decor and dressing up is encouraged). It may take more prep, but when it’s taken three months and two babysitters to get a date in the diary, the extra effort is worth it. Here are the top trends we’re staying in for...

PAINT ’N’ SIP

A hangover from the lockdown years when everyone channelled their inner Frida Kahlo with a paint-by-numbers kit, these artistic-themed nights involve stocking up on canvases and Cava for an evening of painting and drinking. For the ultimate viral aesthetic, your table must be ’scaped to perfection, with mini easels and massive wine glasses (flat-bottomed preferred), plus a spread of dainty finger food if you’re feeling generous.

Best for... a vaguely civilised evening. To start with, at least.

DRINK YOUR EX

Cocktail night, reimagined. Each friend must bring a tray of cocktails inspired by an ex-partner, and an accompanying anecdote. Think the ‘man child’ cocktail, served in a baby’s bottle. Or how about the ‘clown’ cocktail complete with decorative clown’s hat and nose? A universal option? The ‘toxic’ cocktail. Think: green liquor and an accompanied ‘poison’ bottle filled with dark Jägermeister.

Best for... cathartic oversharing; the newly single.

POWERPOINT PARTY

Thought PowerPoint presentations were reserved for the office? Absolutely not. Gen Z is reinventing the art of the board room presentation by hosting nights where the main activity is literally presenting different topics to your friends. Subjects range from the practical – outlining the plan of action for an upcoming girls’ holiday – to the hilarious (‘Here’s what type of man you would all be, and whether I would date you’) and the savage (‘Ranking all your best and worst Instagram pictures’).

Best for... extended in-jokes; long-distance besties (adapts perfectly for a virtual night in).

GOSSIPY GUESS WHO

Where board games just don’t cut it, Gen Z is getting creative and personalising an old classic – and be warned, this one could get messy. Remember Guess Who? We’ve likely all got an old one nestled in the back of a cupboard somewhere. In this modern version of the game, DIY your board by printing out pictures of your mutual acquaintances and use them as the guessable characters instead. ‘Is it the worst person I ever dated?’ Yes, yes it is.

Best for... your closest friends only.

BOARD NIGHT

If your friends are foodies, this one’s for you. Instead of bringing a dish to share, each friend brings over a different board of food inspired by a particular theme. That could mean cuisines, eras, even seasons. Earlier this year, colour-themed food boards went viral. An easy option? Beige food, ie, every pastry on offer at Greggs. Want more of a challenge? Try purple (although one genius hit the brief with a pile of purple-packeted Monster Munch).

Best for... the lazy (all you need is a chopping board and a dash to the Co-op).

MERRY MANIFESTING

Thought the only way to ring in New Year’s Day was scream-singing Mariah Carey’s version of Auld Lang Syne with a glass of champagne in hand? Sounds divine but, for the introverts, the new party of choice is a cosy vision board session. Channel your inner tween with coloured gel pens, Pinterest print-outs and A3 cardboard to create a visual representation of your goals for 2024 (or anytime, for that matter).