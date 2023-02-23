The Royal Family Have Quietly Brought Lady Susan Hussey Back Into The Fold

In one of many controversies embroiling the Royal Family last year, Lady Susan Hussey was engulfed ina racism row after repeatedly asking domestic abuse campaigner Ngozi Fulani where she was ‘really from’ at a reception at Buckingham Palace. Receiving backlash after their conversation was made public, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth’s most senior lady-in-waiting was to resign.

And yet, the Royal Family appear to have quietly brought her back into the fold. In a very public display, Hussey performed official duties for Princess Anne by attending a memorial service for Dame Frances Campbell-Preston in her place. The service, at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, was on Tuesday.

‘Lady Susan was formally asked to represent the Princess Royal at the service,' a family friend told the Daily Mail. 'She was more than happy to do so. Her official position was recorded in the order of service. It's great to see her back in the royal fold.'

But according to the newspaper, Lady Susan's role was omitted from the Court Circular, a daily bulletin recording all official royal duties. However, it did state that the King and Queen Consort were represented at the service by the Earl of Rosslyn. Lady Susan Hussey was also spotted entering Buckingham Palace through the staff entrance yesterday morning.

Hussey was supposed to have resigned after Buckingham Palace released a statement saying her comments were ‘unacceptable.’ Up until that point, Hussey had been a key and trusted figure in the Royal Household, a close confidante of the late Queen for decades, accompanying her to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year.

‘We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details,’ Buckingham Palace said. ‘In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes. In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.