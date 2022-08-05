Retro Phones Are Back – And The Charlie’s Angels’ Nokia 8210 Has Had A Glow Up

Let’s not lie, brick phones were iconic. Used by Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour, they were a noughties style staple with our forever favourite game - snake - built in. And now, we might be ready to ditch our iPhones again because the pink Nokia 8210 has had a 2022 glow up with 4G, a camera and MP3 built in.

This model delivered Charlie’s Angels their messages and was used by Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. And not only is it seriously in the Y2K trend, it’s also super practical with week’s worth of standby battery and a significantly less-smashable screen than our smart phones.

It was previously revealed that the cost of mobile phones have gone up £490% in just two decades. We're yet to see figures about whether they spend about 490% more time in our hands, but we're gonna guess it's similar—Could now be the time to go back to basics and back to brick phones? We think we can feel a revival coming on…

So, Nokia 8210, Motorola Razr or Blackberry? Which one did you have back in the day?

Gallery The Best Retro Mobile Phones You Definitely Had 1 of 11 CREDIT: Getty That's hot! Looking at this pink phone, the words, 'That's hot' just jump straight into our minds. Paris Hilton was of course the noughties queen of the Motorola Razr phone. Extra points if you had it in pink. Extra EXTRA points if you had it decorated in diamantes. Now that's hot. 2 of 11 CREDIT: Samsung Fliphone, natch. And apparently one of the smallest phones ever made. Which, now we're older and wiser, just spells sore thumbs. But at the time seemed cool and could be popped in our tiny clutch bag, we guess? 3 of 11 CREDIT: Nokia But why, like, flip a phone, if you can weirdly twist the keypad from behind in a weird motion? This came in gold, pink and black and went down VERY well with our fake Chinese calligraphy tattoo. 4 of 11 CREDIT: Sony Ericsson Listening to some music on your mobile phone - groundbreaking hun! No, but it really was. This little machine with it's signature orange accents was a real status symbol. What's a walkman, you ask? GO AWAY, we say. 5 of 11 CREDIT: Nokia As famously seen in the Nelly and Kelly video, Dilemma, where Kelly Rowland mysteriously used it to send a message to Nelly using an Excel spreadsheet. Dunno. Sorry. 6 of 11 CREDIT: Philips Took a while to find tbh, because I was very much googling 'The BT Cellnet phone everyone had'. But it was apparently called the Savvy. And if your mum bought your mobile phone from a supermarket, then this was the one you had. You know it. 7 of 11 CREDIT: Samsung We can still hear the satisfying clunk with which the keyboard popped down from behind the front of the phone. 8 of 11 CREDIT: Nokia One of the most popular phones in history, there were 160 million units of this phone sold. Which means EVERYONE had this. It was nice and slim, that's what we remember, compared to its chunkier Nokia buddies. 9 of 11 CREDIT: Nokia The byline for 'retro phones' or 'phones without internet' or 'phones that had Snake' the 3310 is probably the most famous phone around. In the days before you'd regularly have to have your screen fixed, this thing practically BOUNCED. Like, we put that phone to some tests and it did NOT break. Which is probably why lots of people were happy when it was brought back, under a guide of mindfulness and cutting screen time. 10 of 11 CREDIT: Getty Hey Blackberry haters, don't hate us for just lumping all the blackberries together, ok? Please? A firm favourite of Kim Kardashian, the blackberry (we loved the Bold and the Curve) was the phone that said you were all business. Yes, you wore a suit jacket in the club. It was probably your mum's, from Next, but still... 11 of 11 CREDIT: Nokia 8850 If the Nokia 3310 was durable, this was... not. We can practically feel ourselves almost snapping off that plastic bit that comes down to unveil the keys. The tiny, tiny keys. WHY ARE THEY SO SMALL?