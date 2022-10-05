Comparing Angelina Jolie To Amber Heard Is Dangerous For Victims Of Abuse

Fans were shocked when Angelina Jolie filed court papers accusing Brad Pitt of attacking her and her children while he was drunk on a private jet from France to LA in September 2016 this week. ‘Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,’ the document said. ‘Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.’

According to the document, Pitt shouted at Jolie for being ‘too deferential to the children’ and ‘pulled her into the bathroom’ at the back of their jet. When one child spoke up, Pitt allegedly ‘lunged at his own child’ before Jolie ‘grabbed at him to stop’.

‘To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,’ the filing continues. ‘The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face.’

Jolie and her children then ‘sat still and silent under blankets,’ until the plane landed, according to her lawyers. ‘Pitt periodically emerged from the back of the plan to yell and swear at them… At one point he poured beer on Jolie; at another, her poured beer and red wine on the children.’

Since the filing, Pitt has denied all allegations and when the incident was investigated by the FBI, they decided not to press charges. However, the alleged abuse returned to the headlines this week after new details were given by Jolie’s legal team during an ongoing lawsuit over a vineyard the former couple own together.

For many, these A-list allegations are reminiscent of another case that captured public attention earlier this year: ‘Is anyone else getting Amber Heard vibes?’ questioned one Twitter user referencing the actress’s volatile defamation case against Johnny Depp over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 discussing her experience of domestic abuse. ‘Yes, actually I do get Amber Heard vibes from a woman getting vilified for speaking up about the abuse of a powerful man in Hollywood perpetuated against her,’ hit back another.

To assimilate instances of alleged abuse is dangerous given the nuances that differentiate every case. And for ‘Amber Heard’ to become shorthand for purported incidents of assault is especially terrifying due to the fact the actress wasn’t believed by many members of the public—and ultimately the US courts.

Even recently, 35-year-old Sean Lloyd was jailed in the UK after assaulting his girlfriend who he’d kicked, hit, strangled and nicknamed Amber Heard in his phone.