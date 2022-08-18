Everything You Need To Know About The Infamous Private Jet Flight That Led To Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce

Dramatic details of the bust-up at 37,000 feet that ended the five-year marriage of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have continued to come to light this week because of an FBI investigative report seen by news outlets after a Freedom of Information request.

Brad, Angelina told FBI agents, was ‘mad’ from the time they boarded a private jet from Nice, France, to Minnesota, USA, on 14 September 2016 along with their six kids: Maddox, now 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

According to the New York Post, Angelina, now 47, said that her then-husband, who had been drinking, took her to the restroom, where he ‘grabbed her by the head, shaking her’, and also shook her by the shoulders as they argued over one of their children.

She said she felt ‘frozen, scared and didn’t know what to do’ and that the entire family was ‘shell-shocked’, according to the FBI report. Brad, now 58, allegedly told Angelina that one of the children ‘looked like a fucking Columbine kid’ – a comment appearing to reference the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, in which students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold murdered 12 children and a teacher in Colorado.

She alleged that he punched the ceiling of the plane four times after telling her, ‘You’re fucking up this family.’ When the kids asked, ‘Are you OK, Mommy?,’ Brad allegedly replied: ‘No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.’

One of the kids — whose name was redacted from the report — yelled, ‘It’s not her, it’s you, you prick!’, according to the report. Brad then allegedly ran toward the child, but Angelina held him back, reportedly suffering injuries to her back and elbow in the process.

Angelina submitted photos of her alleged injuries to the FBI for the report as well as journals from the kids and said that Brad poured beer on her as she tried to sleep during the flight.

She also claimed that Brad held the family back from disembarking for about 20 minutes after she told him she was taking the kids to a hotel in California to rest. She said he yelled, ‘You’re not taking my fucking kids’ and that he pushed her.

Six days after the flight, Angelina filed for divorce. Her representatives have not commented on reports that she is behind the case detailing the allegations, in which the complainant is referred to as Jane Doe. In April a US district judge refused a request to seal the contents of the lawsuit entirely.

According to Puck, a well-funded media start-up that says that it has also had sight of the report, Angelina’s lawyers filed an amended version of the complaint last week, asking why the FBI agent and chief of the criminal division of the US attorney’s office in Los Angeles decided not to pursue criminal charges against Brad.

A source close to Brad told People that both he and Angelina have had the documents in question for six years, and Angelina likely meant to ‘revive an issue that was painful for everybody and was resolved six years ago.’

‘They investigated it. They prepared materials, reviewed it together and decided not to charge him,’ says the source.

Both parties reported injuries, and she claimed there was $25,000 of damage done to the private jet.

The source continues: ‘This is not a factual document. This is what she claimed happened. It was investigated and there were no charges brought. It's standard for these types of things to not be released.’