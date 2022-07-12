It’s Amazon Prime Day, Which Means There’s Up To 30% Off Le Creuset Products

It’s the day we've all been waiting for — Amazon Prime Day! For the next 2 days, Amazon Prime members can exclusively save big on thousands of deals on the site. From tech to beauty to homeware, everything you could ever want is included and it’s all part of your Prime membership.
Amongst the jaw-dropping deals, are brands that we only dream of owning (if only they were a little more affordable), like premium French cookware company, Le Creuset. Best known for their colourfully-enameled cast-iron kitchenware, Le Creuset products are on sale with up to 30% off! From signature pots to a very handy grill, don't miss out on these amazing deals to kit out your kitchen.
