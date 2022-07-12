It’s Amazon Prime Day, Which Means There’s Up To 30% Off Le Creuset Products

It’s the day we've all been waiting for — Amazon Prime Day! For the next 2 days, Amazon Prime members can exclusively save big on thousands of deals on the site. From tech to beauty to homeware , everything you could ever want is included and it’s all part of your Prime membership.

Amongst the jaw-dropping deals, are brands that we only dream of owning (if only they were a little more affordable), like premium French cookware company, Le Creuset. Best known for their colourfully-enameled cast-iron kitchenware, Le Creuset products are on sale with up to 30% off! From signature pots to a very handy grill, don't miss out on these amazing deals to kit out your kitchen.