This Brand Allows You To Create Your Dream Bathroom – And It Won’t Cost A Fortune

Your bathroom is your sanctuary - indulge it.

by Marina Avraam |
Updated
Scanalato Single Drawer Vanity Unit
Scanalato Single Drawer Vanity Unit
2
Como Freestanding Modern Bath
Como Freestanding Modern Bath
3
Scanalato Single Door Vanity Unit
Scanalato Single Door Vanity Unit
4
Three Way Thermostatic Shower Set With Handheld Shower
Three Way Thermostatic Shower Set With Handheld Shower
5
Modern Mirror Cabinet
Modern Mirror Cabinet
6
Tasca Two Drawer Vanity Unit With Beyondstone Basin
Tasca Two Drawer Vanity Unit With Beyondstone Basin

Whether you're giving your home a complete revamp, or simply upgrading the rooms that are slightly worse for wear, one thing's for certain: choosing the perfect bathroom is always a struggle. It seems there's never the right shade or design, and that one Pinterest image you've been clinging onto is a far cry from what's actually out there. Well, not for long. Enter: 34 St John.

Imagine being able to choose any (and we mean any) colour for your bathroom fixtures? Forget about having to choose from 10 basic shade ranges - when it comes to your home, there's no room for settling. 34 St John offers a bespoke bathroom experience unlike any other, allowing you to choose from a curated palette or, to take it one step further, allowing you to create a unique shade, specifically suited to you. A game-changer.

The brand offers a range of free-standing baths and vanity units, all created by world-class crafters striking the perfect balance between elegant, contemporary design and great quality that lasts. With over 200 years of experience, passed down six generations, 34 St John's expertise and rich heritage is one to be reckoned with. Ready to create your dream bathroom? Shop 34 St John below.

SHOP: 34 St John

1. Scanalato Single Drawer Vanity Unit

Scanalato Single Drawer Vanity Unit
Price: £1,742

34stjohn.com

Description

Featuring one large drawer and an open two-tiered storage unit, the Scanalato is a versatile

2. Como Freestanding Modern Bath

Como Freestanding Modern Bath
Price: £1,695

34stjohn.com

Description

A free-standing bath is a statement in itself. This one features a pristine matt white finish, and

3. Scanalato Single Door Vanity Unit

Scanalato Single Door Vanity Unit
Price: £666

34stjohn.com

Description

Renovating your little WC? This single door vanity unit crafted from solid wood is the perfect fit.

4. Three Way Thermostatic Shower Set With Handheld Shower

Three Way Thermostatic Shower Set With Handheld Shower
Price: £1,200

34stjohn.com

Description

A shower set can make or break your entire bathroom. This three-way shower set is available in

5. Modern Mirror Cabinet

Modern Mirror Cabinet
Price: £441

34stjohn.com

Description

Where innovative design meets practicality, this mirror cabinet is a chic addition to your bathroom.

6. Tasca Two Drawer Vanity Unit With Beyondstone Basin

Tasca Two Drawer Vanity Unit With Beyondstone Basin
Price: £707

34stjohn.com

Description

If your preference is a more traditional design, opt for this two-drawer vanity, available in 22

