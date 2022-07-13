Best Wireless Earbuds For Working Out in 2022 – no matter your budget

So you're back at the gym and need a little push to keep you on track. Well, it might just be time to invest in a pair of wireless earbuds...
The wireless earbud market has come a long way in the past few years, with the Apple AirPods Pro setting a high benchmark. The competition is strong and there are some earbud gems out there to be found in an ever-expanding and crowded market.
So we've fully tested some of the leading true wireless earbuds, to bring some music into your daily workouts, WFH days and adventures...
The best wireless earbuds for exercise in 2022
From the 56% of plastic these earbuds consist of, 97% is recycled making them a great choice for all. They are open-type meaning these are great for those who prefer the original style earphones that don't go too far in your ear. Don't expect jaw dropping sound though, and for obvious reasons there is no noise cancellation. On the plus side, they are extremely lightweight, stay in on a run, and have an industry standard waterproof rating.Top tip: Urbanears also do a version of these earbuds with a rubber tip for better sound isolation. Check them out here. Pros: Sustainable, lightweightCons: No auto pause, no appFeatures:App availability: NoBattery: Up to 4.5 hours listening time, with an extra 25.5 hours from the case (30 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: N/AActive Noise Cancelling:NoCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Sweat and Water resistant: Earbuds: IPX4. Case: IPX3Extra bud tips: N/AEase of controls: Very easy to tap away at the top of the earbuds.Ratings:Style: 6/10Sound: 5/10Durability, fit and controls: 7/10Connectivity: 9/10Summary: Not only are these a great alternative to the higher priced original Apple AirPod's, they are easy to use, lightweight and most importantly, better for the planet.
The key to getting the most out of the latest earbuds from Bang & Olufsen, is to work with them – push the earbuds in a little further and you'll be rewarded with great sound; and you'll also be sure that these earbuds aren't going anywhere. Plus with an IP57 waterproof rating it means the earbuds themselves can even survive up to 30 minutes under 1m water, which is something incredibly unique and not seen in any other earbuds in this line up. It's essential you download the app to add some more bass or treble, and when it comes to Active Noise Cancelation, don't expect anything ground-breaking.Top tip: Make the most of the audio settings in app.Pros: Crisp audio, snug fitCons: No auto-pause, expensive, poor ANCFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 8 hours listening time, with an extra 20 hours from the case (28 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C and wirelessSweat and Water resistant: IP57Extra bud tips: Included XS/S/M/LEase of controls: Easy to use and responsive on the smart-looking glossy earbud touch pointsRatings:Style: 7/10Sound: 8/10Durability, fit and controls: 7/10Connectivity: 7/10Summary: Overall these earbuds do feel a little large, require more effort and it does feel as if Bang & Olufsen have a way to go to improve the Active Noise Cancellation. But if you're accident prone or tend to sweat a lot then these earbuds might just be the pair for you.
Sennheiser have finally perfected their earbuds with this 3rd generation of the Momentum's. There was quite a few problems with the previous models, so we were a bit dubious as to how these would perform. But thankfully they've gone above and beyond our expectations. They are smaller and slide in your ear a lot smoother than before, they have an extra 'ear fin' rubber ring to ensure a secure fit when working out, and you'll be in for a treat with the sound. It's crisp, you can add more bass using the app and it's exactly what you'd expect from Sennheiser. The controls and auto-pause feature for when you remove your earbuds are incredibly responsive and fast. Overall an incredibly impressive package that happens to be cheaper than its predecessor. Top tip: This generation has wireless charging, meaning it's even easier to charge. Pros: Responsiveness, sound, controls, fit, ear finsCons: Wind feedback in transparency modeFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 7 hours listening time, with an extra 21 hours from the case (28 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C and wirelessSweat and Water resistant: IPX4Extra bud tips: Included XS/S/M/L plus extra 'ear fins' in S/M/LEase of controls: Easy to use, responsive, and fully customisableRatings:Style: 8.5/10Sound: 9/10Durability, fit and controls: 9.5/10Connectivity: 9.5/10Summary: Sennheiser say that these earbuds were made for music, and they weren't wrong. It seems it was 3rd time lucky for Sennheiser.
There has only been a handful of earbuds that we've tested where we've repeatedly want to pick them up again and again. These Technics earbuds aren't the smallest or most elegant of the bunch, but the sounds you get from them are incredibly rich and clear. There's an 8mm driver, which basically means the sound and bass are incredibly rich, so as if you're listening to your music on a large set of speakers. Aside from the premium listening experience, the noise cancelling works effortlessly and will be able to remove most noise in the gym. They stay in without any need to readjust them and they feel comfortable for many hours. There's no auto pause feature so when you take them out of your ears, the music won't stop. But overall, we were really impressed by these hidden gems.Top tip: Download the app to customise the sound and add more bass.Pros: Premium sound, secure fitCons: No auto-pause, no wireless chargingFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 7 hours listening time, with an extra 17 hours from the case (24 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-CSweat and Water resistant: IPX4Extra bud tips: 7 sizes included in XS/S/M/L/XL and two extra XS/S sizes with less depth.Ease of controls: Very easy touch controls, including volume control which is a big plus.Ratings:Style: 7/10Sound: 10/10Durability, fit and controls: 8.5/10Connectivity: 9/10Summary: All in all, if high-quality sound is what you're after, then look no further.
After OPPO's previous earbuds that were close to perfection, we were excited to try their latest model. The OPPO Enco X2's have incredibly punchy sound and bass using Hi-Res audio which you can customise in app for most smartphones. The controls are smart with a swiping motion for volume along with pinching to change tracks, meaning you can adjust and remove the earbuds without any accidental control hits. Unfortunately, there were a couple of minor problems in comparison to the previous model, including a disconnection with the right earbud straight from the case, and Transparency Mode wasn't the clearest. Saying all that, the Active Noise Cancellation is one of the best we've tested and cuts out any stubborn noise such as traffic and crowds; they will certainly stay put on a run too. Plus the case is a gorgeous smooth white pebble which you'll find hard to put down.Top tip: Try an earbud tip slightly bigger than you'd expect for a better fit.Pros: Sound quality and bass, styleCons: Connection, control pressure requiredFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 5 hours listening time, with an extra 20 hours from the case (25 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C and wirelessSweat and Water resistant: IP54Extra bud tips: Includes S/M/L 'anti-germ' ear tipsEase of controls: As mentioned, the volume swiping is a feature favourite with these, but the pinching of changing tracks requires a little more pressure in comparison to the AirPods.Ratings:Style: 9/10Sound: 9/10Durability, fit and controls: 9/10Connectivity: 7/10Summary: OPPO still manage to stand out in a crowded market, and the audio quality is something of a stand out feature (even against the AirPods Pro). A pair of earbuds you won't want to put down in a hurry.
With an Instagram following of over 250k (the company has only been around for over a year) and wireless earbuds the only product on the menu, you know this is a company to watch. There's no denying that these are pretty much an affordable version of the AirPods Pro, but we aren't complaining. To start with, they fit in the ear superbly well, are lightweight and don't move on a run. The sound is decent and can be tweaked in app (unlike the AirPods). A quick slide on the stem controls the volume (we've only seen this on the OPPO Enco X earbuds in this round up). The quality of noise cancellation is top end, even if there is an almost unnoticeable bit of brown noise there. The design is something unique that we haven't seen before and the clear case is especially gorgeous. To top it all off, these earbuds are Carbon Neutral. You really cannot go wrong with this purchase.Top tip: Add some bass in app to really make the most of your earbuds.Pros: Price, volume control, Carbon Neutral, lightweight, wireless charging caseCons: NoneFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 5 hours listening time, with an extra 29 hours from the case (34 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: Yes (which we have to add, is very clear)Active Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C and wirelessSweat and Water resistant: IPX4Extra bud tips: Includes S/M/LEase of controls: 2 taps might seem a lot to pause a track (3 taps to skip) but this means there is less room for accidental single taps. Volume control slide-motion a massive plusRatings:Style: 9/10Sound: 8/10Durability, fit and controls: 9/10Connectivity: 9/10Summary: It's really hard to fault these earbuds, so much so we can't come up with any cons. Need we say more?
When it comes to Apple, you expect a premium product when you pay this much for a pair of earbuds. Good news, then: they definitely deliver. The sound could be slightly punchier and an app would be welcome, but they fitted so naturally into our ears that we found ourselves picking them up again and again. As these earbuds were released in November 2019, they have the latest tech, including Active Noise Cancelling meaning you can get a bit of peace on your commute without the need for large headphones. They also come in a very compact case considering the generous battery life, so if needed you can even take the case along on a run. The controls are a little fiddly but the pros outweigh the cons here. Top tip: Pop a clean tip on, and you can share one earbud with a friend. Or if you have two sets of earbuds, you can pair to one device to listen together.Pros: Impressive Active Noise Cancelling. Will go into any ear annoyingly easily, and they won't fall out.Cons: No volume control. Features:App availability: NoneBattery: Up to 4.5 hours listening time, with an extra 24 hours from the case (28.5 hours in total). Also offers fast charging.Hear-through: YesActive Noise Cancelling: Yes, the best in class. Plus they handle the wind well on a run.Charging port and Connectivity: Lightning connector which is ok if you have an iPhone. Not so much for Android. Works with Bluetooth devices. Rarely cuts out. Also offers Wireless charging.Sweat and Water resistant: Yes - IPX4Extra bud tips: Included – S/M/LEase of controls: Tricky when running – you almost have to rest your hand on your cheek slightly to pinch the tip, but other than that they are responsive.Ratings:Style: 10/10Sound: 8/10Durability, fit and controls: 8/10Connectivity: 9/10Summary: Flawless fit straight out of the box, with great sound and compact size, make these earbuds a tough competition to beat.
Trying to find an affordable set of wireless earbuds with amazing sound and a solid build are a little hard to find in such a crowded market. So, when we tested these Redmi Buds 3 Pro, after looking at the price point, we think these are a steal. A glassy pearlescent gem sits on the end of the buds for a unique finish, but they don't stick out and are sure to stay in on a run. There's no single tap meaning there's no accidental track pauses if you adjust the fit. There was no wind feedback on our run which was a big plus and the noise cancellation was very reasonable for what you're paying.Top tip: Be careful which way you put the earbuds back in the case, as we found it easy to get wrong.Pros: Wireless charging, effective noise cancelling, solid buildCons: No appFeatures:App availability: NoBattery: Up to 6 hours listening time, with an extra 22 hours from the case (28 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Sweat and Water resistant: IPX4Extra bud tips: Included S/M/LEase of controls: Having no single tap removes any accidental hits and the controls are responsive and easy to work with when exercising.Ratings:Style: 8/10Sound: 7/10Durability, fit and controls: 8/10Connectivity: 9/10Summary: A great value set of earbuds, perfect for someone who doesn't want to compromise on quality.
These earbuds are by far the coolest looking earbuds around and have an incredible sound to kick. They feature an illuminated X on either side so you'll be seen on your workout and they feature 'Digital hybrid Noise-Cancellation' which is similar to Active Noise Cancellation, but not quite matching that level of quality and noise reduction. But the sound quality is exceptional and is made just that bit better thanks to a hearing test completed in the X by Kygo app. Fit isn't great and they do require a bit of adjusting to get them in along with the odd push during a HIIT workout just to make sure they don't fall out. But the quality of this product at this price point is one to consider.Top tip: Toggle the bass boost feature in-app if you want a bit more energy in your workout.Pros: Unrivalled sound quality, noise cancellation, stylish, will take on heavy rain.Cons: The fit and button controls.Features:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 10 hours listening time, with an extra 20 hours from the case (30 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: Yes, although you do get the occasional wind feedbackActive Noise Cancelling: Yes – Digital hybrid ANCCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Works with Bluetooth devices.Sweat and Water resistant: Yes – IPX5Extra bud tips: Included – XS/S/M/L/XL gel tipsEase of controls: A long 3-second press to skip through tracks is not the easiest but they do come with volume control in a single tap which we found more useful than expected.Ratings:Style: 10/10Sound: 9.5/10Durability, fit and controls: 6/10Connectivity: 9/10Summary: Good looking and great all-round sound quality and noise cancellation put these earbuds near the top of our list. They do fall a little short in terms of fitting comfortably without moving, but with everything else considered, these are not a bad buy for your next workout.
If you need to hear what's going on around you, then these earbuds are your best choice. There's no silicone tip too, so they won't need to be wedged deep into your ear; perfect for those with more sensitive ears. They did feel a little looser compared to the 2nd generation, but nonetheless they stayed in on an intense HIIT workout. There is no noise cancellation, but the sound quality is clear, punchy and strong. Spatial Audio is available here too, which basically means your music sounds more surround sound and has more depth; this feels gimmicky at first but we actually enjoyed our tracks more when this was on.Top tip: You can charge these on a wireless charger or MagSafe charger if you have onePros: Lightweight, no tip, spatial audio featureCons: no noise cancellation, no volume control functionFeatures:App availability: NoBattery: Up to 6 hours listening time, with an extra 24 hours from the case (30 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: N/AActive Noise Cancelling: NoCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C/wirelessSweat and Water resistant: IPX4Extra bud tips: Includes S/M/LEase of controls: The pinch button is easy to use when working out, but there are no volume controls hereRatings:Style: 8/10Sound: 8/10Durability, fit and controls: 7/10Connectivity: 8/10Summary: If you're coming straight from the 2nd generation, then these might take a bit of adjustment, but it is worth it. You're paying for the quality of build, sound and brand name here, and it does deliver. We'd still recommend the AirPods Pro if you're happy to pay just a little bit more and want to stay in the Apple ecosystem.
It's hard not to see the similarities between these and the Apple AirPods Pro, but if you're looking for a cheaper alternative without compromise then these may be worth a shot. Unfortunately, it wasn't possible to use these with the Huawei AI Life app (Android only - no option to add this version of earbuds for now) as we were hoping there was a firmware update to rectify the random glitching in ANC mode and consistent left and right earbud disconnections we experienced. It only seemed to do this in quiet environments and once on a run, there were no problems and the sound was great straight from the box with a good amount of bass. The pinching controls were hard to pinpoint at first, but once you know where to pinch, they work fairly easily. Sliding on the stem for the volume is very slick and is the only device in this line up to do this. It's also worth noting that these are not advertised as waterproof or sweatproof, but they do stay in the ear very well and felt very comfortable. The hear-through mode was ok, but it's not the best in class with poor wind feedback on a run.Top tip: Pinch nearer the bottom of the stem to access the play/next controls.Pros: Sliding volume control, ANC and fitCons: Connectivity is an issue, hard to get out of the case, couldn't find the earbuds through the app, audio glitches in Smart Noise cancellation, no IP rating.Features:App availability: Yes (Android only for now)Battery: Up to 7 hours listening time, with an extra 23 hours from the case (30 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: Yes, although you do get wind feedbackActive Noise Cancelling: Yes – Hybrid Active Noise CancellationCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Also offers wireless charging with the case - just make sure the logo is facing upwards.Sweat and Water resistant: NoExtra bud tips: Included – S/M/LEase of controls: Easy to miss the mark with the controls, but over time you know where to pinch and the volume controls are so satisfying.Ratings:Style: 7/10Sound: 7/10Durability, fit and controls: 8.5/10Connectivity: 3/10Summary: The connectivity was the only real issue here, as apart from that, these earbuds offer great sound, fit and ANC. But if you don't have an Android smartphone to update the firmware as and when, perhaps hold out on this one.
As you'd expect from Sony, the sound quality from these earbuds is incredible. Clear, crisp and featuring lots of bass, which you can tweak in app if need be. The design is unique and sophisticated, plus the circular extruding detail acts as a grip allowing you to adjust the position of the earbuds without accidentally hitting the touch controls. Noise cancellation works very well, but only once you wiggle the earbuds into the right position which can be annoying. Also they do unfortunately need to be pushed in a little more than most, which can get uncomfortable after a few hours. However, this does mean that there is no chance of these falling out during a work out and run which is a big plus.Top tip: If your hands are full and you can't switch transparency modes, these earbuds can automatically switch to ambient mode and pause as and when you speak, so you can hear what you are saying; switch this feature on and off in the app.Pros: Lightweight case, earbud aesthetic, automatic ambient mode when talkingCons: The need to be pushed in further than competitorsFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 8 hours listening time, with an extra 16 hours from the case (24 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Sweat and Water resistant: IPX4Extra bud tips: Included 'Noise Isolation Earbud Tips' in S/M/LEase of controls: Controls are very quick and responsive. It is a shame you can't have the volume included in the controls on top of the other playback functions. But still you can add this in app if need be.Ratings:Style: 9/10Sound: 9.5/10Durability, fit and controls: 8/10Connectivity: 9/10Summary: Overall, you really do get what you pay for here and it feels like a very well refined product. Just a few niggles here and there, but so minor you won't be disappointed.
For affordable earbuds with strong bass and noise cancelling, look no further than the latest from Samsung. The Buds2 earbuds come in a gorgeous lacquer, like two petits bonbons and sit in the ears very well; so much so that when we tried to adjust the fit, they actually needed no adjustment whatsoever. They are also lightweight and will not move at all during a workout. Aside from the bass, the dynamic range was unique and there was a good amount of depth. The controls were responsive to pause, but we couldn't get the double tap to skip a track which was a concern.Top tip: Make the most of the noise cancelling when in the gym, as you'll have a much more motivating workout session.Pros: Gorgeous to look at, lightweight, great value premium soundCons: Controls, waterproof rating is a little lowFeatures:App availability: Yes (currently Android only)Battery: Up to 5 hours listening time, with an extra 15 hours from the case (20 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Sweat and Water resistant: IPX2Extra bud tips: Included S/M/LEase of controls: Responsive controls aside from the skipping of tracks problem.Ratings:Style: 9.5/10Sound: 9/10Durability, fit and controls: 7/10Connectivity: 8/10Summary: We have to say across the market, these are an exciting pair of earbuds that we've tested. A true beauty of a package that, given its features and if you can't afford the Pro version, come in at a very reasonable price.
If you can't take the music at the gym any longer, then these ANC earbuds may just do the trick. They feature Advanced Active Noise Cancellation (one of the best ANC's we've tested here), and have an IPX4 rating so they'll take on your session easily. They do feel a little loose in your ear and do extrude a little more than their predecessor (the Jabra 75t's), but they do stay put making their exceptional sound quality worth the price tag. We did notice that the auto pause feature only pauses on taking one earbud out, not both at the same time; we only realised this after a full Lizzo Super Deluxe album had passed. We also say these are best for the gym as there was a little wind feedback on a run even in the ANC mode which was a little disappointing. You also can't share an earbud with a friend (not Covid secure anyway…) but you wouldn't want to with the incredible sound quality that these Jabra's offer. Top tip: Customise the controls in app so you can decide how many presses it takes to switch between tracks.Pros: Sound quality, ANCCons: Wind-feedback on a run, a little loose fit, glitchy auto-pauseFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 5.5 hours listening time, with an extra 19.5 hours from the case (25 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: Yes, one of the bestCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C and wireless chargingSweat and Water resistant: IPX4Extra bud tips: Included - S/M/L oval silicon eargelsEase of controls: Very easy, and customisable in appRatings:Style: 7/10Sound: 10/10Durability, fit and controls: 6/10Connectivity: 9/10Summary: A premium product that you'd expect no less from Jabra. A few problems here and there that hopefully an update can fix, as the sound on here is punchy and sure to fire you up to achieve your best.
There's no denying that a lot of these earbuds have the same stem design. But this is for good reason, as they are the easiest to put in and take out without any fiddly adjustments. These JBL Live Pro+ TWS wireless earbuds are one to champion all of these stem designs. These JBL earbuds are slightly flatter than some competitors which makes for a wonderfully flush design, and the sound is reasonably dynamic at this price point. You can wirelessly charge the compact case and the earbuds feature a decent adaptive noise cancellation. We did find we needed to wiggle the earbuds a little in order to fully appreciate the noise cancellation and any extra bass we added from downloading the app. But after a change of tip, the listening experience was perfect, so we highly recommend you test the different earbud tips. They also did stay put at the gym, and on a run there was no wind feedback using noise cancellation.Top tip: There's a slightly deeper M + L size earbud tip that is worth trying for a more secure and sealed fit.Pros: Change the sound in app, streamline lookCons: No volume control on the earbuds and the controls are a little sluggishFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 7 hours listening time, with an extra 21 hours from the case (28 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Sweat and Water resistant: IPX4Extra bud tips: Included S/M/L + 2 deeper earbuds in M/LEase of controls: Controls are a little sluggish but responsive none the less. The right earbud controls the audio and the left controls the noise cancellation and ambient modes.Ratings:Style: 9/10Sound: 8.5/10Durability, fit and controls: 8/10Connectivity: 9/10Summary: A great all-rounder, it's actually really hard to find any faults with these JBL earbuds.
After being a big fan of LG's previous wireless earbuds (still at a very affordable price point here), we were pretty excited when it came to testing the FN7's, now with added Active Noise Cancelling. Annoyingly with this added feature, it means they are ever so slightly bigger and they do stick out a bit more than the previous model. They do however manage to stay in well on a run, and after downloading the app and altering the EQ, the sound quality was a great experience. These are also one of the only earbuds on the market that uses UV to kill 99.9% of Bacteria on the tips, which nowadays (especially when working out) is a valued bonus.Top tip: Download the app to customise the sound.Pros: UV tech, ANC, price pointCons: Sticking outFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 7 hours listening time, with an extra 14 hours from the case (21 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Sweat and Water resistant: IPX4Extra bud tips: Included S/M/LEase of controls: Easy double tap for volume up and down, and generally very responsive.Ratings:Style: 5/10Sound: 7/10Durability, fit and controls: 7/10Connectivity: 9/10Summary: LG are in the game for the best wireless earbuds around, with decent ANC and a stable connection at this price point. Not the most stylish or life changing in terms of sound, but they are worth considering for your next gym session.
After a few technical difficulties to begin with (we needed to reset them in order to connect both buds), these earbuds fitted very snuggly with their wingtips, stayed in very well when on a run and looked really stylish and neat. They do a very good job of softening out any ambient noise given the price of these, and even though there was a lot of wind feedback in transparency mode (ambient aware) it's always handy to have if you need to hear the cashier at Waitrose. The touch controls are responsive and easy to use when working out. Sadly there's no auto-pause, meaning you'll need to pause it yourself when you've finished your workout. Besides this, the app works very well, featuring great control of the EQ, even though we'd like a little more bass. Having said that, we found the sound quality very motivating, so much so that we felt like the earbuds actually helped us to perform better…Top tip: A unique app feature is that you can turn on and off each and every control the earbuds have. So if you don't want voice assistance as an option, you can remove it.Pros: Solid design, perfect fit, great soundCons: No auto pause, poor transparency modeFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 9 hours listening time, with an extra 41 hours from the case (50 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient/Transparency mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: NoCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Sweat and Water resistant: IPX4, including the case, which is rareExtra bud tips: Included S/M/L with 'fins' (we recommend you stick with these) plus S/M/L Silicone tipsEase of controls: Very easy to tap the earbuds on a run. Also features volume control which is always a plusRatings:Style: 10/10Sound: 8/10Durability, fit and controls: 9/10Connectivity: 7/10Summary: These are a solid pair of earbuds that will see you through and through. They look fantastic and you can tell that they have been built to last. So if you're after a no-frills set of earbuds that will take on any workout, then these will do the job very easily.
These are the lightest pair of earbuds and case combined of that we've tested in this round-up. For something so light, there's a decent amount of bass, and because of the size and design, it was very easy to adjust the earbuds position if they moved slightly which also meant we didn't accidentally hit any touch points on the earbuds. The active noise cancellation is great, and in transparency mode where you can hear your surroundings, some earbuds reduce how much you can hear when it's windy, but these don't, meaning you'll hear more wind but in return you'll continue to hear what's going on around you which is a big plus in terms of safety. These earbuds are a lot cheaper than the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds we've tested too. Overall, we are pleasantly surprised by this new offering from Sennheiser.Top tip: Remember to rotate the earbuds ever-so slightly anti clockwise when you put them in, as you may find a better fit which will give you better bass.Pros: Price for noise cancelling, sound, lightweightCons: Slightly too bigFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 8 hours listening time, with an extra 16 hours from the case (24 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C (no wireless charging case)Sweat and Water resistant: IPX4Extra bud tips: Included S/M/LEase of controls: The controls are very responsive and they do exactly what you want and are customisable in app.Ratings:Style: 7/10Sound: 9/10Durability, fit and controls: 8/10Connectivity: 8/10Summary: A robust yet lightweight pair of earbuds that live up to Sennheiser's audio reputation. A joy to use, and come in at a very affordable price.
After testing out the gorgeous ceramic plated MW08 earbuds, Master & Dynamic now bring us a sport version of these luxury premium earbuds. These are at the luxe end of earbuds and the price tag is high, but for some very good reasons. The sound is rich, bass is present but not overwhelming and the noise cancelling is top end. The sport version comes with extra foam tips, which we highly recommend using as they will keep them in when working out. The app doesn't come with an EQ setting which is a shame, but you won't miss it. The case is also splash-proof which is rare for an earbuds case.Top tip: If using the foam tips, do squish the tips before putting the earbuds in, as this will create a perfect seal and give you the best earbud experience possible.Pros: Incredible sound, waterproof caseCons: No EQ in appFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 12 hours listening time, with an extra 30 hours from the case (42 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Sweat and Water resistant: IPX5Extra bud tips: Included S/M/L plus M/L foam tipsEase of controls: Incredibly easy with dedicated up and down volume buttons on the left earbud. No touch controls mean you can adjust the fit without accidently skipping a track.Ratings:Style: 9.5/10Sound: 9/10Durability, fit and controls: 9/10Connectivity: 9/10Summary: A luxe compact sports option that has all the tech of the best high-end over-ear headphones. With great sound and reliability in noisy environments, this won't disappoint.
From the moment we tested these earbuds, we fell in love with them. The sound quality is high grade, crystal clear and packs a solid punch against other earbuds. There is the Galaxy Wearable's app for Android users to tweak the EQ, but unfortunately this is not existent for Apple which might be a problem; but the sound is so great you won't need an app. The ANC and ambient mode's are good but just short of incredible. Like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, these buds are also a little fiddly when adjusting the fit as you end up hitting the touch controls a couple of times, but they don't move at all on a run and will take on any sweat or rain with its IPX7 waterproof rating. All in all, we can safely say that these are the best Samsung earbuds yet, and are an incredible equivalent to the Apple AirPod Pro's. Top tip: When you are first getting to grips with these, temporarily block the touch controls in the Samsung Wearable's app so that you can find the best fit in your ear without tapping on the controls every 2 seconds.Pros: Premium sound quality, small caseCons: Touch control sensitivityFeatures:App availability: Yes (Android/Samsung only)Battery: Up to 5 hours listening time, with an extra 13 hours from the case (18 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Sweat and Water resistant: IPX7Extra bud tips: Included S/M/LEase of controls: A little sensitive as mentioned, but responsive and easy to use when working out.Ratings:Style: 8/10Sound: 9.5/10Durability, fit and controls: 7/10Connectivity: 8/10Summary: These earbuds really step up to the mark, and just like the name, you'll definitely notice that these are a Pro product.
Out of the box, the sound on these Panasonic's was fantastic. Plus the accompanying app allowed us to adjust the EQ, and the Noise Cancellation is probably one of the best we've tested. The compromise to having great sound however, means the size of these earbuds do stick out a lot more than the competition. This also meant they were more likely to fall out because of the weight balance, and after testing a few tip sizes, we still had problems with these earbuds staying put. However after 10 minutes on our run, they did seem to stay in, but we think these earbuds are probably best for a static bike ride. Aside from this, the ambient sound control was incredibly good, which is great if you really want to be aware of what is going on around you. Plus it's worth mentioning specifically the Noise cancelling again, as it matches the level of the Apple AirPods Pro, yet it's over half the price, so it's definitely one to consider…Top tip: Make sure you try out all the earbud tip sizes to find the best fit for you.Pros: Excellent Noise Cancelling, sound quality.Cons: Not a secure fit, not very stylishFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 6.5 hours listening time, with an extra 13 hours from the case (19.5 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Sweat and Water resistant: IPX4Extra bud tips: Plenty included - XS/S/M/L/XLEase of controls: There's no volume control, but the touch sensors are not too sensitive when adjusting the fit and the controls respond wellRatings:Style: 2/10Sound: 9.5/10Durability, fit and controls: 5/10Connectivity: 7/10Summary: Sadly not the best earbuds for runners, but if you won't be doing much consistent head bopping to music at the gym or outside, then these will reward you with incredible sounds and high-end Noise Cancelling usually only seen at the very top.
Like many other earbuds, these JBL's really pack a punch when it comes to the sound; especially with the bass. But what's more is that this has the most customisable EQ settings in app that we've seen. On the other hand, don't buy these earbuds expecting incredible ANC or even Ambient Aware mode, as changing between these modes was sadly almost unrecognisable (check out JBL's other offering reviewed here too). Saying that, the fit is very snug with included wing tips (albeit with a little adjusting at first) and the waterproof rating of IPX7 means they can be submerged in 1m of water for up to 30 minutes, so they are incredible durable. Top tip: When adjusting the EQ levels in app, give it a second to adjust as there is a little delay.Pros: Incredible sound, customisable appCons: Questionable ambient mode and noise cancellingFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 7 hours listening time, with an extra 14 hours from the case (21 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: YesCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Sweat and Water resistant: IPX7Extra bud tips: Included - S/M/L buds and wing tip budsEase of controls: They didn't seem to acknowledge the first tap on taking them straight from the case, but they do pick up the proceeding gestures. Ratings:Style: 8/10Sound: 9.5/10Durability, fit and controls: 7/10Connectivity: 10/10Summary: Incredible sound and a secure fit, JBL is yet to let us down in the true wireless earbud area. If you're after a durable set of earbuds to enhance your work out massively without breaking the bank, then look no further...
It's a cliché to roll out the line, 'Is there nothing they can't do', but all we're saying is that these headphones come with the full Google Assistant experience, meaning you can text, get directions, change playlists all with your voice, sure but also they can do in-ear translations from other languages… If you're more likely to be painfully jogging round some wet streets than away on a foreign sojourn, the buds have everything you'd expect and need for great exercising – 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, adaptive sound capabilities to adjust as you move between noisy and quiet environments (or your panting gets louder) and they're water and sweat-resistant.Built-in sensors and microphones focus on your voice so you can make phone calls clearly –we genuinely tried it on our Nan and she didn't complain about not being able to hear us as we walked through a busy street, which is the gold standard tbh.The fit is super comfy too – google say they scanned thousands of ears to make them. Which is a good job, because you could use them throughout the day for various tasks – the five-hour battery (chargeable up to 24hrs with the case) would allow it too.Top tip: On a run, double tap to flick to the next song on our playlist – and stroke to turn the sound up when your struggling.Pros: Useful in all elements of life and fit and battery mean you could really use them all day.Cons: No ANC, you don't get all the features on non-Android phones.Features:App availability: YesBattery: Up to five hours listening and 2.5 hours talking – up to 24 hours listening and 12 talking Hear-through/Ambient mode: They have similar 'Adaptive Sound' mode.Charging port and Connectivity: USB-C and BluetoothSweat and Water resistant: Yes – IPX4Extra bud tips: Included – S/M/LEase of controls: Responsive and easy even when scrambling around doing 10 other things, once you get used to them.Ratings:Style: 10/10Sound: 9/10Durability, fit and controls: 8/10Connectivity: 10/10Summary: Look great, work great, sound great and a real competitor in the market if you have an Android phone, or even better a Pixel phone.
If you're after a budget-friendly set of earbuds that won't compromise on sound, then the Sony WF-XB700's are a great first buy into the wireless earbud world. If you ever had a pair of wired Sony earbuds back in the 90's/early 00's then this will feel exactly the same, just without the wires. The standout feature is the bass; it's punchy but that means it does lack a bit of treble. There's also no app, and sadly no hear-through function meaning you'd need to be careful if you're running through the streets. Saying all that, they will take a few splashes of water, and unlike a lot of earbuds, they connect to both buds separately meaning you'll get a stable Bluetooth connection and you can even just use one earbud. The design is not as discreet as some earbuds but they fit comfortably and feel like a good solid pair of earbuds after choosing the right ear tips. Top tip: Customise the controls in app so you can decide how many presses it takes to switch between tracks.Pros: Easy to use, great bass, and volume controls.Cons: No app to customise the sound, no hear-through mode, and no voice assistant.Features:App availability: NoBattery: Up to 9 hours listening time, with an extra 9 hours from the case (18 hours in total)Hear-through: NoActive Noise Cancelling: NoCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Works with Bluetooth devices.Sweat and Water resistant: Yes – IPX4Extra bud tips: Included – XS/S/M/LEase of controls: Small buttons on the sides of the earbuds work well. One side is dedicated to music control and the other side for volume control which is a plus.Ratings:Style: 6/10Sound: 7/10Durability, fit and controls: 8/10Connectivity: 9/10Summary: All in all a perfect entry-level pair of earbuds if you want to keep things simple.
Packaged like a fresh pair of trainers, it looks as though these earbuds mean business. The case is waterproof (IPX4) along with the earbuds themselves (IPX5), so the case can come along for a rainy run. The case itself is also rather slimline when the earbuds are removed so they will fit in any side pocket. Unfortunately, transparency mode sounds like you're in a tunnel and you need to press on the earbuds more than expected to change tracks. After playing around with the EQ in the app, we were hoping for better sound, but struggled to get any deep bass or motivational punch when a track picked up pace. The earbuds also seemed to sometimes stay connected even after putting them back in the case, which meant we had to reinsert the earbuds again to disconnect. Aside from all this, they fit in perfectly, sit flush in your ear and won't budge during HIIT.Top tip: Alter the EQ in app to 'Hip Hop' to get the best sound.Pros: Secure fit, waterproof caseCons: Sound, controls, switching offFeatures:App availability: YesBattery: Up to 6 hours listening time, with an extra 19 hours from the case (25hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: YesActive Noise Cancelling: NoCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Sweat and Water resistant: IPX4 case and IPX5 earbudsExtra bud tips: Included XS/S/M/L plus earwings in 5 sizesEase of controls: A harder push on the earbuds meant we ended up just using our device instead. Ratings:Style: 8/10Sound: 5/10Durability, fit and controls: 7/10Connectivity: 6/10Summary: It feels like Adidas have a bit of catching up to do if they are going to match the likes of tech giant Apple. But it's not all bad and is a great set of earbuds if you happen to love running around in the rain.
What to consider when buying your new earbuds...
1. What is 'Ambient/Hear-through' mode?
This is a very important feature for exercising outside, especially if you are in a city for example. It allows you to be aware of your surroundings without having to take your earbuds off.
2. Which wireless earbuds will work with my phone?
Most, if not all, connect to all devices very easily on first use of the earbuds as they enter pairing mode automatically.
3. Do you have to use an app with all wireless earbuds?
This should be a standard feature now as you can customise the sound to fit your needs. Features should include, at the very least, an option to adjust the EQ or to receive firmware updates.
4. What is an IP rating?
This is something you'll definitely want to check if you're using them for exercising as this is a grade in testing how waterproof or sweatproof the earbuds themselves are (and most of them don't include the case). Generally most earbuds come with an IP rating of IPX4 meaning they are sweatproof but not fully waterproof. Google the IP rating so you can get more details about what they can withstand.
5. Can you use just one earbud?
Most earbuds require you to use both at the same time for one person only, as one earbud connects to the other at a limited distance. So it's worth checking out this feature, especially if you plan to pop a new tip on and share some music on a run with a friend.