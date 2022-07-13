Best Wireless Earbuds For Working Out in 2022 – no matter your budget

It's hard not to see the similarities between these and the Apple AirPods Pro, but if you're looking for a cheaper alternative without compromise then these may be worth a shot. Unfortunately, it wasn't possible to use these with the Huawei AI Life app (Android only - no option to add this version of earbuds for now) as we were hoping there was a firmware update to rectify the random glitching in ANC mode and consistent left and right earbud disconnections we experienced. It only seemed to do this in quiet environments and once on a run, there were no problems and the sound was great straight from the box with a good amount of bass. The pinching controls were hard to pinpoint at first, but once you know where to pinch, they work fairly easily. Sliding on the stem for the volume is very slick and is the only device in this line up to do this. It's also worth noting that these are not advertised as waterproof or sweatproof, but they do stay in the ear very well and felt very comfortable. The hear-through mode was ok, but it's not the best in class with poor wind feedback on a run.Top tip: Pinch nearer the bottom of the stem to access the play/next controls.Pros: Sliding volume control, ANC and fitCons: Connectivity is an issue, hard to get out of the case, couldn't find the earbuds through the app, audio glitches in Smart Noise cancellation, no IP rating.Features:App availability: Yes (Android only for now)Battery: Up to 7 hours listening time, with an extra 23 hours from the case (30 hours in total)Hear-through/Ambient mode: Yes, although you do get wind feedbackActive Noise Cancelling: Yes – Hybrid Active Noise CancellationCharging port and Connectivity: USB-C. Also offers wireless charging with the case - just make sure the logo is facing upwards.Sweat and Water resistant: NoExtra bud tips: Included – S/M/LEase of controls: Easy to miss the mark with the controls, but over time you know where to pinch and the volume controls are so satisfying.Ratings:Style: 7/10Sound: 7/10Durability, fit and controls: 8.5/10Connectivity: 3/10Summary: The connectivity was the only real issue here, as apart from that, these earbuds offer great sound, fit and ANC. But if you don't have an Android smartphone to update the firmware as and when, perhaps hold out on this one.