We Found The Scrunch Bum Leggings That Celebrities Are Obsessed With

An influx of 'scrunch bum' leggings has been taking the internet by storm, favoured by celebs like Zara McDermott, Molly Mae and Chloe Ferry. These flattering squat-proof leggings make your bum look extra perky while being super comfortable, so it's no surprise they've become a fitness favourite.

Finding the right pair of gym leggings can be a chore, but we're quick to jump on any new gym wear trend. Everybody wants a set that doesn't fall down during squats, keeps you dry while also figure-hugging. Influencers and celebs have been nabbing up these gym sets, and we've pinned down scrunch bum gym legging favourites from Gymshark, Bo+Tee and more. Sharing is caring, after all.

Love Island and Made in Chelsea star Zara McDermott isn't afraid of showing off her amazing figure in these scrunch bum leggings. Pairing a pink pair with a tight long-sleeve gym top makes for a cute set.

Famous mum and previous I'm a Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa is also a big fan of athleisure and fitness gear as she rocks a bum-sculpting pair of leggings from her range with In The Style. These are honeycomb (also known as waffle leggings) fabric, making them smoothing and hiding any bumps around the hips and bum.

These gym leggings have the perfect bum-shaping and lifting look, that you'll have everyone looking your way. Shop our favourite selections for your new gym wear:

Gallery <br>SHOP: The best scrunch bum leggings 2022 1 of 14 CREDIT: Amazon Most popular scrunch bum leggingsAs seen on Miss Zara McDermott above... These Slimbelle leggings regularly trend across social media and are easy to get your hands on. 2 of 14 Best trusted scrunch bum leggingsSweaty Betty has a high-quality selection of gym leggings, and we love these Super Sculpt options, which hug the booty in all the right places. It also has a handy side pocket - what more could you want? 3 of 14 CREDIT: Boux Avenue Best smoothing scrunch bum leggingsOur fave underwear and lingerie brand Boux Avenue also have their hands on gym wear and we love their smoothing scrunch bum leggings. Comes in a cute pink too... 4 of 14 Best figure-hugging scrunch bum leggingsWe all know Spanx for its superb shaping underwear and now you can boost that booty with these leggings. High rise and in a metallic print, these are flattering and comfy. 5 of 14 Best print scrunch bum leggingsIf you're looking for high-quality, Gymshark is a brand to go for. Its seamless leggings are super smooth and have a ruched area in the back, making them comfy too. 6 of 14 CREDIT: ASOS Best high waisted scrunch bum leggingsASOS has a mass of gym wear on their huge website, and its ASOS 4505 fitness gear is full of finds. These high-waisted leggings with bum ruching are going straight into our baskets. 7 of 14 CREDIT: In The Style Best celebrity collection scrunch bum leggingsJac Jossa's In The Style activewear collection has a range of leggings to choose from, including regular, tall, curve and petite options. These classic black scrunch leggings are a fave, or grab her waffle honeycomb shaping leggings. 8 of 14 Best premium scrunch bum leggingsUltra high-rise, sweat-wicking and with only one seam for ultimate figure-flattery, this Everlane option is top-quality for top bum shaping. 9 of 14 CREDIT: Alo Yoga Best casual scrunch bum leggingsScrunch bum leggings don't have to be for the gym and fitness, they can also be a going-out pair of pants for ultimate comfort. These Alo Yoga leggings are cinched and shiny, making them the perfect night out choice. 10 of 14 CREDIT: Good American Best ribbed scrunch bum leggingsGood American is best known for its co-founder Khloe Kardashian and so there's no surprise it has fabulous bum-fitting choices. This Seamless Core option is ribbed, making it great around the hips and booty area. 11 of 14 CREDIT: adidas Best scrunch bum shortsShorts can be form-fitting too. These adidas shorts are made of recycled materials and have stitching that makes you feel smooth and perky. Available in four colours. 12 of 14 CREDIT: Boohoo Best everyday scrunch bum leggingsForm-fitting and sweat-wicking, Boohoo has made a perfect daily fitness go-to with its ruched bum leggings. Great for the gym - or just athleisure. 13 of 14 CREDIT: Amazon Best honeycomb scrunch bum leggingsHoneycomb weaved leggings really accentuate your bum because of the waffle texture that conceals any unwanted lumps or bumps. Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry is particularly a big fan of these styles of leggings. 14 of 14 Best ruched scrunch bum leggingsPrettyLittleThing also has its hands on the scrunch bum trend, with its ruched leggings made to accentuate your cheeks. They're made in black and grey for some good staple options.

