  1. Home|
  2. Life|
  3. Food & Drink

The Best Christmas Restaurants In London If You’re Planning Some Festive Fun

You've got the date in the diary - here's where you need to go.

Best Christmas restaurants in London
by Rhiannon Evans |
Updated
1
Christmas restaurants in London
Sunday Jazz Brunch at St Pancras Brasserie by Searcys
2
Christmas restaurants in London
Crust Bros
3
Christmas restaurants in London
Galvin at Windows
4
Christmas restaurants in London
<strong>SUSHISAMBA Covent Garden’s winter terrace in partnership with Grey Goose</strong>
5
Christmas restaurants in London
<strong>The Festive Raan Feast at Dishoom</strong>
6
Christmas restaurants in London
<strong>Christmas feasting menu at Padella Shoreditch</strong>
7
Christmas restaurants in London
<strong>The Celebration Set Menu at Speedboat Bar</strong>
8
Christmas restaurants in London
<br><strong>Wellington Lounge at InterContinental London Park Lane </strong>
9
Christmas restaurants in London
Sky Garden x Mo<meta charset="utf-8"><strong>ë</strong>t and Chandon
10
Christmas restaurants in London
The Pheasantry

If you've opened up your December diary and are currently in nine WhatsApp groups trying to find a date for a Christmas night out, then we're here to help with the next stage - finding the best Christmas restaurants in London.

Whether you want something a bit fancy just because, or full on festive-cranberry-sauce-and-glitter-on-every-course, there's something for everyone. And because the choice can be overwhelming we've done our best to look at all the offers and bring you the best Christmas restaurants in London. Because let's face it... it can take so long to get a date in the diary with everyone, you want to make sure it's a good one. And if there's a time to treat yourself, it's surely December.

Best Christmas Restaurants In London

1. Sunday Jazz Brunch at St Pancras Brasserie by Searcys

Christmas restaurants in London

www.sevenrooms.com

Description

Even though it's not specially made for Christmas, there's something undoubtably festive about the

Christmas restaurants in London

www.sevenrooms.com

2. Crust Bros

Christmas restaurants in London

www.crustbros.co.uk

Description

With a quirky purple roast potato-inspired pizza on offer (Double Carbs at Xmas), alongside a

Christmas restaurants in London

www.crustbros.co.uk

3. Galvin at Windows

Christmas restaurants in London

www.sevenrooms.com

Description

Whether celebrating in groups or seeking an intimate, cosy dinner for two, Galvin at Windows

Christmas restaurants in London

www.sevenrooms.com

4. <strong>SUSHISAMBA Covent Garden’s winter terrace in partnership with Grey Goose</strong>

Christmas restaurants in London

sushisamba.com

Description

Two icons have together this winter for a great festive treat to start a night out. The gorgeous,

Christmas restaurants in London

sushisamba.com

5. <strong>The Festive Raan Feast at Dishoom</strong>

Christmas restaurants in London

www.dishoom.com

Description

Consider us OBSESSED. Our favourite breakfast, lunch and dinner spot has unleashed a festive menu.

Christmas restaurants in London

www.dishoom.com

6. <strong>Christmas feasting menu at Padella Shoreditch</strong>

Christmas restaurants in London

www.padella.co

Description

Pasta fans, get ready to have your mouth water. Priced at £45 per person, the feasting menu at

Christmas restaurants in London

www.padella.co

7. <strong>The Celebration Set Menu at Speedboat Bar</strong>

Christmas restaurants in London

speedboatbar.co.uk

Description

Launched from November 1, the Celebration Set Menu at Speedboat bar sounds like the perfect

Christmas restaurants in London

speedboatbar.co.uk

8. <br><strong>Wellington Lounge at InterContinental London Park Lane </strong>

Christmas restaurants in London

parklane.intercontinental.com

Description

If you're looking for a daytime treat, you can't go wrong with a lovely afternoon tea with an

Christmas restaurants in London

parklane.intercontinental.com

9. Sky Garden x Mo<meta charset="utf-8"><strong>ë</strong>t and Chandon

Christmas restaurants in London

skygarden.london

Description

Especially for the festive season, Sky Garden once again transforms itself into a sky-high

Christmas restaurants in London

skygarden.london

10. The Pheasantry

Christmas restaurants in London

www.pizzaexpresslive.com

Description

Part of Pizza Express's live offering, The Pheasantry is one of West London's best kept secrets.

Christmas restaurants in London

www.pizzaexpresslive.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us