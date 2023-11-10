The Best Christmas Restaurants In London If You’re Planning Some Festive Fun

If you've opened up your December diary and are currently in nine WhatsApp groups trying to find a date for a Christmas night out, then we're here to help with the next stage - finding the best Christmas restaurants in London.

Whether you want something a bit fancy just because, or full on festive-cranberry-sauce-and-glitter-on-every-course, there's something for everyone. And because the choice can be overwhelming we've done our best to look at all the offers and bring you the best Christmas restaurants in London. Because let's face it... it can take so long to get a date in the diary with everyone, you want to make sure it's a good one. And if there's a time to treat yourself, it's surely December.