The Best 2024 Journals To Help Organise Your Life And Inspire You For The Year Ahead

This year, organisation is in.

by Emma Richardson |
Updated on
1
Papier, Full of Heart Hardback Notebook
2
Smythson Dreams and Thoughts Panama Notebook
3
Typo, 2024 Slow Down Wellness Planner
Typo, 2024 Slow Down Wellness Planner
4
Aspinall Of London, A5 Refillable Journal
Aspinal Of London, A5 Refillable Journal
5
Fringe Studio, Daily Details Spiral Notebook
Fringe Studio, Daily Details Spiral Notebook
6
Moleskin, Journal Pack Of Three
Moleskin, Journal Pack Of Three
7
Papier, Tulips Wellness Journal
8
Poketo, Creativity Paper Journal
Poketo, Creativity Paper Journal
9
Mulberry, A5 Notebook
Mulberry, A5 Notebook

This year, journals are an 'in', because one thing that we want to embrace in 2024 is productivity. Typically, a journal is used to write down your thoughts and be reflective, but this year we're encouraging anyone and everyone to grab one, even if it's just to jot down your grocery list or doodle.

Utilising a journal for its original purpose however, is useful - especially if finding an outlet to decompress is important for you in times of stress. Being mindful is another thing we want to embrace in the new year, so finding the perfect journal is your first step to overall self-care and self-improvement.

Choosing the right journal may seem like a hard task for the start of the year, especially when there are so many to choose from. Selecting one that, aside from cataloguing your thoughts with, can also look great on your bedside table or coffee counter would be best. Bonus points if the colours match your chosen room aesthetic and it's hardback so it can perfectly slot into your bookshelf.

From well-known brands such as Papier to high end labels such as Mulberry, we guarantee there's a perfect journal out there for you. Perhaps you're looking for a generic lined journal, or maybe you want something slightly more guided - we've found the best of them all.

Shop them below and put procrastination in the past for 2024.

SHOP: The Best Journals For 2024

1.

Papier, Full of Heart Hardback Notebook

Best personalised journal

Price: £19.55 (was £23)

www.papier.com

Description

If you're looking for an entire book of possibilities, this notebook is just that. Full of blank

2.

Smythson Dreams and Thoughts Panama Notebook

Best pocket-sized journal

Price: £33 (was £55)

www.smythson.com

Description

Smythson's notebooks always feel like a luxury and this lapis blue pocketbook is no exception.

3.

Typo, 2024 Slow Down Wellness Planner

Best journal for slow living

Typo, 2024 Slow Down Wellness Planner
Price: £14 (was £20)

cottonon.com

Description

Start the new year right with this Typo Wellness Planner, reminding you to take it one day at a

Typo, 2024 Slow Down Wellness Planner
Price: £14 (was £20)

cottonon.com

4.

Aspinal Of London, A5 Refillable Journal

Best quality journal

Aspinall Of London, A5 Refillable Journal
Price: £85

www.aspinaloflondon.com

Description

Treat yourself to this Aspinal Of London A5 Journal that is handcrafted in England from full-grain

Aspinall Of London, A5 Refillable Journal
Price: £85

www.aspinaloflondon.com

5.

Fringe Studio, Daily Details Spiral Notebook

Best notebook-style journal

Fringe Studio, Daily Details Spiral Notebook
Price: £18

www.anthropologie.com

Description

Really focus on what you want to change in the new year with this Fringe Studio Notebook. It's

Fringe Studio, Daily Details Spiral Notebook
Price: £18

www.anthropologie.com

6.

Moleskin, Journal Pack Of Three

Best cost per use journal

Moleskin, Journal Pack Of Three
Price: £19

www.selfridges.com

Description

Get the most out of our journaling journey with this Moleskin Journal that comes in a pack of

Moleskin, Journal Pack Of Three
Price: £19

www.selfridges.com

7.

Papier, Tulips Wellness Journal

Best journal for mindfulness

papier wellness journal
Price: £22.10 (was £26)

www.papier.com

Description

A pretty wellness journal by Papier, this will help you feel as though you have things under

papier wellness journal
Price: £22.10 (was £26)

www.papier.com

8.

Poketo, Creativity Paper Journal

Best creative journal

Poketo, Creativity Paper Journal
Price: £28

www.selfridges.com

Description

Say thank you to Selfridges for stocking this Poketo Creativity Journal. With pages upon pages of

Poketo, Creativity Paper Journal
Price: £28

www.selfridges.com

9.

Mulberry, A5 Notebook

Best designer journal

Mulberry, A5 Notebook
Price: £35

www.mulberry.com

Description

Treat yourself to this classic and sophisticated stationary collection where you can track your

Mulberry, A5 Notebook
Price: £35

www.mulberry.com

Emma Richardson is a Beauty & Fashion Product Writer for Grazia. She covers shopping, lifestyle, celebs and anything trending.

