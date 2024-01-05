The Best 2024 Journals To Help Organise Your Life And Inspire You For The Year Ahead

This year, journals are an 'in', because one thing that we want to embrace in 2024 is productivity. Typically, a journal is used to write down your thoughts and be reflective, but this year we're encouraging anyone and everyone to grab one, even if it's just to jot down your grocery list or doodle.

Utilising a journal for its original purpose however, is useful - especially if finding an outlet to decompress is important for you in times of stress. Being mindful is another thing we want to embrace in the new year, so finding the perfect journal is your first step to overall self-care and self-improvement.

IMAGE CREDIT: @BELLAHADID

Choosing the right journal may seem like a hard task for the start of the year, especially when there are so many to choose from. Selecting one that, aside from cataloguing your thoughts with, can also look great on your bedside table or coffee counter would be best. Bonus points if the colours match your chosen room aesthetic and it's hardback so it can perfectly slot into your bookshelf.

From well-known brands such as Papier to high end labels such as Mulberry, we guarantee there's a perfect journal out there for you. Perhaps you're looking for a generic lined journal, or maybe you want something slightly more guided - we've found the best of them all.

Shop them below and put procrastination in the past for 2024.

SHOP: The Best Journals For 2024

6. Moleskin, Journal Pack Of Three Best cost per use journal Price: £ 19 www.selfridges.com View offer Description Get the most out of our journaling journey with this Moleskin Journal that comes in a pack of ... read more Price: £ 19 www.selfridges.com View offer

9. Mulberry, A5 Notebook Best designer journal Price: £ 35 www.mulberry.com View offer Description Treat yourself to this classic and sophisticated stationary collection where you can track your ... read more Price: £ 35 www.mulberry.com View offer