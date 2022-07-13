These Are 27 Of The Absolute Best Audible Audiobooks To Keep You Entertained

Whether you're just dipping your toe into the world of audiobooks, or are an old dab hand, everyone wants to know 'what are the best audiobooks on Audible'.

It's hard enough as it is sometimes finding the perfect book, but adding whether the narrator will be to your taste or not, is even harder. The hunt for the best audiobook on Audible is a serious business.

An Audible membership, which is £7.99 a month, means that every month you're a member, you exchange one credit for a book of your choice. Even if you later cancel your membership, that book is yours to listen to at your heart's content. To find out more about Audible click here, if you sign up for Amazon Prime you can also get a free 30-day trial.

So, to the books. This best audiobooks list is a combination of some of our favourite books around, matched with the best narrators. Unsurprisingly, many of these are autobiographies, with celebrities reading their own audiobook - just think of them as brilliant and juicy podcast. But there's some great fiction in their too - audiobooks read by celebrities and A List actors, as well as some that are so well done, they sound like plays.