We’ve Located The Exact Chairs Seen In The Traitor’s Castle – And They’re Actually Affordable

Brilliant homeware, inspired by your favourite show…

Claudia Winkleman, a slim, white woman with dark hair, sits on a leather armchair with a mischievous grin on her face – on the set of the BBC Show, The Traitors.
by Piper Huxley |
Published
1
85cm Height Grey Tufted Velvet Upholstered Wingback Chair With Pillow
Tufted Velvet Wingback Chair in Grey
2
Black King Skull Ornament
Black King Skull Ornament
3
Argos Home Bridgette the Bulldog Table Lamp - Grey
Bridgette the Bulldog Table Lamp
4
Eliza Velvet Pouffe
Eliza Velvet Pouffe
5
Haven Cushion Blushing Rose
Paoletti Haven Cushion in Blushing Rose
6
Rose Gold Castle Key Wire Wall Art
Gold Key Wall Art
7
Flower Gold Metal Candelabra
Flower Gold Metal Candelabra
8
Mini Fireside Lantern
Mini Fireside Lantern
9
Eloise Vanity Wall Light
Eloise Vanity Wall Light
10
Waterfall Gin Glass
Waterfall Gin Glass
11
Rustic Wall Mounted Metal Stag Head
Rustic Wall Mounted Metal Stag Head
12
GOLD WOODEN MIRROR
Gold Wooden Mirror
13
Quilted checked cotton and shell dog bed
Barbour Quilted Checked Dog Bed
14
Serpentine Curtain Tieback
Serpentine Curtain Tieback

The Traitors is the reality show obsession that has taken over the world. Or our world, anyway. But aside from season two's new cast of characters and Claudia Winkleman's excellent outfits, there's another element of this show that has caught our imagination. The Traitors castle. With its colourful, contemporary take on Gothic-inspired homewares, we're starting to look at our own homes and wish we had castle vibes for ourselves. Well, now we can all have that.

Filmed at Ardross Castle in the Highlands, the set of The Traitors has become a part of the show that isn’t talked enough about. It sets the stage for grisly murders, banishment and super-tense table scenes, so it’s only right that a suspenseful show like this is filmed in a Gothic-style castle.

Thanks to our ongoing obsession, we've managed to identify one of the chairs we see in almost every episode. The good news? It's currently on sale for less than £300.

If you're not in the market for a new chair, though, consider the rest of our selection of Gothic-inspired, eclectic, wholly British, country manor-style, dark interior design picks to refresh your home space. Contestants are often seen pulling up plush armchairs, surrounded by unusual trinkets and lighting, discussing their theories and forming alliances. Just one of the many reasons why we love The Traitors.

SHOP: The Best Traitors Inspired Homeware On A Budget

1.

Tufted Velvet Wingback Chair in Grey

2.

Black King Skull Ornament

3.

Bridgette the Bulldog Table Lamp

4.

Eliza Velvet Pouffe

5.

Paoletti Haven Cushion in Blushing Rose

6.

Gold Key Wall Art

7.

Flower Gold Metal Candelabra

8.

Mini Fireside Lantern

9.

Eloise Vanity Wall Light

10.

Waterfall Gin Glass

11.

Rustic Wall Mounted Metal Stag Head

12.

Gold Wooden Mirror

13.

Barbour Quilted Checked Dog Bed

14.

Serpentine Curtain Tieback

FAQs

Where was The Traitors filmed?

The Traitors is filmed just north of Inverness at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. A magnificent 19th-century castle in the Scottish Baronial style, this beautiful building is situated between beautiful gardens and over 100 acres of parkland on the banks of the River Alness.

It is the filming location for both The Traitors UK and the US version.

Where can I watch The Traitors?

You can tune into The Traitors on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at 9pm on BBC One.

Piper Huxley is a Homes, Gardens and Wellness Product Writer, specialising in homeware. When she’s not obsessing over the latest home decor trends, she’s doomscrolling somewhere.

