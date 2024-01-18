We’ve Located The Exact Chairs Seen In The Traitor’s Castle – And They’re Actually Affordable

The Traitors is the reality show obsession that has taken over the world. Or our world, anyway. But aside from season two's new cast of characters and Claudia Winkleman's excellent outfits, there's another element of this show that has caught our imagination. The Traitors castle. With its colourful, contemporary take on Gothic-inspired homewares, we're starting to look at our own homes and wish we had castle vibes for ourselves. Well, now we can all have that.
Filmed at Ardross Castle in the Highlands, the set of The Traitors has become a part of the show that isn’t talked enough about. It sets the stage for grisly murders, banishment and super-tense table scenes, so it’s only right that a suspenseful show like this is filmed in a Gothic-style castle.
Thanks to our ongoing obsession, we've managed to identify one of the chairs we see in almost every episode. The good news? It's currently on sale for less than £300.
If you're not in the market for a new chair, though, consider the rest of our selection of Gothic-inspired, eclectic, wholly British, country manor-style, dark interior design picks to refresh your home space. Contestants are often seen pulling up plush armchairs, surrounded by unusual trinkets and lighting, discussing their theories and forming alliances. Just one of the many reasons why we love The Traitors.
SHOP: The Best Traitors Inspired Homeware On A Budget
Description
With luxurious velvet upholstery and button detailing, this is the exact chair featured in _The
Description
A quirky ornament, fitting for the mantle of Ardross Castle, this skull will certainly set the
Description
A real statement piece, this really fits the vibe of the castle.
Description
Perfect for the billiards room - or just your front room – this pouffe would make an elegant
Description
Of all the furnishings seen in the castle, throw pillows seem to be littered on every armchair and
Description
Mysterious and enchanting, this unusual key can be popped on your wall to give your space a mystic
Description
Create some drama at your (round) table with this glorious centre piece.
Description
In an antique-style finish, this little fireside lantern certainly looks the part. It can house a
Description
With an oiled brass frame, this vintage-inspired vanity sconce brings charm to any space.
Description
Perfect for the bar, this delicate gin glass is part of the Waterfall collection and boasts a rose
Description
We've seen plenty of stags at Ardross Castle, on throw cushions and on the wall. This rustic
Description
We love this mirror with a romantic-style gold wooden frame. It's perfect for adding a country
Description
Nothing quite says 'country manor' like tartan.
Description
Last, but certainly not least, this luxurious curtain tieback is designed to look like a serpent
FAQs
Where was The Traitors filmed?
The Traitors is filmed just north of Inverness at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. A magnificent 19th-century castle in the Scottish Baronial style, this beautiful building is situated between beautiful gardens and over 100 acres of parkland on the banks of the River Alness.
It is the filming location for both The Traitors UK and the US version.
Where can I watch The Traitors?
You can tune into The Traitors on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at 9pm on BBC One.
