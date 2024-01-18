We’ve Located The Exact Chairs Seen In The Traitor’s Castle – And They’re Actually Affordable

The Traitors is the reality show obsession that has taken over the world. Or our world, anyway. But aside from season two's new cast of characters and Claudia Winkleman's excellent outfits, there's another element of this show that has caught our imagination. The Traitors castle. With its colourful, contemporary take on Gothic-inspired homewares, we're starting to look at our own homes and wish we had castle vibes for ourselves. Well, now we can all have that.

Filmed at Ardross Castle in the Highlands, the set of The Traitors has become a part of the show that isn’t talked enough about. It sets the stage for grisly murders, banishment and super-tense table scenes, so it’s only right that a suspenseful show like this is filmed in a Gothic-style castle.

Thanks to our ongoing obsession, we've managed to identify one of the chairs we see in almost every episode. The good news? It's currently on sale for less than £300.

If you're not in the market for a new chair, though, consider the rest of our selection of Gothic-inspired, eclectic, wholly British, country manor-style, dark interior design picks to refresh your home space. Contestants are often seen pulling up plush armchairs, surrounded by unusual trinkets and lighting, discussing their theories and forming alliances. Just one of the many reasons why we love The Traitors.

SHOP: The Best Traitors Inspired Homeware On A Budget

FAQs

Where was The Traitors filmed?

The Traitors is filmed just north of Inverness at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. A magnificent 19th-century castle in the Scottish Baronial style, this beautiful building is situated between beautiful gardens and over 100 acres of parkland on the banks of the River Alness.

It is the filming location for both The Traitors UK and the US version.

Where can I watch The Traitors?

You can tune into The Traitors on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at 9pm on BBC One.