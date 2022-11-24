Here’s What We Want From H&M Home’s Black Friday Sale

H&M home has become a staple of the high street's interiors offering in recent years. It's a stylish and reasonable option for whether you're wholesale redecorating, or want to give your room a little zhush.

Now, with Black Friday upon us, it's the perfect time to hit the zhush button at H&M Home... whether it's just a little treat (prices of some of our fave picks starts at just £2.99) or a purchase it's worth picking up while the sale is on (20 per cent off our fave lil cabinet below is a decent chunk...)

H&M's Black Friday offering is currently giving 20 per cent off to all members - it's free to become a member and also usually means free delivery, plus some additional vouchers now and then.

So, if you've been pondering getting some new cushions, candles or cabinets, the Black Friday sale at H&M home could be the place to go.

We've picked our favourite items that we'd love to pop into the corners and crannies of our homes... the price shown is the pre-discount price, so remember that during Black Friday, it'll cost 20 per cent less.