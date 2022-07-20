These Are The Best Full Length Mirrors That Will Upgrade Your Home (And Allow For Great Selfies)

Without a full-length mirror in your home, you're missing out on all the OOTD selfies and the ability to check that your outfit looks as good as possible. A complete necessity, you shouldn't live without a tall mirror in your bedroom or dressing room.

From shape to material and even height or width, there can be a lot to think about when investing in a full-length mirror. Oversized, minimalist mirrors are a great way of opening up space and suiting every aesthetic, while leaning mirrors have become a particular trend in interiors in recent years over hanging or free-standing mirrors. There's a mass of choices out there and you'll want to make sure you get the right mirror that suits the style of your home.

As well as allowing for sufficient outfit checks, full-length mirrors extend your home and make a space seem brighter and fuller. Adding height and depth to your room or hallway is a good investment to ensure your space looks complete. Grab a mirror that's at least a few feet taller than you are (especially in heels) so that you can get the full picture. Nobody wants to be crouching over or standing on their tip-toes just to see what they look like.

What Length Should A Full Length Mirror be?

That really depends on how much space you have and what kind of aesthetic you're looking for in your home. Where you can get really tall but slim mirrors, it may be best to go lengthier, whereas oversized wide mirrors might look better slightly shorter.

What works well as a baseline is to go a couple inches higher than the height of your head at least, so that you can get a full view of yourself from head to foot. if you have a leaning mirror, it may be able to be shorter as you'll be pointing the mirror upwards. Full-length mirrors can go as tall as 200cm and over, so it depends on how high you want it to go.

Want some mirror inspiration that will help you decide on a perfect full-length mirror for your home? We've found the top choices to buy, from art-inspired collections to minimalist classic mirrors.

