Here’s Where To Get Christmas Dinners Delivered (And How To Order Them Before They Sell Out)

Now, we're not saying that Christmas time isn't fun (it is) but something that dawns on us every single year is the inevitable stress of Christmas dinner. There are simply too many types of turkey to think about, five different pots of veg on the go and not to mention remembering to include pigs-in-blankets and perfecting those roasties. One way to save a little panic this festive season? Getting your Christmas dinners delivered.
Let's be honest here, not all of us want to be that all-dancing-all-singing host or hostess on Christmas day. It's also okay to take it a little bit laxer and let the party come to you, so getting your Christmas dinner delivered by top-sellers like M&S or HelloFresh can make Xmas deliciously easy - and plus, you always know what you're getting.
Whether you're looking for a full vegetarian feast (go to Abel & Cole for its squash & stilton pie) or want a classic choice of a turkey feast (Imp & Maker has a tasty luxury choice), there's something you can have ordered for everyone. With all the trimmings, of course.
Let's not forget another important part of the meal - the Christmas tipples. Lots of Christmas boxes have wines and sparkling bottles included so that you can make the most of your Xmas meal. If you want to go all out, snap up the Gusbourne Christmas trio, a selection of sparkling wines that will make Christmas easily boozy.
If you're not already looking forward to the big festive day, you will be after you've booked your Christmas delivery. These bookable boxes of festive food sell out fast, so make sure you snap up your goodies before they go. Here are our favourite picks of Christmas dinners that you can get delivered this year.
SHOP: The Best Christmas Dinners That You Can Deliver To Your House
Where To Get Christmas Dinners Delivered 2022
If you want the whole shebang, Imp & Maker has a luxury hamper that includes everything from your Christmas pud and mince pies, to a large turkey and cooking instructions from Delia Smith. Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without pigs in blankets too, so go crazy with this hamper.
Serves: Up to eight
Includes: Large Turkey; Cooking Instructions by Delia Smith; Cooking Thermometer; Tracklements Jar of Orange, Port & Cranberry Sauce; Beef Dripping; Pigs in Blankets; Potatoes; Brussel Sprouts; Parsnips; Carrots; Christmas Pudding; Brandy Sauce; Mince Pies
We all agree with 'it's not just any food, it's M&S food' - especially when it comes to Christmas. If you want to spoil yourself (and don't we all) this festive season, M&S' food-to-order is always high-quality, on time and indulgent. Choose from classic options or go all-out with new choices like a beef & bone marrow pie, three-fish roast or camembert, mushroom & parsnip pie.
Serves: 8-10, depending on which turkey you order
Includes: Turkey joint - add vegetables, sides, desserts and more on the M&S website.
Food delivery boxes have exploded onto the grocery scene for efficient and easy cooking, whether you're too busy to think about it or just want some foodie inspiration. Mindful Chef is offering a range of boxes to be delivered for Christmas this year, including choices of turkey roast, nut roast and rump steak.
New choices every week from the 4th, 11th and 18th of December.
Serves: One person, two people or family boxes
Choices include: Traditional Turkey Roast; Creamy Chicken & Chestnut Pie; Crispy Confit Duck Leg with Plum Sauce; Festive Veggie One-Tray Bake with Cranberry Sauce; Maple Tofu with Parsnip Mash & Cabbage; Mushroom & Lentil Roast; Tiger Prawn Curry with Festive Rice
Donald Russell is a British-sourced stocker coming from the northeast of Scotland, so you know the fine food that comes from the suppliers is local and high-quality. They have a range of meats to choose from in their 2022 shop, including a fully-packed Christmas box that has all your needs for Christmas day.
Serves: Up to eight, depending on which box you buy
Includes: British Free-range Bronze Turkey; 24 Pigs in Blankets; Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing; Traditional Butcher's Streaky Bacon Slices; Luxury Christmas Pudding, 907g
Veggies don't have to miss out this Christmas, either, with Abel & Cole offering a delicious feast of organic veg-based festive goods as well as a whole magnum of prosecco. Well, it is Christmas after all.
Serves: six to eight people
Includes: Golden Squash & Stilton Christmas Wreath; Sticky Onion Gravy; Rosemary Hasselback Roasties; Swede, Carrot & Thyme Mash; Creamed Savoy Cabbage & Apple; Brussels Sprouts with Lemon, Sage & Garlic; A magnum of Giol Prosecco; Sprigs of organic mistletoe for your table
One of our favourite French restaurants, Côte Brasserie, has branched out into food-to-order delivery boxes and, of course, it has a festive feast to indulge in. Whether you want this four-to-six-person turkey, a beef wellington or a butternut squash pithivier, this is one tempting meal. They also have a range of desserts, starters and sides to try as well as an irresistible french cheese board and french country breakfast. Delicious.
Serves: Four to six people
Includes: Turkey breast; Spiced braised red cabbage; Creamy dauphinoise potatoes; Brussels sprouts marinated in garlic & parsley; Pigs in blankets; Orange glazed carrots; Pork and apricot stuffing with sage; Cranberry sauce; Thyme Jus
Let's not forget the classic supermarket offerings, which have a mass of sizes, meats and alternatives to choose from. Sainsbury's Taste The Difference range make an affordable choice for the Christmas dinner table, or snap up their meat-free wellington and nut roasts for veggie choices.
Serves: Up to ten people, depending on the size of the turkey
Includes: Customize your Christmas dinner with your order
Tesco is also upping its festive food-to-order game, and we particularly like their choice of a roasting trio (turkey, gammon and beef), which serves four and makes it extra easy to get what you want. Vegan and veggie options include a no-turkey crown and sweet potato log.
Serves: Up to 18, depending on your turkey
Includes: Customize your Christmas dinner with your order
Say hello to HelloFresh's Christmas box which is irresistibly festive and made in four different box sizes. You can choose whether you want dessert included in your box as well as an add-on of a Christmas cheeseboard too. 'Tis the season.
Serves: Four guests, six guests, eight guests or 10 guests
Includes: Turkey, Pigs in Blankets, Roasties, Sprout and Bacon Gratin, Honey and Thyme, Stuffing, Red Cabbage, Gravy, Dessert (add-on), Cheeseboard (add-on)
Get your flutes ready this festive season because Kent-based vineyard Gusbourne has brought out a Christmas trio set of their signature sparkling wines. And what could possibly be more festive than a bottle to pop? Also in the Christmas selection include a gorgeous gift set for £85 and a Vineyard tour voucher with a bottle included (£95).
Serves: Three bottles
Includes: Brut Reserve 2019, Blanc de Blancs 2018 and Rosé 2018.