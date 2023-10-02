The Best Wine Advent Calendars To Kickstart The Festive Season

At Christmas, there's nothing better than hearing the clink of wine glasses and the pop of a bottle of fizz, to really mark the festive season. And if you're a wine enthusiast, it's your lucky day, as there's one tradition that has been gaining popularity in recent years – the Wine Advent Calendar.

Of course, there's the classic chocolate advent calendar and there's no doubt that we've seen beauty advent calendars peak in popularity, but if you're looking for something a little more out-of-the-box, wine advent calendars might just be the thing you're missing in your December. Including 12-day and 24-day options, there's a variety of white, red, rose, fizz and even port wine to indulge in.

Grazia's Best Wine Advent Calendar At A Glance:

Best overall wine advent calendar: John Lewis Wine Advent Calendar, £95 on John Lewis

Best sparkling wine advent calendar: John Lewis Fizz Advent Calendar, £140 on John Lewis

Best wine advent calendar with full bottle: Laithwaites Wine Advent Calendar, £99.99 on Laithwaites

Get ready to uncork the magic of these wine calendars, with miniature bottles (and maybe even a full-size bottle or two) for every taste. Whether you're a seasoned wine lover or trying to branch out of your regular choice, each day will bring a festive tipple to enjoy.

So, pour yourself a glass of your favourite vino, settle into a cosy chair and stock up on your mince pies because 'tis the season, after all. You'll be sipping your way through the holiday season.

SHOP: The Best Wine Advent Calendars Of 2023

3. Laithwaites Wine Advent Calendar Best wine advent calendar with full bottle Price: £ 99.99 www.laithwaites.co.uk Buy now Description Most wine advent calendars have miniature bottles included behind each door but Laithwaites takes ... read more Price: £ 99.99 www.laithwaites.co.uk Buy now