The Best Wine Advent Calendars To Kickstart The Festive Season

At Christmas, there's nothing better than hearing the clink of wine glasses and the pop of a bottle of fizz, to really mark the festive season. And if you're a wine enthusiast, it's your lucky day, as there's one tradition that has been gaining popularity in recent years – the Wine Advent Calendar.
Of course, there's the classic chocolate advent calendar and there's no doubt that we've seen beauty advent calendars peak in popularity, but if you're looking for something a little more out-of-the-box, wine advent calendars might just be the thing you're missing in your December. Including 12-day and 24-day options, there's a variety of white, red, rose, fizz and even port wine to indulge in.
Grazia's Best Wine Advent Calendar At A Glance:
Best overall wine advent calendar: John Lewis Wine Advent Calendar, £95 on John Lewis
Best sparkling wine advent calendar: John Lewis Fizz Advent Calendar, £140 on John Lewis
Best wine advent calendar with full bottle: Laithwaites Wine Advent Calendar, £99.99 on Laithwaites
Get ready to uncork the magic of these wine calendars, with miniature bottles (and maybe even a full-size bottle or two) for every taste. Whether you're a seasoned wine lover or trying to branch out of your regular choice, each day will bring a festive tipple to enjoy.
So, pour yourself a glass of your favourite vino, settle into a cosy chair and stock up on your mince pies because 'tis the season, after all. You'll be sipping your way through the holiday season.
SHOP: The Best Wine Advent Calendars Of 2023
Best wine advent calendar
Description
If there's any brand you can count on at Christmas it's John Lewis. Including your staple choices
Best sparkling wine advent calendar
Description
Elevate your holiday countdown with the John Lewis Fizz Advent Calendar. Inside, you'll find 24
Best wine advent calendar with full bottle
Description
Most wine advent calendars have miniature bottles included behind each door but Laithwaites takes
Best mixed wine advent calendar
Description
The festive season is the perfect time for a glass of fizz, so it's only appropriate to have a
Best quality wine advent calendar
Description
You can trust that you'll be getting good quality wine with this Virgin Wines Mixed Wine Advent
Best popular wine advent calendar
Description
Indulge in the festive spirit with this Wine Down to Christmas Advent Calendar. Discover 24 wines,
Best port wine advent calendar
Description
Of course, the cheese always comes out at Christmas so what better way to pair up cheese than with
Best prosecco wine advent calendar
Description
If your choice of tipple is prosecco, look to this 12 Days of Prosecco Fizz Clock that sits in an
Caitlin Casey is a Senior Beauty & Fashion Products Writer for Grazia. She covers shopping, women’s lifestyle, popular culture as well as all things trending.