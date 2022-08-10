The White Company Have Dropped Their Summer Candles – Here Are Our Favourites

If the current temperatures are anything to go by, summer is still very much in full swing, and The White Company summer candles are still on our minds. Recently launching their summer scents, The White Company's fragrance is said to smell 'like a breath of fresh air on a rugged English cliff top' and if that doesn't make you want to slip into your sandals, I don't know what will.

The White Company candles have long been a steady favourite here at Grazia HQ, and while they might be best known for their Winter fragrances, the brand's rejuvenating spring and summer scents are here to prove otherwise. So, we have put our heads together and found the best scents they have to offer - starting with the latest summer fragrance...

SHOP: The White Company's summer candle collection

The White Company, Summer Large Candle Buy now Like a breath of fresh air on a rugged English cliff top, with evocative ozonic notes of sea salt, eucalyptus and vetivert, which complement its coastal windswept nature. A charismatic scent to capture timeless seaside comforts.

The White Company's Collection of Large Candles

Perfect for your coffee table, these large candles have three wicks and pack a punch on scent (even when unlit).

The White Company Seychelles Candle Buy now Seychelles combines evocative bergamot, bright orange and fresh coconut, with a hint of green jasmine, warming amber and buttery vanilla. Scent Notes: Bergamot, Amber & Vanilla, Scent Description: Aromatic & Soothing, Scent Family: Ozonic

The White Company, Lime & Bay Botanical Large Candle Buy now A perfect Mediterranean garden all captured in a scent. With zesty lime and pink grapefruit, pretty orange blossom and vibrant bay leaf, this wonderful combination never fails to lift the spirits. Scent Notes: Lime, Blossom & Orange. Scent Description: Fresh & Vibrant. Scent Family: Citrus

The White Company, Flowers Large Candle Buy now Imagine an early-morning walk through an idyllic country garden. Uplifting notes of just-picked jasmine and pretty rose combine with bright neroli and a hint of warming patchouli for the prettiest of floral scents. Scent Notes: Jasmine, Rose & Neroli. Scent Description: Light & Floral. Scent Family: Floral

The White Company Spring Candles

Not quite ready for candles that scream summer? We got you. These subtle spring scents include a mix of heady floral and fruity scents to give your home that fresh feeling.

The White Company Spring Candle Buy now Spring is the fresh and fragrant scent of a glorious spring day. Light and sweet notes of honeysuckle, rose, jasmine and lilac combine with the earthy aroma of freshly mown grass. Scent Notes: Honeysuckle, Rose & Cut Grass Scent Description: Fresh & Earthy Fragrance Type: Floral

The White Company Wild Rhubarb Signature Candle Buy now Inspired by crisp walks and simple seasonal pleasures. The sweet, dewy notes of freesia buds, plum blossom and juicy red apples are balanced by the tartness of ripe rhubarb. Vibrant, uplifting and deliciously comforting.

The White Company's Bestselling Spa Candle

Rated 5 * , The White Company's bestselling Spa candle is packed with essential oils for a restorative scent.

The White Company, Spa Restore Candle Buy now Refreshingly cool and rejuvenating, Restore is like walking into a luxurious spa. Essential oils of geranium, eucalyptus and peppermint with notes of neroli create a scent that reinvigorates the senses. Scent Notes: Geranium, Neroli & Eucalyptus. Scent Description: Uplifting & Rejuvenating. Scent Family: Herbal

Are The White Company candles made in the UK?

According to the site, all of the candles are poured in the UK, using the highest-quality mineral wax.

What are The White Company Candles made of?

They are crafted from a tailor-made blend of vegetable and food-grade mineral waxes, adapted by experts to suit each fragrance and ensure the cleanest possible burn and scent experience.

Are The White Company candles vegan?

According to crueltyfree.uk, their candles are cruelty-free but not 100% vegan. The White Company is cruelty-free and stands against animal testing. Furthermore, The White Company does not export its products to countries where animal testing is required by law.

Are The White Company candles natural?