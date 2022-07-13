Missed B&M’s Sell-Out £300 Hot Tub? Here Are Five Others Under £350

In case anyone I know is reading, if you're looking for a last-minute Christmas present for me, then yes, I will accept a hot tub (I'll just have to figure out somewhere to put it)...
The B&M hot tub sold out in record time earlier this year, when the brand launched the Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Miami hot tub in B&M stores across the country.
While the B&M hot tub hasn't been back in stores since, that doesn't mean there aren't more brilliant deals on hot tubs available right this second.
With the January blues likely to hit next year, what better way to wipe away the tears than spend the evening in your affordable hot tub? With or without a glass of red wine, Dry January depending. NO BETTER WAY.
Amazon Prime Day 2022
Did you know that Amazon Prime Day is happening right now? Running from 12-13 July, there are some fantastic deals to be had, including some great savings on LED face masks. For more deals, check out our top picks.
The Miami inflatable pool has 81 air jets, combining heating and bubbling to give you an amazing massage experience right from the comfort of your own home.
The B&M hot tub had room for four people, so it's the perfect size for you and three of your best pals.
If you didn't manage to get your hands on it, we've selected some of the best hot tubs available NOW for under £350.
And in actual fact, it looks like there might also be another way to get the Lay-Z Spa Miami hot tub too...
SHOP: The Best Hot Tubs Under £350
With a stylish grey rattan design, Freeze Shield technology and super-quick set-up, this Cancun hot tub is a best-seller. It has 120 AirJets and seats 2-4 people.
This CosySpa hot tub is available in two sizes, 2-4 or 4-6, so it's a great option for those with a big family or loads of mates. It can be used all year round and has a handy control panel for ease of use. Don't forget to select 'apply 10% voucher' before checking out to receive a discount.
If you have a smaller garden or just want a hot tub for you and your partner, the Lay-Z-Spa St. Lucia AirJet™ accommodates up to three adults and is compact in size. It has 110 soothing AirJets, a rapid heating system, a power-saving timer and Freeze Shield™ technology so it can be enjoyed all year round.
Inflating in less than five minutes, the CleverSpa Onyx seats up to four people and features 110 relaxing air jets. Suitable for all-year-round use thanks to its 365FreezeGuard technology, it comes well-reviewed and for an excellent price.
If you prefer a bright and colourful design, this CleverSpa Inyo comes in teal and seats up to four people. Simple to set up and with 110 air jets, it also has 365 FreezeGuard technology for year-round use.