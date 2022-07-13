Missed B&M’s Sell-Out £300 Hot Tub? Here Are Five Others Under £350

In case anyone I know is reading, if you're looking for a last-minute Christmas present for me, then yes, I will accept a hot tub (I'll just have to figure out somewhere to put it)...

The B&M hot tub sold out in record time earlier this year, when the brand launched the Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Miami hot tub in B&M stores across the country.

While the B&M hot tub hasn't been back in stores since, that doesn't mean there aren't more brilliant deals on hot tubs available right this second.

With the January blues likely to hit next year, what better way to wipe away the tears than spend the evening in your affordable hot tub? With or without a glass of red wine, Dry January depending. NO BETTER WAY.

The Miami inflatable pool has 81 air jets, combining heating and bubbling to give you an amazing massage experience right from the comfort of your own home.

The B&M hot tub had room for four people, so it's the perfect size for you and three of your best pals.

If you didn't manage to get your hands on it, we've selected some of the best hot tubs available NOW for under £350.

And in actual fact, it looks like there might also be another way to get the Lay-Z Spa Miami hot tub too...