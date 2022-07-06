It’s the most magical time of the year — Amazon Prime Day! For two days next week, July 12 and 13, Amazon Prime members can exclusively save big on thousands of deals on the site. From tech to fashion to homeware, everything you could ever want is included and it’s all part of your Prime membership.
Now, speaking of homeware, if you’re anything like us, you devoured Get Organised With The Home Edit as soon as it dropped on Netflix. There was something so satisfying about watching Clea and Joanna go through the closets and pantries of celebrities and normal people alike and turn them into beautiful, organised masterpieces. It might have even got you thinking, I want to do that. I want my house to be a stunning, rainbow colour-coordinated beauty.
Well, now’s your chance! Amazon Prime is full of amazing Product — that’s Home Edit lingo, for the uninitiated — that will help you turn even the messiest of rooms into an organised sanctuary. From clear drawer inserts to rainbow-coloured folders, here’s the best Amazon Prime Day Deals to turn your house into The Home Edit.
This make-up organiser is a must - especially if your dressing table is a disaster - and was reduced to £17.59 in last year's sale.
A Sharpie for every mood? Last year, this rainbow of permanent markers was £11.90.
A cult kitchen buy, Joseph Joseph's set of chopping boards could have been yours for just over £40 last year.
Meanwhile, its brightly coloured storage containers were reduced to £20.99.
Haven't heard of a sink tidy? Joseph Joseph might just convince you to invest in this year's sale.
Its toothbrush caddy was also reduced to below £10 in last year's sale.
These nest chopping boards were reduced to £16.99.
For just £17.47, you could have solved the perennial problem of trying to locate a can of baked beans or jar of capers from the depths of your kitchen cupboards.
An absolute classic from Joseph Joseph, this utensil carousel was definitely worth its sale price of £39.99.
This Joseph Joseph bin, with separate compartments for food, waste and recycling, could have been yours for just over £120.
If you're constantly trying to remember things you've forgotten (!), this to do list pad will be money well spent (last year's sale price was £1.99).
You could have bought a lifetime's supply (well almost) of Post-its for £6.62.
Joseph Joseph's nesting bowls and measuring spoons - a great investment buy if you've just moved and need to stock your kitchen - were reduced to £34.60.
This spice rack was just over £10.
If you aspire to be the kind of person who has a 'winter' and 'summer' wardrobe that you alternate (I know, the dream), these storage bags might help (reduced to £13.59 last year).
This stacking storage unit could also have been yours for just under £30.
This coat rack, reduced last year to £21.59, is great for managing the overspill from your wardrobe.
These drawer organisers are great for keeping the contents of your dresser looking spick and span (last year they were reduced to £10.39).
The possibilities are endless with this mobile storage caddy, which last year was reduced to £25.59.
If you're constantly crafting, why not treat yourself to a sewing supplies kit (which was just £7.80 on last year's Amazon Prime Day)?
And finally, vacuum storage bags are the secret to keeping your wardrobe streamlined. These were £23.96 in last year's sale.
