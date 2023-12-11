  1. Home|
Timberland Boots Have Made A Surprising Comeback On TikTok – And We Are Here For It

Rugged style meets functional footwear.

by Renee Washington |
2
3
When discussing nostalgic Noughties fashion, one trend you cannot simply overlook is legendary status of Timberland boots. Initially made with construction workers in mind, these tan titans managed to transcend their practical roots to become an emblem of urban flair and street fashion. With the incorporation of waterproof leather and a robust silhouette, The Abington Shoe Company birthed these iconic boots in 1973, with a strong focus on functionality. It just probably never anticipated the impact they would have on the fashion world!

(Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Fast forward to today and searches for Timberland boots are soaring. You can't take scroll on 'Fashion Tok', without seeing a creator filming a 'Get ready with me' featuring the shoe. Under the hashtag alone, there is a staggering 132.8 million views and counting! Now that winter is here, celebrities like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Emily Ratajkowski have also given Timberland boots the stamp of approval.

If you're ready to get in on the action, try pairing your Timberlands with cargo trousers or loose grey joggers. Top it off with an oversized hoodie or a stylish leather jacket for an edgy, yet effortless vibe. Or for something Instagram-worthy team your Timbs with a crop top and baggy jeans - don't forget the accessories.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

If you have a pair its time to take them out from under the bed. If not, a few of these are on sale; so there is no better time than now...

1. Timberland 6 Inch Nubuck Premium Boots - Wheat

Description

These Timberland boots need no introduction. Made from nubuck leather and seam-sealed, these boots

2. Timberland, Premium Chunky-sole Leather Boots - Black

Description

The classic style but in a darker colour-way for those who prefer a bit of subtly in their wardrobe.

3. Timberland® Premium 14-Inch Boot for Women - Yellow

Description

If a statement is what you want to make this winter, the 14-inch Timbs have your name on them.

Renee Washington, Grazia's Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant, lives online. With a penchant for wispy lashes and streetwear, she writes about the worlds of fashion and beauty from the viewpoint of the modern fashion girlie.

