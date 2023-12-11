Timberland Boots Have Made A Surprising Comeback On TikTok – And We Are Here For It

When discussing nostalgic Noughties fashion, one trend you cannot simply overlook is legendary status of Timberland boots. Initially made with construction workers in mind, these tan titans managed to transcend their practical roots to become an emblem of urban flair and street fashion. With the incorporation of waterproof leather and a robust silhouette, The Abington Shoe Company birthed these iconic boots in 1973, with a strong focus on functionality. It just probably never anticipated the impact they would have on the fashion world!

Fast forward to today and searches for Timberland boots are soaring. You can't take scroll on 'Fashion Tok', without seeing a creator filming a 'Get ready with me' featuring the shoe. Under the hashtag alone, there is a staggering 132.8 million views and counting! Now that winter is here, celebrities like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Emily Ratajkowski have also given Timberland boots the stamp of approval.

If you're ready to get in on the action, try pairing your Timberlands with cargo trousers or loose grey joggers. Top it off with an oversized hoodie or a stylish leather jacket for an edgy, yet effortless vibe. Or for something Instagram-worthy team your Timbs with a crop top and baggy jeans - don't forget the accessories.

If you have a pair its time to take them out from under the bed. If not, a few of these are on sale; so there is no better time than now...

