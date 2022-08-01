Sage Green Bridesmaid Dresses Are More Popular Than Ever – Here’s Where To Find The Best

You're not just imagining things - sage green is having a moment in 2022 and it looks like it is here to stay. The soothing natural shade looks gorgeous on every skin tone and is a timeless colour that compliments bridal white. Green has become a popular colour in wedding palettes in recent years, so we are here to present you with our pick of the best sage green bridesmaid dresses from the likes of Ghost, Oasis and the ever faithful ASOS.

According to ASOS' trend report for 2021, sage green was the most popular colour for bridesmaid dresses. If you're unfamiliar with the shade of green, the best way to describe it is an earthy greyish-green colour, just like the dried herb, which has woody stems and greyish leaves. Sage is chic and classic but unusual enough to bring character to your bridal party. The pale green symbolises harmony, nature, and freshness and is the perfect shade from summer through to winter.

Days of matching bridesmaids are long gone, and the current trend is for bridesmaids to wear dresses in the same colour and a cut that fits them. Many brides are asking their bridal party to choose dresses of the same colour that suits them rather than picking one shape and making everyone follow the bride's vision. Sage is a beautiful, versatile option that looks good on everyone and being so in-demand means plenty of styles and choices are available.

Whether you’re looking for a simple silk slip dress that you can wear time and time again, a flattering wrap dress or a dress adorned with embellishments and tulle, we’ve found the best sage green bridesmaid dresses to shop now.