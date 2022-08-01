Sage Green Bridesmaid Dresses Are More Popular Than Ever – Here’s Where To Find The Best

You're not just imagining things - sage green is having a moment in 2022 and it looks like it is here to stay. The soothing natural shade looks gorgeous on every skin tone and is a timeless colour that compliments bridal white. Green has become a popular colour in wedding palettes in recent years, so we are here to present you with our pick of the best sage green bridesmaid dresses from the likes of Ghost, Oasis and the ever faithful ASOS.
According to ASOS' trend report for 2021, sage green was the most popular colour for bridesmaid dresses. If you're unfamiliar with the shade of green, the best way to describe it is an earthy greyish-green colour, just like the dried herb, which has woody stems and greyish leaves. Sage is chic and classic but unusual enough to bring character to your bridal party. The pale green symbolises harmony, nature, and freshness and is the perfect shade from summer through to winter.
Days of matching bridesmaids are long gone, and the current trend is for bridesmaids to wear dresses in the same colour and a cut that fits them. Many brides are asking their bridal party to choose dresses of the same colour that suits them rather than picking one shape and making everyone follow the bride's vision. Sage is a beautiful, versatile option that looks good on everyone and being so in-demand means plenty of styles and choices are available.
Whether you’re looking for a simple silk slip dress that you can wear time and time again, a flattering wrap dress or a dress adorned with embellishments and tulle, we’ve found the best sage green bridesmaid dresses to shop now.
Best Sage green bridesmaid dresses
Simple and elegant, this sage green dress looks far more expensive than it is. Featuring gorgeous lace detailing and draping sleeves, this bridesmaid dress is the perfect way to show up for the bride on her wedding day.
This is the perfect choice if you want to add a bit of sparkle without threatening to upstage the bride. The bodice features angel sleeves and falls into a flowing tulle skirt.
The Delphine dress in sage is a beautifully crafted gown featuring a timeless design, sweet V-neck, and button-through front. It's also worth bearing in mind the fact that Ghost has lots of similar styles in different colours, in case you wanted to mix-and-match your bridesmaids' dresses.
Its classic shape and pretty bow detail make this a timeless choice for any wedding day.
Made from elegant satin with a silk feel and elegant sheen, the Odelle dress feels modern, glamorous but still classic.
After going viral on every social media platform, multi-way style dresses have become the way forward for matching bridesmaids. Each look can be flattering to every figure and style preference. With six ways to wrap and wear, this dress can be made sleeveless or backless in a matter of minutes, making it perfect for all your bridesmaids to feel comfortable and confident.
This luxe slip dress has a polished aesthetic thanks to the silky feel and strappy detailing on the back. Plus, it also comes in champagne, pink and purple.
Comfortable, elegant and stylish, this dress is sure to be a hit with any bridesmaid. The sequins add some glitz but, given that they're in a similar shade to the tulle skirt, it's still understated and not too flashy.
Velvet isn't necessarily your first thought about bridesmaid dresses but this midi from Vince would look amazing, especially for a winter wedding.
This satin wrap dress features ruched detailing and an elegant side split. Pair with other matte sage dresses for a modern mix or match with the rest of the bridal party.
The one-shoulder design with drape details makes this sage green dress a beautiful look for your bridesmaids. It features a waistband for a flattering shape, and the tulle makes this dress a fairytale fantasy.
This dress from Reformation has an adjustable waist tie, so you can wear it tight or loose depending on how you feel on the day. This dress also features a thigh-high slit to give your legs some breathing room, perfect for hitting the dance floor.
The Rosalynn dress features a sweetheart neckline, long bishop sleeves with button closures, and a twisted bodice. Ideal for anyone who hates the idea of a sleeveless dress.
This traditional bridesmaid dress has a ruched bodice, a wrap waist and gorgeous flutter sleeves. The V-neck and wrap waist give it a universally flattering fit for everyone in the bridal party.