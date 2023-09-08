Zara Just Launched A Major Fashion Collab – Modelled By Linda Evangelista, Gigi Hadid And Irina Shayk

It's impossible to think of a famous fashion image from the last 30 years without conjuring one of Steven Meisel's photographs in your mind. From his work with Madonna on Sex – her infamous coffee table book – to his campaigns for Prada, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and Dior, Meisel is a true maestro of fashion photography. And it's not just luxury fashion, either – he has long worked with Zara, too. It's for the high street brand that he has stepped out from behind his lens to design his very own collection: Steven Meisel New York.

Kaia Gerber shot by Steven Meisel

Meisel's starting point was himself, a surprising move for a public figure so notoriously private. If you've ever seen a photo of him, however – whether it's one of him posing with Madonna or one of the '90s supermodels he photographed so frequently – you'll know his personal style is too distinctive to ignore. The famous bandana is almost always in place, along with jeans, a hoodie, a parka and some heavy-duty boots.

Amber Valletta shot by Steven Meisel

There's also a mix of '60s influences, seen in the croc-printed and faux fur coats, while the rock-and-roll edge translates to lace-up leather shirts and laced-crotch trousers. Plaid shirts appear, to pay homage to one of his most famous fashion shoots from 1992 (it was the Grunge and Glory shoot for Vogue), as do denim jackets sprinkled with sequins.

Linda Evangelista shot by Steven Meisel

Of course, this wouldn't be a Meisel collection without some of his favourite faces to model the clothes. Given that the collection is a love letter to his hometown of New York, Meisel wanted to create portraits which felt deeply personal to him, so he chose 26 people who, according to Zara, 'in some elusive way, act as different faces of Meisel himself.'

Gigi Hadid shot by Steven Meisel

His close friend and longtime muse, Linda Evangelista, leads the charge, while other models include Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Kaia Gerber, Liya Kebede and Eva Herzigova.

Irina Shayk shot by Steven Meisel

Sadly, you'll have to wait until next week to actually shop the collection. It launches at Dover Street Market London as a pop-up store on 15-17th September and will then be available to shop at Zara on 18th September.

At least that gives you time to write your wish list.

