Zara’s Personalised Trainers Are The Perfect Way To Treat Yourself

Zara is already your one-stop-shop for could-be-designer dresses, cool-girl heels and jeans that slouch just so. But with the recent introduction of its personalised range of handbags, the high street retailer has really given the people what they want. Now, it has turned the spotlight on something we all wear at least every other day: sneakers. That's right, Zara's personalised trainers have just landed.

Zara's personalised trainers ©Zara

Available in five different variations - white, green, yellow, blue and beige - Zara's personalised trainers mean you can get your initials or even your name added to the side and the tongue of your very own sneakers (as long as it's only four letters). With a retro appeal that's trending right now thanks to trainer icons like the Samba (Adidas), the Mexico 66 (Onitsuka Tiger) and the Club C 85 (Reebok), Zara has hit a home run.

Zara's personalised trainers ©Zara

When it's hot and you're bothered, trainers are such an easy go-to, making any dress look effortless when you feel anything but. And with a touch of cool customisation, which only costs an extra £3, don't be surprised if you get stopped in the street.

SHOP: Zara's Personalised Trainers

