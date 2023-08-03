  1. Home
Zara’s Personalised Trainers Are The Perfect Way To Treat Yourself

Customise these cool kicks for just £3.

by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Zara is already your one-stop-shop for could-be-designer dresses, cool-girl heels and jeans that slouch just so. But with the recent introduction of its personalised range of handbags, the high street retailer has really given the people what they want. Now, it has turned the spotlight on something we all wear at least every other day: sneakers. That's right, Zara's personalised trainers have just landed.

Zara's personalised trainers ©Zara

Available in five different variations - white, green, yellow, blue and beige - Zara's personalised trainers mean you can get your initials or even your name added to the side and the tongue of your very own sneakers (as long as it's only four letters). With a retro appeal that's trending right now thanks to trainer icons like the Samba (Adidas), the Mexico 66 (Onitsuka Tiger) and the Club C 85 (Reebok), Zara has hit a home run.

Zara's personalised trainers ©Zara

When it's hot and you're bothered, trainers are such an easy go-to, making any dress look effortless when you feel anything but. And with a touch of cool customisation, which only costs an extra £3, don't be surprised if you get stopped in the street.

SHOP: Zara's Personalised Trainers

1. Zara, White Leather Trainers

1. Zara, White Leather Trainers

Description

White leather trainers will be one of the hardest-working pairs in your shoe wardrobe.

2. Zara, Green Leather Trainers

2. Zara, Green Leather Trainers

Description

Made from soft green leather, these personalised trainers will become an instant favourite.

3. Zara, Yellow Leather Trainers

3. Zara, Yellow Leather Trainers

Description

These yellow sneakers will add a spring to your step every time you slip them on.

4. Zara, Blue Leather Trainers

4. Zara, Blue Leather Trainers

Description

The powder blue variation is perfect for work or play.

5. Zara, Beige Leather Trainers

5. Zara, Beige Leather Trainers

Description

And finally, if you're a fan of 'latte' dressing, this beige pair will be right up your street.

