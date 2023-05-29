  1. Home
This Zara Homeware Collab Is The Perfect Way To Add Timeless Decor To Your Home

Our homeware picks from Zara Home are set to impress.

Modern Living Room, Sofas, Unit
by Piper Huxley |
When summertime fades into view, many of us will be looking for something lighter to help us relax in the warmth. The trouble is, committing to a proper makeover is a lot of effort, especially when a heatwave is hitting the UK. Most of the time, we just want to flop in front of a fan with a cocktail in our hands.

So, making small changes with homeware and soft furnishings is what we're going for. It’s the best way to avoid getting yourself covered in paint, too. And, with Zara Home's latest collab with Vincent Van Duysen, you’ll add some timeless comfort and versatility to your space, and you won’t be breaking the bank (too much, anyway).

We couldn't imagine anything more different from the camp opulence of RuPaul's Hollywood mansion.

So, what’s the collection all about? Zara Home has launched its latest collab with Vincent Van Duysen, the world-renowned Flemish creative. The collection is "a collection inspired by convivial moments around a dining table, in the company of your loved ones," says Van Duysen. Designed to stand the test of time, these pieces are meant to be timeless and complement living spaces, rather than defining their style.

Plus, the dining elements can be interchanged and swapped for the living room ones. They don't belong in any specific room. We recommend experimenting with these comforting, simple and balanced pieces by placing them in different rooms. Exquisite, this collection stands as an antidote to a 'one-time-use' culture with versatile, long-lasting decor.

So, if you're interested in exploring the [potential of your living spaces with timeless, comforting furniture, we'd recommend this collection. Keep scrolling to browse our top Zara Home X Vincent Van Duysen pieces. You’re bound to find something you'd love to see in your home. From beige tableware to comfy sofas, this collab has it all.

Our Favourite Picks from the Zara X Van Duysen Collection

1. Side Table

SIDE TABLE 01

Buy now

Description

Available in two sizes, this side table is a hit. It's naturally beautiful, boasting a darker

SIDE TABLE 01
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Table Lamp

TABLE LAMP 01

Buy now

Description

Iconic, if you ask us. This table lamp is a geometric lover's dream, thanks to its exclusive (and

TABLE LAMP 01
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Loveseat

Loveseat 01

Buy now

Description

Comfy doesn't quite cut it. This Van Duysen loveseat looks luxuriously plush. As with many pieces

Loveseat 01
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Coffee Table

COFFEE TABLE 01

Buy now

Description

Believe it or not, this quaint coffee table does not require assembly. That's a win in our books.

COFFEE TABLE 01
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Furniture Accessories

Furniture Accessories

Buy now

Description

Another lacquered metal pick, this accessory has a versatile place in the home. Ideal for

Furniture Accessories
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. Light Beige Sofa

Light Beige Sofa

Buy now

Description

No matter what the latest home decor trend is, this beige sofa will see you through. You can leave

Light Beige Sofa
Slide 1 of 1

RUG 02

7. Rug 02

RUG 02

RUG 02

Description

Our favourite rug from this collection is Rug 02. According to Zara Home, the herringbone print is

RUG 02
Slide 1 of 1

CHAIR 02

8. Chair 02

CHAIR 02

CHAIR 02

Description

Chair 02 is our favourite singular seating element of the collection. It stands out for its

CHAIR 02
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

9. Object Accessories

OBJECT | ACCESSORIES 01

Buy now

Description

These "simple, elementary silhouettes" make a great pick for the home. Whether used as a tray,

OBJECT | ACCESSORIES 01
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us