This Zara Homeware Collab Is The Perfect Way To Add Timeless Decor To Your Home

When summertime fades into view, many of us will be looking for something lighter to help us relax in the warmth. The trouble is, committing to a proper makeover is a lot of effort, especially when a heatwave is hitting the UK. Most of the time, we just want to flop in front of a fan with a cocktail in our hands.

So, making small changes with homeware and soft furnishings is what we're going for. It’s the best way to avoid getting yourself covered in paint, too. And, with Zara Home's latest collab with Vincent Van Duysen, you’ll add some timeless comfort and versatility to your space, and you won’t be breaking the bank (too much, anyway).

We couldn't imagine anything more different from the camp opulence of RuPaul's Hollywood mansion.

So, what’s the collection all about? Zara Home has launched its latest collab with Vincent Van Duysen, the world-renowned Flemish creative. The collection is "a collection inspired by convivial moments around a dining table, in the company of your loved ones," says Van Duysen. Designed to stand the test of time, these pieces are meant to be timeless and complement living spaces, rather than defining their style.

Plus, the dining elements can be interchanged and swapped for the living room ones. They don't belong in any specific room. We recommend experimenting with these comforting, simple and balanced pieces by placing them in different rooms. Exquisite, this collection stands as an antidote to a 'one-time-use' culture with versatile, long-lasting decor.

So, if you're interested in exploring the [ potential of your living spaces with timeless, comforting furniture, we'd recommend this collection. Keep scrolling to browse our top Zara Home X Vincent Van Duysen pieces. You’re bound to find something you'd love to see in your home. From beige tableware to comfy sofas, this collab has it all.

Our Favourite Picks from the Zara X Van Duysen Collection

