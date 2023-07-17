Stop What You’re Doing, The Zara Barbie Collection Just Dropped

If, like us, you're counting down the days until Greta Gerwig's Barbie finally graces our screens, then you'll be loving all the Barbie content right now. Although we currently can't move for Barbie collabs, there's one in particular that has completely nailed the brief. Launching today, the Zara Barbie capsule collection is choc full of perfectly pink ready-to-wear, accessories and even homeware to help you live your best Barbie life.

Alongside the super cute capsule collection, is a killer campaign shot by Nadia Lee Cohen, where models pose in full-on Barbie attire and larger-than-life bouffant blow-outs. Top of our wish list? A gingham pastel pink and white co-ord, perfect if you want to re-create Margot Robbie's Prada two-piece from the start of the press tour. In case you missed it, although we highly doubt it, you'll have seen Robbie stepping out in a reincarnation of the black and white striped swimsuit from the original 1959 Barbie - expertly styled by Andrew Mukamal - thankfully the Zara Barbie collection includes a wearable swimsuit version so you can take your Barbie wardrobe to the beach.

And it's not just all about Barbie - there are plenty of Ken-inspired pieces in the Zara Barbie collection that are giving us real Kenergy. The pink and white cotton stripe 'Ken' boxers, would make perfect poolside attire if you're into the boxer short trend all finished with the white cowboy hat and fuchsia pink bandana - your Barbie outfit, sorted.

You'll have to be fast if you want to shop the full Zara Barbie collection as, of course, this is selling out fast! See you at the check out...

