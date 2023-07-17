  1. Home
Stop What You’re Doing, The Zara Barbie Collection Just Dropped

This might be our favourite Barbie collab yet.

ZARA Barbie collection
by Julia Harvey |
Posted

If, like us, you're counting down the days until Greta Gerwig's Barbie finally graces our screens, then you'll be loving all the Barbie content right now. Although we currently can't move for Barbie collabs, there's one in particular that has completely nailed the brief. Launching today, the Zara Barbie capsule collection is choc full of perfectly pink ready-to-wear, accessories and even homeware to help you live your best Barbie life.

zara barbie
©ZARA

Alongside the super cute capsule collection, is a killer campaign shot by Nadia Lee Cohen, where models pose in full-on Barbie attire and larger-than-life bouffant blow-outs. Top of our wish list? A gingham pastel pink and white co-ord, perfect if you want to re-create Margot Robbie's Prada two-piece from the start of the press tour. In case you missed it, although we highly doubt it, you'll have seen Robbie stepping out in a reincarnation of the black and white striped swimsuit from the original 1959 Barbie - expertly styled by Andrew Mukamal - thankfully the Zara Barbie collection includes a wearable swimsuit version so you can take your Barbie wardrobe to the beach.

ZARA barbie
©@AndrewMukamal

And it's not just all about Barbie - there are plenty of Ken-inspired pieces in the Zara Barbie collection that are giving us real Kenergy. The pink and white cotton stripe 'Ken' boxers, would make perfect poolside attire if you're into the boxer short trend all finished with the white cowboy hat and fuchsia pink bandana - your Barbie outfit, sorted.

You'll have to be fast if you want to shop the full Zara Barbie collection as, of course, this is selling out fast! See you at the check out...

SHOP: The ZARA Barbie Collection

1. Barbie The Movie, Bandeau Swimsuit

Zara Barbie swimsuit

Zara Barbie swimsuit
2. Barbie The Movie, Strapless Dress

ZARA Barbie collection

ZARA Barbie collection
3. Barbie The Movie, 'B' Tote Bag

zara barbie collection bag

zara barbie collection bag
4. Barbie The Movie, Bustier

ZARA Barbie top

ZARA Barbie top
5. Barbie The Movie, Shorts

ZARA Barbie shorts

ZARA Barbie shorts
6. Barbie The Movie, Resin Sunglasses

ZARA barbie sunglasses

ZARA barbie sunglasses
7. Barbie The Movie, Silk Scarf

ZARA barbie scarf

ZARA barbie scarf
8. Barbie The Movie, Denim Crop Top

ZARA barbie denim top

ZARA barbie denim top
9. Barbie The Movie, Denim Skirt

ZARA barbie skirt

ZARA barbie skirt
10. Barbie The Movie, Halter Top

ZARA barbie top

ZARA barbie top
11. Barbie The Movie, Pink Trousers

ZARA Barbie pink jeans

ZARA Barbie pink jeans
12. Barbie The Movie, Hoop Earrings

ZARA barbie earrings

ZARA barbie earrings
13. Barbie The Movie, Cotton Bandana

ZARA Barbie bandana

ZARA Barbie bandana
14. Barbie The Movie, Reversible Satin Bomber Jacket

ZARA Barbie jacket

ZARA Barbie jacket
15. Barbie The Movie, Cowboy Hat

zara barbie hat

zara barbie hat
16. Barbie The Movie, Charm Belt

barbie the movie belt

barbie the movie belt
