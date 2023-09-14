We’re Fashion Influencers And These Are The 7 New Season Pieces We Actually Want To Buy

Nasteha and Nuni Yusuf's eclectic sense of style has earned them over 127,000 followers on Instagram, where they document some incredible outfits, appearances at fashion week and trips all over the world. The sisters were born in Somalia but, due to the outbreak of civil war, were forced to flee to a refugee camp in Kenya. They then spent many years in Toronto, Canada, before moving to Ohio in the US, where they're now based.