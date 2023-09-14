  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

We’re Fashion Influencers And These Are The 7 New Season Pieces We Actually Want To Buy

Including the high street blazer that will change every outfit for the better.

the yusufs fashion
by Nasteha and Nuni Yusuf |
Posted
1
mango fashion jacket
Mango Tailored Jacket With Open Zip Sleeves
2
gucci bag fashion
Gucci Horsebit Chain Medium Shopping Bag
3
ganni trainers fashion
Ganni X New Balance 1906R Trainers
4
mara hoffman dress
Mara Hoffman Sloan Dress
5
zara earrings
Zara Irregular Circle Earrings
6
fashion jeans citizen of humanity
Citizens Of Humanity Horseshoe Distressed Wide Leg Jeans
7
alice and olivia trench coat
Alice + Olivia Vegan Leather Trench Coat

Nasteha and Nuni Yusuf's eclectic sense of style has earned them over 127,000 followers on Instagram, where they document some incredible outfits, appearances at fashion week and trips all over the world. The sisters were born in Somalia but, due to the outbreak of civil war, were forced to flee to a refugee camp in Kenya. They then spent many years in Toronto, Canada, before moving to Ohio in the US, where they're now based.

The Yusufs

Fresh from New York Fashion Week, the pair have picked their very favourite pieces for the new season to give us all some autumn outfit inspiration. From the designer bags in which they're investing to a high street blazer that'll make every outfit better, here are the Yusufs picks for the season ahead...

SHOP: The Yusuf's Autumn Shopping List

1. Mango Tailored Jacket With Open Zip Sleeves

mango fashion jacket
Price: £119.99

shop.mango.com

Description

We love it when a wardrobe essential gets a facelift. This blazer has open zip sleeves, meaning

mango fashion jacket

2. Gucci Horsebit Chain Medium Shopping Bag

gucci bag fashion
Price: £2,820

www.gucci.com

Description

We love this bag for several reasons. Firstly, its iconic design is instantly recognisable and

gucci bag fashion

3. Ganni X New Balance 1906R Trainers

ganni trainers fashion
Price: £165

www.onbuy.com

Description

The collaboration between Ganni and New Balance brings together two brands known for their

ganni trainers fashion

4. Mara Hoffman Sloan Dress

mara hoffman dress
Price: £750

marahoffman.com

Description

This dress is super-flattering, as it is fitted through the bodice and waist. This tailored fit

mara hoffman dress

5. Zara Irregular Circle Earrings

zara earrings
Price: £15.99

www.zara.com

Description

We’re quintessential statement jewellery girls – these hoops give us that vibe while also giving

zara earrings

6. Citizens Of Humanity Horseshoe Distressed Wide Leg Jeans

fashion jeans citizen of humanity
Price: £370

www.anthropologie.com

Description

We love a good year-round piece and this is definitely one of those items. These jeans have so

fashion jeans citizen of humanity

7. Alice + Olivia Vegan Leather Trench Coat

alice and olivia trench coat

Description

We're fairly obsessed with Saint Laurent's leather trench but, at over £9,000, it's quite the

alice and olivia trench coat
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us