These Leggings Have Over 42,000 Reviews On Amazon, And They’re Now Under £10 In The Prime Day Sale

If you're anything like me, this spell of cold weather has probably meant you've dived back into your drawer of sweatpants and leggings, happy to resign yourself to creature comforts now that it's officially autumn. And when it comes to leggings for lounging in, you want to look for a fabric that's soft as well as supportive. Team Grazia has found just the ticket - and, luckily, the leggings in question are included in the sale as part of Amazon Prime Day. Not only do they have 42,000 reviews of 4.5 stars - pretty impressive metrics - but they're now less than £10.
Sinophant's leggings are high-waisted and have a 'buttery soft' feeling that will be very welcome when you're working from home or doing the nursery drop-off in drizzle. They come in a spectrum different shades - although not all have been reduced to less than £10 - and come in three sizes (S-M, L-XL and XXL). Black leggings are a classic, of course, but why not try olive green or even berry red?
SHOP: The Best Workout Leggings In The Amazon Prime Day Sale
1. Sinophant, High-Waisted Leggings, WAS £10.99 NOW £8.79
View offer
2. Sinophant, High-Waisted Leggings, WAS £14.99 NOW £8.79
View offer
3. Sinophant, High-Waisted Leggings, WAS £10.99 NOW £8.79
View offer
4. Sinophant, High-Waisted Leggings, WAS £14.99 NOW £6.79
View offer