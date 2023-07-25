  1. Home
These Work Bags Will Make Your Outfits Look Chic From A To B

In the market for a sturdy tote? Keep scrolling...

by Natalie Hammond |
If your 9-5 wardrobe consists of impossibly polished separates plus a means-business pair of ballet flats, you're letting the side down a bit if your work bag is a canvas tote. I love canvas totes, don't get me wrong, but with their floppy structure and woeful lack of waterproofing, your laptop and lunchbox deserve more suitable surroundings. Work bags obviously mean different things to different people. But with hybrid working now standard practice for most, it needs to be able to fit a laptop at the very least.

If you're looking for the most comfortable option in the world of work bags, it's got to be a rucksack that features a padded laptop sleeve. The best models also have a wealth of pockets including one, if you're lucky, for your reuseable water bottle so that you can swig on the move.

Then there's the sleek work bag that usually takes the form of a leather tote bag, also fit for purpose thanks to in-built laptop sleeves. You'll find polished options at Aspinal of London, DeMellier, Whistles and Tory Burch.

SHOP: The Best Work Bags

1. DeMellier, The Vancouver Tote

DeMellier, The Vancouver Tote

Description

DeMellier should be your first port of call for smart work bags that mean business. The Vancouver

2. Ally Capellino, Frances Waxed Cotton Rucksack

Ally Capellino, Frances Waxed Cotton Rucksack

Ally Capellino's waxed cotton rucksack is definitely sleek enough to pass muster in the office -

3. The North Face, Borealis Tote Bag

The North Face, Borealis Tote Bag

The North Face's tote is the ultimate bag for commuting in the rain thanks to its water-repellent

4. Ganni, Medium Leopard Tech Tote

Ganni, Medium Leopard Tech Tote

A little more informal than your average work bag, Ganni's leopard-print tote will still be the

5. Tory Burch, Ella Canvas Basketweave Tote

Tory Burch, Ella Canvas Basketweave Tote

Tory Burch's basketweave tote is the perfect summer work bag for obvious reasons. As well as being

6. Eastpak X Telfar, Large Shopper

Eastpak X Telfar, Large Shopper

The bag collaboration to end all bag collaborations - Eastpak x Telfar - produced a near-perfect

7. Arket, Multipocket Canvas Tote Bag

Arket, Multipocket Canvas Tote Bag

Arket's capacious multi-pocket tote bag is ideal if you like to carry the kitchen sink to the

8. Serapian, Secret Large Textured-Leather Tote

Serapian, Secret Large Textured-Leather Tote

For a stealth wealth take on the work bag, it's got to be this textured-leather take by Serapian.

9. Rains, Texel Tote Backpack

Rains, Texel Tote Backpack

Rains' Texel Tote Backpack is billed as a hybrid utility bag designed for short travel. Waterproof

10. Whistles, Amara Tote Bag

Whistles, Amara Tote Bag

With three spacious compartments, including enough space to slip your laptop inside, Whistles'

11. Everlane, The ReNew Transit Backpack

Everlane, The ReNew Transit Backpack

This weekend backpack is also a great work bag if, for example, you tend to cart your gym kit back

12. Longchamp, Roseau XL Handbag

Longchamp, Roseau XL Handbag

Longchamp is famous for its casual yet chic weekend bags but it also does a brisk trade in leather

13. Miu Miu, Logo-Jacquard Cotton-Blend Canvas Tote Bag

Miu Miu, Logo-Jacquard Cotton-Blend Canvas Tote Bag

This logoed canvas tote has a touch more personality than your average work bag. Well, it is Miu

14. Aspinal Of London, Zipped Regent Tote

Aspinal Of London, Zipped Regent Tote

Aspinal does the ultimate polished yet pared-back work bag. Available in shiny black 'croc',

