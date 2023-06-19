These Are Our Favourite Women’s Designer Trainers In The Sale

The summer sales can be a great opportunity to invest a little more money in something you either have needed (or more likely wanted) for a long time. Take designer trainers for example. Sitting at the slightly more affordable end of the spectrum when compared to, say, handbags, they'll still cost you around three figures at full price, which means the sales are the perfect moment to add some cult kicks to your basket.
Designer trainers are notoriously difficult to keep in stock so you'll have to shop around for a range of sizes. If you're looking for a cool take on relaxed canvas sneakers, try this low-top pair by Acne Studios (reduced from £270 to £108). I also love this stealth wealth style by Tod's, whose leather sneakers are certainly smart enough for the office (now £345, was £575).
1. Acne Studios, Low-Top Canvas Sneakers
Acne Studios' chic take on plimsolls are now £108.
2. Off-White, Vulcanised Sneakers
Off-White's sneakers have got cult status thanks to their signature crossing arrows, zip ties and
3. Nike, Air Max 95 Anatomy Mesh, Canvas And Faux Suede Sneakers
These Nike sneakers are made of canvas and faux-suede in an autumnal spectrum of colours.
4. The Row, Marie H Canvas Slip-On Sneakers
The Row's stealth wealth canvas sneakers are almost constantly sold out.
5. Veja, Wata II Canvas High-Top Trainers
Veja is such a popular brand when it comes to white trainers but these canvas high-tops are
6. Maison Margiela, Evolution Distressed-Canvas Trainers
Maison Margiela's canvas trainers couldn't be a more timeless investment.
7. Axel Arigato, Blue Low-Top Leather Sneakers
If you want your kicks to be the cherry on top of all your outfits, try this statement pair from
8. Tod's, White 1T Leather Sneakers
Tod's white leather sneakers, with their maxi rubber pebbles sole, is the definition of sports chic.