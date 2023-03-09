Whistles Has Launched Its First Petite Collection, Which Includes The Perfect Trench Coat, In Sizes 4-20

Whenever I go shopping with my mum on the high street, she always complains about the hemlines being too long. Shorter than me by a few inches, dresses that are meant to sit on the knee tend to hover somewhere around her mid-calf, while trousers often drape far past her feet when she holds them against her waist. She could always get things tailored - or do a quick turn-up job herself because she's a whizz on a sewing machine - but it will be music to her ears that Whistles, one of her all-time favourites, has just launched a petite collection .

Filled with all the usual suspects that immediately spring to mind when you think about Whistles, it's geared hopefully towards spring with printed summer dresses, elevated denim and practical outerwear, all in a size range of UK 4-20. It's often difficult to make 'oversized' look intentional when you're petite because it just looks like you're wearing clothes that are too big. What Whistles has done so cleverly is that its trench coat, for example, is cut with a slightly looser fit in mind, pooling ever-so-slighly around the arms and hitting just under the knee, so that you can choose your normal size. Ditto the crepe blazer, available in ecru or black, which also has a relaxed fit. Keep scrolling to shop the collection.