Wondering What To Wear To Notting Hill Carnival? Grazia’s Aaliyah Harry Has You Covered

'The whole event reminds me of home – the Caribbean islands St Lucia and Dominica.'

by Aaliyah Harry |
For as long as I can remember Notting Hill Carnival has been a key event in my life. Like a birthday party – I’ve attended and celebrated every year without fail. There are memories I have of being perched on my dad’s shoulders at 4 years old, mesmerised by the colourful bands while soca music pumped through the streets of West London. I even remember stomping my feet to the rhythmic beats while bounding alongside the bands and floats, holding onto my dad’s hand.

After three long years the much-anticipated celebration is back this bank holiday weekend. While I feel joy that we no longer must celebrate the event though our computer screens, I still have a sense of nervousness. When I arrive at Ladbrook Grove and hear the faint sounds of the bass in the distance I know I will feel a mix of emotions. Will it live up to the Carnival I know and love pre-pandemic? Or will it be an entirely different experience altogether?

Even with these doubts, I’m comforted by Notting Hill Carnival’s roots. First and foremost, it is rooted in uplifting the black community. After a series of racially motivated attacks on the West Indian residents of West London's Notting Hill area in August 1958, Trinidadian human rights activist Claudia Jones decided to create a special gathering in an attempt to unify the community: Notting Hill Carnival. What started off as an idea to keep the resilience of a small community alive has evolved into a space for millions across the world to come together.

Of course, now I can no longer have a bird's-eye view from my dad’s shoulders, but as I’ve got older, my view of Carnival has become even clearer. Now more than ever, Carnival means a lot more to me. Being of Caribbean heritage, the whole event is a celebration of my culture. The soca music lifts my spirit and as I wave my St Lucian and Dominican flag in the air I feel pride, joy and unity. Whether I’m on a float sporting a feathered costume or in the crowd dancing to the music with strangers – it makes me happy. The whole event reminds me of home – the Caribbean islands St Lucia and Dominica. If for just a weekend I can feel a sense of home, I will take it.

If like me, you’re not featuring on a float this year or have a custom costume on the go – here are some ideas of what to wear to Carnival. Especially if this is your first Carnival, you must be prepared. It’s a long day full of fun – but you will be exhausted after. Top tip: comfy yet stylish gets you a long way and will ensure you can really enjoy yourself.

SHOP: What To Wear To Carnival

what to wear to carnival Aune, Afshan Asymmetric One Sleeve Shop, £240
what to wear to carnival Levi's, 501 Original Shorts, £60
what to wear to carnival Club L, Orange and Pink Feather Bandeau Top, £70
what to wear to carnival Adidas, Handball Spezial Shoes, £80
what to wear to carnival Superdry, Vintage Bandana Off Shoulder Top, £29.99
what to wear to carnival ASOS Design, 90s Rimless Mid Square Sunglasses, £9
what to wear to carnival River Island, Orange Crochet Striped Midi Dress, £45
what to wear to carnival Farai London, Kekeo Abstract Print Mini Dress, £165
what to wear to carnival Ganni, Crochet High Neck Bikini Top, £135
what to wear to carnival Hollister, Pleated Mini Skirt, £35
what to wear to carnival Jaded London, Ecru Tech Cargo Pants, £65
what to wear to carnival Superdry, Washed Hot Shorts, £27.99
what to wear to carnival KAI, Crew Neck Short Sleeve Mesh Kubra Print T-shirt, £90
what to wear to carnival Osprey London, The Walker Leather Bumbag, WAS £125 NOW £65
what to wear to carnival Timberland, Greyfield Canvas Boots, WAS £90 NOW £54
what to wear to carnival Oma The Label, The Døgn Hoops, £43
what to wear to carnival Monki, Blue Mesh Top With Overlock Seam Detailing, £15
what to wear to carnival KAI, Tube Mesh Top/Skirt Femi Print, £90
what to wear to carnival Peachy Den, The Jeanie Bralette, £95
what to wear to carnival TOTÊME, Espera Ribbed-Knit Orange Maxi Dress, Available To Rent at HURR From £39
what to wear to carnival Salomon, XT-6 Skyline Unisex Sportstyle Shoes, £155
what to wear to carnival Oma The Label, The Bente Hoops, £34
what to wear to carnival Superdry, Vintage Mini A-Line Pleat Skirt, £22.50
what to wear to carnival QUAY, High Key Aviator Sunglasses, £494
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix attends the Red Bull Music x Mangrove truck at Notting Hill Carnival 2019 on August 26, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Redbull)

